Handbook of Solvents, Volume 1
3rd Edition
Volume 1: Properties
Description
Solvents are used in nearly all industries, from cosmetics to semiconductors, and from biotechnology research to iron and steel production. This book is a comprehensive and extensive textual analysis of the principles of solvent selection and use. It is a balanced presentation of solvent performance, processing characteristics, and environment and health issues. The book is intended to help formulators select ideal solvents, safety coordinators to protect workers, legislators and inspectors to define and implement technically correct public safeguards on solvent use, handling, and disposal.
The third edition contains the most recent findings and trends in the solvent application. This volume, together with Vol. 2: Use, Health & Environment, Databook of Green Solvents, and Databook of Solvents, contains the most comprehensive, and up to date information ever published on solvents.
Each chapter in this volume is focused on a specific aspect of solvent properties which determine its selection, such as effect on properties of solutes and solutions, properties of different groups of solvents and the summary of their applications' effect on health and environment (given in tabulated form), swelling of solids in solvents, solvent diffusion and drying processes, nature of interaction of solvent and solute in solutions, acid-base interactions, effect of solvents on spectral and other electronic properties of solutions, effect of solvents on rheology of solution, aggregation of solutes, permeability, molecular structure, crystallinity, configuration, and conformation of dissolved high molecular weight compounds, methods of application of solvent mixtures to enhance the range of their applicability, and effect of solvents on chemical reactions and reactivity of dissolved substances.
Key Features
- Provides key insights that will help engineers and scientists select the best solvent for the job
- Includes practical information and ideas on how to improve existing processes involving solvents
- Brings together a selection of authors who are specialists in their areas
- Presents the latest advances in solvent technology and their applications
Readership
Readers who need to understand the applications and effects of a wide range of solvents. Engineers and Scientists in R&D, production chemists and engineers, environmental engineers, environmental professionals, civil engineers, university professors, students
Table of Contents
1 INTRODUCTION
Christian Reichardt, Department of Chemistry, Philipps University, Marburg, Germany
2 FUNDAMENTAL PRINCIPLES GOVERNING SOLVENTS USE
2.1 Solvent effects on chemical systems
Estanislao Silla, Arturo Arnau and Inaki Tunon, Department of Physical Chemistry, University of Valencia, Burjassot (Valencia), Spain
2.2 Molecular design of solvents
Koichiro Nakanishi, Kurashiki Univ. Sci. & the Arts, Okayama, Japan
2.3 Basic physical and chemical properties of solvents
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
3 PRODUCTION METHODS, PROPERTIES, AND MAIN APPLICATIONS
3.1 Definitions and solvent classification
Christian Reichardt, Philipps-Universitaet, Marburg, Germany
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
3.2 Overview of methods of solvent manufacture
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
3.3 Solvent properties
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
4 GENERAL PRINCIPLES GOVERNING DISSOLUTION OF MATERIALS IN SOLVENTS
4.1 Simple solvent characteristics
Valery Yu. Senichev, Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia
4.2 Effect of system variables on solubility
Valery Yu. Senichev, Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia
4.3 Solvation dynamics: theory and experiments
Yogita Silori and Arijit K. De, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Knowledge City, India
4.4 Methods for the measurement of solvent activity of polymer solutions
Christian Wohlfarth, Martin-Luther-University Halle-Wittenberg, Institute of Physical Chemistry, Merseburg, Germany
5 SOLUBILITY OF SELECTED SYSTEMS AND INFLUENCE OF SOLUTES
5.1 Experimental methods of evaluation and calculation of solubility parameters of polymers and solvents. Solubility parameters data
Valery Yu. Senichev, Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia
5.2 Prediction of solubility parameter
Nobuyuki Tanaka, Department of Biological and Chemical Engineering Gunma University, Kiryu, Japan
5.3 Methods of calculation of solubility parameters of solvents and polymers
Valery Yu. Senichev, Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia,
6 SWELLING
6.1 Modern views on kinetics of swelling of crosslinked elastomers in solvents
E. Ya. Denisyuk, Institute of Continuous Media Mechanics; V. V. Tereshatov Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia
6.2 Equilibrium swelling in binary solvents
Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Valery Yu. Senichev, Institute of Technical Chemistry; E. Ya. Denisyuk, Institute of Continuous Media Mechanics, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia
6.3 Swelling data on crosslinked polymers in solvents
Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Valery Yu. Senichev, Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia
6.4 Influence of structure on equilibrium swelling
Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Valery Yu. Senichev, Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia
6.5 Effect of strain on swelling of nanostructured elastomers
Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Valery Yu. Senichev, Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia
6.6 Effect of thermodynamic parameters of polymer-solvent system on the swelling kinetics of crosslinked elastomers
Vasiliy V. Tereshatov, Valery Yu. Senichev, Institute of Technical Chemistry, Ural Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences, Perm, Russia
7 SOLVENT TRANSPORT PHENOMENA
7.1 Diffusion, swelling, and drying
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
7.2 Bubbles dynamics and boiling of polymeric solutions
Semyon Levitsky, Negev Academic College of Engineering, Israel; Zinoviy Shulman, A.V. Luikov Heat and Mass Transfer Institute, Belarus
8 MIXED SOLVENTS
8.1 Mixed solvents
Y. Y. Fialkov, V. L. Chumak, Department of Chemistry, National Technical University of Ukraine, Kiev, Ukraine
8.2 The phenomenological theory of solvent effects in mixed solvent systems
Kenneth A. Connors, School of Pharmacy, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
9 ACID-BASE INTERACTIONS
9.1 General concept of acid-base interactions
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
9.2 Acid-base equilibria in ionic solvents (ionic melts)
Victor Cherginets, Tatyana Rebrova and Alexander Rebrov, Institute for Scintillation Materials, Kharkov, Ukraine
9.3 Solvent effects based on pure solvent scales
Javier Catalan, Departamento de Química Fisíca Aplicada, Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
9.4 Acid/base properties of solvents mixtures
Tadeusz Michalowski, Boguslaw Pilarski, Augustin Asuero, Anna Michalowska-Kaczmarczyk, Technical University of Cracow, Cracow, Poland and University of Seville Seville, Spain
10 ELECTRONIC AND ELECTRICAL EFFECTS OF SOLVENTS
10.1 Solvent effects on electronic and vibrational spectra
George Wypych
10.2 Dielectric solvent effects on the intensity of light absorption and the radiative rate constant
Tai-ichi Shibuya
10.3 Solvatochromic behavior
Malgorzata Wielgus and Wojciech Bartkowiak, Wroclaw Technical University, Poland
11 OTHER PROPERTIES OF SOLVENTS, SOLUTIONS, AND PRODUCTS OBTAINED FROM SOLUTIONS
11.1 Rheological properties, aggregation, permeability, molecular structure, crystallinity, and other properties affected by solvents
George Wypych, ChemTec Laboratories, Toronto, Canada
12 EFFECT OF SOLVENTS ON CHEMICAL REACTIONS AND REACTIVITY
12.1 Solvent effects on chemical reactivity
Wolfgang Linert, Markus Holzweber, and Roland Schmid, Technical University of Vienna, Institute of Inorganic Chemistry, Vienna, Austria
12.2 Solvent effects on free radical polymerization
Michelle L. Coote and Thomas P. Davis, Centre for Advanced Macromolecular Design, School of Chemical, Engineering & Industrial Chemistry, The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 910
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 13th March 2019
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781927885383
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927885406
About the Editor
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada