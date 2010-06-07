Handbook of Spent Hydroprocessing Catalysts

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DEVELOPMENT IN PETROLEUM REFINING

2.1. Conventional Refineries

2.2. Revamped conventional refineries

2.3. Advanced Refineries

3. HYDROPROCESSING OF PETROLEUM

3.1. Feeds for Hydroprocessing

3.1.1. Light feeds

3.1.2. Medium heavy feeds

3.1.3. Heavy and extra heavy feeds

3.2. Hydroprocessing reactions

3.3. Hydroprocessing Catalysts

3.3.1. Structure and chemical composition

3.3.1.1. Co(Ni)-Mo(W)-S phase

3.3.1.2. Brim site model

3.3.1.3. Co-Mo-S© phase

3.3.1.4. Effect of support

3.3.1.5. Physical properties

3.3.1.6.Improved hydroprocessing catalysts

3.4. Hydroprocessing Reactors and Processes

3.4.1. Fixed bed reactor systems

3.4.1.1. Unibon process

3.4.1.2. ARDS and Hyvahl processes

3.4.2. Moving and ebullated bed reactors.

3.4.3. Comparison of hydroprocessing reactors

4. CATALYST DEACTIVATION

4.1. Deactivation Due to Structural Change of Catalyst

4.2. Deactivation by Coke and Nitrogen Bases

4.3. Combined Effect of Coke and Metals on Deactivation

4.4. Effect of Temperature and Hydrogen Pressure

4.5. Effect of Mechanical Properties of Catalyst

4.6. Mechanism of Catalyst Deactivation

4.6.1. Mechanism of coke formation

4.6.1.1. Chemical aspects

4.6.1.2. Physical aspects

4.6.2. Mechanism of metal deposition

4.6.2.1. Deposition of inorganic solids

4.6.2.2. Deposits of organometallic origin

4.6.2.2.1. Vanadium deposits

4.6.2.2.2. Nickel and mixed deposits

4.7. Modeling of Deactivation Process

5. ENVIRONMENTAL AND SAFETY ASPECTS OF SPENT HYDROPROCESSING CATALYSTS

5.1. Regulatory Affairs

5.1.1. Classification of spent hydroprocessing catalysts

5.1.2. Transportation of spent catalysts

5.1.3. Recycling and disposal of spent catalysts

5.1.4. Handling of Spent Catalysts on Refinery Site

5.1.5. Cradle-to-grave approach to spent catalyst management

5.2. Hazardous Characteristics of Spent Hydroprocessing Catalysts

5.2.1. Exposure to air

5.2.2. Reactions of air with coke

5.2.3. Reactions of air with catalyst

5.2.4. Leachability

5.3. Pretreatment of Spent Catalysts for Disposal

6. REGENERATION

6.1. Regenerability of Spent Hydroprocessing Catalysts

6.2. Oxidative Regeneration

6.2.1. Mechanism of oxidative regeneration

6.2.1.1. Oxidation of coke

6.2.1.2. Involvement of metals

6.2.2. Kinetics of oxidative regeneration

6.2.2.1. Chemically controlled kinetics

6.2.2.2. Diffusion controlled kinetics

6.2.3. Modeling of oxidative regeneration

6.2.4. Characterization of regenerated catalyst

6.2.4.1. Surface properties

6.2.4.2. Activity of regenerated catalysts

6.2.4.3. Chemical structure

6.2.5. Safety and environmental aspects of oxidative regeneration

6.2.6. Other oxidation agents

6.3. Other Regeneration Methods

6.3.1. Regeneration in H2O and CO2

6.3.2. Regeneration with nitrogen oxides

6.3.3. Reactivation

6.3.4. Regeneration Aided by Radiation Treatment

6.3.5. Reductive Regeneration

6.3.6. Regeneration by Attrition and Abrasion

6.3.7. Resulfiding of Regenerated Catalysts

6.4. Industrial Regeneration

6.4.1. In-situ regeneration

6.4.2. Off-site regeneration

6.4.3. Mechanical separation of spent catalysts

