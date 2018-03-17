Handbook of Silicon Wafer Cleaning Technology
3rd Edition
Description
Handbook of Silicon Wafer Cleaning Technology, Third Edition, provides an in-depth discussion of cleaning, etching and surface conditioning for semiconductor applications. The fundamental physics and chemistry associated with wet and plasma processing are reviewed, including surface and colloidal aspects. This revised edition includes the developments of the last ten years to accommodate a continually involving industry, addressing new technologies and materials, such as germanium and III-V compound semiconductors, and reviewing the various techniques and methods for cleaning and surface conditioning. Chapters include numerous examples of cleaning technique and their results.
The book helps the reader understand the process they are using for their cleaning application and why the selected process works. For example, discussion of the mechanism and physics of contamination, metal, particle and organic includes information on particle removal, metal passivation, hydrogen-terminated silicon and other processes that engineers experience in their working environment. In addition, the handbook assists the reader in understanding analytical methods for evaluating contamination.
The book is arranged in an order that segments the various cleaning techniques, aqueous and dry processing. Sections include theory, chemistry and physics first, then go into detail for the various methods of cleaning, specifically particle removal and metal removal, amongst others.
Key Features
- Focuses on cleaning techniques including wet, plasma and other surface conditioning techniques used to manufacture integrated circuits
- Reliable reference for anyone that manufactures integrated circuits or supplies the semiconductor and microelectronics industries
- Covers processes and equipment, as well as new materials and changes required for the surface conditioning process
Readership
Managers, engineers, and technicians that manufacture integrated circuits or supply the semiconductor and microelectronics industries
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction and Overview
1. Overview and Evolution of Silicon Wafer Cleaning Technology
2. Overview of Wafer Contamination and Defectivity
Part 2: Wet-Chemical Processes
3. Particle Deposition and Adhesion
4. Aqueous Cleaning and Surface Conditioning Processes
Part 3: Dry Cleaning Processes
5. Gas-phase Wafer Cleaning Technology
6. Plasma Stripping and Cleaning
7. Cryogenic Aerosols and Supercritical Fluid Cleaning
Part 4: Analytical and Control Aspects
8. Detection and Measurement of Particulate Contaminants
9. Surface Chemical Composition and Morphology
10. Ultratrace Impurity and Surface Morphology Analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 760
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2018
- Published:
- 17th March 2018
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323510844
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323510851
About the Editor
Karen Reinhardt
Karen A. Reinhardt is Principle Consultant at Cameo Consulting in San Jose, California. At Cameo Consulting she assists companies investigating and assessing new and unique cleaning technologies that will allow realization of the ITRS roadmap with respect to smaller geometries, new materials, and the environmental issues associated with current cleaning processes. Karen has published over 30 technical papers ranging from plasma processing to damage characterization and cleaning technology assessment. She has been awarded eight patents. Karen formerly co-chaired the ITRS Surface Preparation Technical Working Group. Prior to forming a contracting and consulting company, Karen was employed at Novellus Systems and Advanced Micro Devices. Karen has a BS degree in Chemistry from the University of California at Riverside and a MS degree in Inorganic Chemistry from Texas Tech University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cameo Consulting, San Jose, CA, USA
Werner Kern
Affiliations and Expertise
Lam Research, San Diego, CA, USA