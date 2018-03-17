Handbook of Silicon Wafer Cleaning Technology, Third Edition, provides an in-depth discussion of cleaning, etching and surface conditioning for semiconductor applications. The fundamental physics and chemistry associated with wet and plasma processing are reviewed, including surface and colloidal aspects. This revised edition includes the developments of the last ten years to accommodate a continually involving industry, addressing new technologies and materials, such as germanium and III-V compound semiconductors, and reviewing the various techniques and methods for cleaning and surface conditioning. Chapters include numerous examples of cleaning technique and their results.

The book helps the reader understand the process they are using for their cleaning application and why the selected process works. For example, discussion of the mechanism and physics of contamination, metal, particle and organic includes information on particle removal, metal passivation, hydrogen-terminated silicon and other processes that engineers experience in their working environment. In addition, the handbook assists the reader in understanding analytical methods for evaluating contamination.

The book is arranged in an order that segments the various cleaning techniques, aqueous and dry processing. Sections include theory, chemistry and physics first, then go into detail for the various methods of cleaning, specifically particle removal and metal removal, amongst others.