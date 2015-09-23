Handbook of Serial Communications Interfaces
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Compendium of Serial Digital Input/Output (I/O) Standards
Description
This book catalogs the most popular and commonly used serial-port interfaces and provides details on the specifications and the latest standards, enabling you to select an interface for a new design or verify that an interface is working correctly. Each chapter is based on a different interface and is written in an easy to follow, standard format.
With this book you will learn:
- The most widely used serial interfaces
- How to select the best serial interface for a specific application or design
- The trade-offs between data rate and distance (length or range)
- The operation and benefits of serial data transmission
- The most common media used for serial data transmission
Key Features
- Covers the most popular and commonly used interfaces and provides details on their specifications and standards
- Explains the key concepts to enable an engineer to select an interface for a new design or verify that an interface is working correctly
- Each chapter is based on a different interface and is written in an easy to follow, standard format
Readership
Electronic design engineers; analog designers; engineering students; electronics hobbyists, and technicians
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One. Introduction to Serial I/O Communications
- Rationale
- Approach
- Chapter Two. Serial I/O Primer: A Short Course in Data Communications and Networking
- Serial versus Parallel Transfer
- Serial Data Rate
- Data Rate versus Bandwidth
- Line Coding
- OSI Model
- Topology
- Balanced versus Unbalanced Configurations
- Transmission Medium
- Asynchronous versus Synchronous Transmission
- Clock and Data Recovery
- Protocols
- Error Detection and Correction
- Access Methods
- Duplexing
- Miscellaneous Serial Techniques
- Serial to Parallel and Parallel to Serial Conversion
- Gearbox Operations
- Equalization
- Bit Banging
- Fieldbuses
- Chapter Three. Selecting an Appropriate Interface
- Important Note
- Section I: Low-Speed Interfaces (0–10 Mb/s)
- Chapter Four. 1-Wire
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Five. Actuator Sensor Interface (AS-i)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter six. BITBUS
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Seven. C-Bus
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Connectors
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Eight. Controller Area Network (CAN)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Connector
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- Protocol Variations
- IC Sources
- Chapter Nine. DMX512
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Connectors
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Ten. FlexRay
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Eleven. Foundation Fieldbus
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Connectors
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Twelve. Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Protocol (HART)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Thirteen. Inter-Integrated Circuit (I2C) Bus
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- Interface and Protocol Variations
- IC Sources
- Chapter Fourteen. IO-Link
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Fifteen. Inter-IC Sound (I2S) Bus
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Sixteen. Local Interconnection Network (LIN)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Seventeen. Meter Bus (M-Bus)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Eighteen. Microwire
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Nineteen. Musical Instrument Digital Interface (MIDI)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Twenty. MIL-STD-1553
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Twenty-One. Modbus
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Connectors
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Twenty-Two. On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) II
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Twenty-Three. Power Management Bus (PMBus)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Twenty-Four. PROFIBUS
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Twenty-Five. RS-232
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Twenty-Six. RS-422
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Twenty-Seven. RS-423
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Twenty-Eight. RS-485
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Twenty-Nine. System Management Bus (SMB)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Thirty. T1/E1
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Section II: Medium-Speed Interfaces (10 Mb/s to 1 Gb/s)
- Chapter Thirty-One. Ethernet
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Thirty-Two. FireWire
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Connectors
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Thirty-Three. Joint Test Action Group (JTAG)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Connector
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Thirty-Four. Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Thirty-Five. Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Thirty-Six. Universal Serial Bus (USB)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Connectors
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Section III: High-Speed Interfaces (1–100 Gb/s)
- Chapter Thirty-Seven. 100 Gigabit Ethernet Attachment Unit Interface (CAUI)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Thirty-Eight. Common Electrical Interface – 28 Gigabit (CEI-28G)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Thirty-Nine. Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Forty. DisplayPort (DP)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Connector
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Forty-One. Gigabit Ethernet (GE)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Forty-Two. Fibre Channel (FC)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Forty-Three. High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Connectors
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Forty-Four. HyperTransport (HT)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Forty-Five. InfiniBand (IB)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Forty-Six. JESD204
