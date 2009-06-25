Handbook of Reward and Decision Making

Part I presents basic anatomical and electrophysiological findings in animals on the contribution of specific brain structures in reinforcement-guided decision-making.

P art II concerns brain imaging studies on reward and decision making.

Part III covers brain disorders involving dysfunctions of decision-making and of the reward system, such as addiction, psychosis, pathological gambling, Parkinson's disease and lesions of the prefrontal cortex.

Part IV analyzes the influences of hormones and of different genes involved in dopamine transmission on reward and decision making processing.