6.4.4. Commercial regeneration processes

6.4.4.1. Porocel-Belt regeneration process

6.4.4.2. TRICAT regeneration process

6.2.4.3. Eurecat process

6.2.4.4. REACT process

6.2.4.5. ReFRESH process

6.2.4.6. Rotary kilns

6.4.5. Comparison of regeneration processes

7. REJUVENATION

7.1. Organic Agents

7.1.1. Mechanism of rejuvenation by organic agents

7.1.2. Kinetics of rejuvenation

7.1.3. Emissions from rejuvenation by organic agents

7.1.3.1. Gaseous emissions

7.1.3.2. Liquid emissions

7.1.3.3. Solid emissions

7.1.4. Rejuvenation process design

7.1.4.1. De-oiling

7.1.4.2. Mechanical separation

7.1.4.3. Metals leaching process

7.1.4.4. Decoking of leached catalysts

7.1.4.5. Other auxiliary processes

7.1.4.6. Design basis

7.2. Inorganic Agents

7.2.1. Acidic agents

7.2.2. Basic agents

7.2.3. Environmental and safety aspects

7.3. Solvent Extraction

7.4. Bio-rejuvenation

7.5. Non-Leaching Methods for Contaminant Metals Removal



8. CASCADING

8.1. Cascading of Spent Catalysts

8.2. Cascading of Regenerated Catalysts

8.3. Cascading of Rejuvenated Catalysts

9. NEW CATALYSTS FROM SPENT CATALYSTS

9.1. Petroleum Applications

9.1.1. Reprocessing

9.1.1.1. Procedure and analysis

9.1.1.2. Testing of coprocessed catalysts

9.1.1.3. Effect of hydrothermal treatment on reprocessed catalysts

9.1.2. Other preparation methods

9.1.3. Spent catalysts in slurry bed hydrocracking

9.2. Catalysts for Non-Petroleum Applications

9.3. Gas Treatment Sorbents

9.4. Preparation of Useful Materials from Spent Catalysts

9.4.1. Utilization in cement industry

9.4.2. Waster water treatment

9.4.3. Other materials

9.4.4. Abrasives and alloys

9.4.5. Ceramic materials

9.4.6. Synthetic aggregates

9.4.7. Bricks production

10. SPENT CATALYSTS FROM DEWAXING OPERATIONS

10.1. Conventional Catalysts

10.2. Dewaxing catalysts

10.2.1. Composition of dewaxing catalysts

10.2.2. Deactivation

10.2.3. Environmental and safety aspects

10.2.4. Regeneration

10.2.5. Metal reclamation

11. METAL RECLAMATION FROM SPENT CATALYSTS

11.1. Laboratory Studies on Metal Reclamation from Spent Hydroprocessing Catalysts

11.1.1. Leaching studies

11.1.1.1. Leaching with ammonia and ammonium salts solution

11.1.1.2. Leaching with acids

11.1.1.3. Inorganic acids

11.1.1.4. Organic acids

11.1.1.5. Alkali leaching

11.1.1.6. Two-stage leaching

11.1.1.7. Bio-leaching

11.1.2. Roasting with Alkali Compounds

11.1.2.1. Roasting with sodium salts

11.1.2.2. Roasting with potassium salts

11.1.3. Chlorination

11.1.4. Metal recovery by carbothermic treatment

11.1.5. Metal recovery using electrolytic cells

11.1.6. Metal recovery by applying thermal plasma

11.1.7. Summary of laboratory studies

11.2. Separation of Metals from Solutions

11.3. Commercial Processes

11.3.1. Gulf Chemical & Metallurgical Process

11.3.2. CRI-MET Process

11.3.3. EURECAT Process

11.3.4. Taiyo Koko Company Process

11.3.5. Full Yield Industry Process

11.3.6. Moxba-Metrex Process

11.3.7. Quanzhuo Jing-Tai Industry Process

11.3.8. Metallurg Vanadium Process

11.3.9. German Process

11.3.10. NIPPON Catalyst Cycle Process

12. MARKETS AND PRICE TRENDS FOR METALS IN SPENT HYDROPROCESSING CATALYSTS

12.1. Molybdenum

12.2. Tungsten

12.3. Nickel

12.4. Cobalt

12.5. Vanadium

12.6. Alumina

13. FUTURE PERSPECTIVES

14. REFERENCES