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Forty-Seven. Kandou Bus
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Forty-Eight. Lightning
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Forty-Nine. Low Voltage Differential Signaling (LVDS)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Fifty. MIPI Interfaces
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Fifty-One. Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Connectors
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Fifty-Two. Optical Transport Network (OTN)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Fifty-Three. PCI Express (PCIe)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Connectors
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Fifty-Four. Passive Optical Networks (PON)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Fifty-Five. RapidIO
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Fifty-Six. Serial Attached SCSI (SAS)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Connectors
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Fifty-Seven. Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Fifty-Eight. Serial Digital Interface (SDI)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Fifty-Nine. Synchronous Optical Network (SONET) and Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Sixty. Thunderbolt
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Sixty-One. Ten and Forty Gigabit Ethernet Attachment Unit Interface (XAUI and XLAUI)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Sixty-Two. Testing Considerations
- Documentation
- Data Rate
- Bit Error Rate
- Jitter
- Eye Diagrams
- Protocol Analysis
- Test Instruments
- Section IV: Broadband Interfaces
- Chapter Sixty-Three. Broadband Interface Concepts
- The Rationale for Modulation
- Amplitude Modulation
- Sidebands
- Bandwidth
- Frequency Modulation
- Phase Modulation
- Digital Modulation
- Quadrature Amplitude Modulation
- Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing
- Broadband Media
- Chapter Sixty-Four. Data over Cable Service Interface Specifications (DOCSIS)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Modulation Methods
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Sixty-Five. Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Sixty-Six. G3-PLC
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Sixty-Seven. G.hn
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Sixty-Eight. HomePlug (HP)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Sixty-Nine. Multimedia over Cable Alliance (MoCA)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Seventy. PoweRline Intelligent Metering Evolution (PRIME)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Seventy-One. X10 Interface
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Cable Medium
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Logic Levels
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Section V: Wireless Interfaces
- Chapter Seventy-Two. Wireless Interfaces
- Frequency
- Range
- Power
- Receiver Sensitivity
- Propagation
- Noise
- Modulation
- Networking
- Access
- Protocol
- Applications
- Chapter Seventy-Three. 802.15.4
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Frequency of Operation
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Power Level
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Seventy-Four. Bluetooth (BT)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Frequency of Operation
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Power Level
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Seventy-Five. Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Frequency of Operation
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Power Level
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Seventy-Six. EnOcean
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Frequency of Operation
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Power Level
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Seventy-Seven. ISA100-11a
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Frequency of Operation
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Power Level
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Seventy-Eight. Industrial Scientific Medical (ISM) Wireless
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Frequency of Operation
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Power Level
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Seventy-Nine. Near Field Communications (NFC)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Frequency of Operation
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Power Level
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Eighty. Ultra Wideband (UWB)
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Frequency of Operation
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Power Level
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Eighty-One. Wi-Fi
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Frequency of Operation
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Eighty-Two. WirelessHART
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Frequency of Operation
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Power Level
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Eighty-Three. ZigBee
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Frequency of Operation
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Power Level
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Chapter Eighty-Four. Z-Wave
- Applications
- Source
- National or International Standard
- Key Features
- Frequency of Operation
- Modulation Method
- Data Rate
- Power Level
- Range
- Network Configuration
- Protocol
- IC Sources
- Acronym Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2016
- Published:
- 23rd September 2015
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128006719
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128006290
About the Author
Louis Frenzel
Louis E. Frenzel Jr. has been a Technology Editor with Electronic Design magazine since 2000 and covers the wireless, communications, and networking and test/measurement fields Lou has over 30 years of electronic industry experience as an engineer in the geophysical, aerospace and computer fields. Prior to joining ED he was a college professor teaching electronics and semiconductor manufacturing and working on several NSF grants. He holds bachelors and masters degrees and is author of 21 books on communications, computers and electronics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technology Editor, Electronic Design, Austin, TX, USA