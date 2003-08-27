Handbook of Radioactivity Analysis
2nd Edition
Description
The book describes the preparation of samples from a wide variety of matrices, assists the investigator or technician in the selection and use of appropriate radiation detector, and presents the latest state-of-the-art computerized and automated methods of analysis. The new Handbook of Radioactivity Analysis is suitable as a teaching text for university and professional training courses. Of interest to those working in a wide spectrum of disciplines, including: scientists, engineers, physicians, and technicians involved with the preparation, utilization, or disposal of radioactive materials and the measurement of radioactivity in the environment.
Key Features
§ New, expanded and updated edition with three additional chapters § Provides modern procedures and guidelines for the analysis of natural and man-made environmental radionuclides § Includes up-to-date detailed sample preparation techniques for soil, air, plant, water, biological tissue, filter material, gels, surface swipes, etc. § Provides practical information for radioactivity monitoring, spectrometric analysis, and radiation dosimetry § Covers state-of-the-art high sample throughput microplate analysis techniques and multi-detector scintillation proximity analysis § Presents the latest methods of rapid electronic radionuclide imaging § Written by twenty-five experts from eight countries. Over 2,000 literature references
Readership
University students and laboratory researchers in the chemical and biological sciences. Scientists in research institutions in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and biological sciences. Nuclear power plants. Departments of Health Physics. Environment and waste management organzations. Atomic energy organizations.
Table of Contents
Introduction: Nuclear Radiation, Its Interaction with Matter and Radioisotope Decay. Gas Ionization Detectors. Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors. Semiconductor Detectors. Liquid Scintillation Analysis: Principles and Practice. Environmental Liquid Scintillation Analysis. Radioactivity Counting Statistics. Sample Preparation Techniques for Liquid Scintillation Analysis. Cherenkov Counting. Radioisotope Mass Spectrometry. Solid Scintillation Analysis. Flow Scintillation Analysis. Radionuclide Imaging. Automated Radiochemical Separation, Analysis, and Sensing. Radiation Dosimetry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 27th August 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495057
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124366039
About the Author
Michael L'Annunziata
Michael F. L’Annunziata, Ph.D. appears with a detailed biography in the annual editions of Who’s Who in the World from 1987 to 2016 and Who’s Who in America from 2000 to 2016. He majored in chemistry with a BSc degree from St. Edward's University in 1965; and he was awarded MSc and PhD degrees from the University of Arizona, Tucson in 1967 and 1970, respectively, and an Honorary Teaching Degree from the Central University of Ecuador in 1978. His graduate thesis research in the 1960s, financed by the then U.S. Atomic Energy Commission directed by Nobel laureate Glenn T. Seaborg, dealt with the analysis of radioactive strontium-89 and strontium-90 in the environment and the remediation of soils contaminated with strontium-90 in the event of nuclear fallout. L’Annunziata was a member of the Board of Governors, International Science Programs at Uppsala University between 1988 and 1991. He was Head of Fellowships and Training at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria from 1987-1991 and has served as IAEA Expert on peaceful applications of nuclear energy for development to over 50 countries of the world from 1976 to 2007. His main research interests have been focused on the development of chemical and instrumental methods for the detection and measurement of radioactive nuclides in the environment and the application of radioactive tracers in biological research. L'Annunziata was first to demonstrate in 1971 the separation of strontium-90 from its daughter nuclide yttrium-90 by electrophoresis as a potential method for strontium-90 analysis (J. Chem. Educ. 48, 700-703). He was the first to postulate in 1970 and 1975 the soil microbial epimerization of myo-inositol to other inositol isomers as a source of inositol phosphate isomers in soils (University of Arizona, Ph.D. dissertation, 1970 (http://dissexpress.umi.com/dxweb/search.html) and SSSA Journal 30(2), 377-379) and to demonstrate in 1977, with the use of radioactive carbon-14, the soil microbial epimerization of myo-inositol to D-chiro-inositol as a mechanism for the origin of the unique inositol phosphate isomers in soils (SSSA Journal 41(4), 733-736). Michael F. L’Annunziata was Honorary Professor at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China in 1992. He has authored several books among which his recent book entitled "Radioactivity: Introduction and History" published by Elsevier was on the LibraryJournal’s Best Sellers List in Physics..
Affiliations and Expertise
Oceanside, CA, USA
Reviews
@qu: "This new edition of L'Annunziata's book, which has much greater breadth than the third edition of Knoll's book (2000), has been updated since the 1998 edition to provide comprehensive reference information in nuclear science and to accurately reflect recent work. This book should be a part of every comprehensive science reference collection. Summing Up: Highly Recommended. Graduate students through professionals." @source: CHOICE, March (2004) @qu: "Overall, this is an excellent reference text, essential for anyone doing radioactivity analysis. There is an amazing amount of detail. At 1273 pages total, a very formidable book. Certainly a first place to look for information on radioactivity analysis. I expect radioecologists and many other specialists who use radionuclides will find chapters of use." @source: JOURNAL OF ENVIRONMENTAL RADIOACTIVITY 72 (2004) @qu: "Overall, this is a well-produced book covering many aspects of the measurement of radioactive materials in a comprehensive, but easily understandable and well-referenced format. This is a valuable work that provides both a comprehensive textbook for those entering the field of radioactivity, and a reference book for more experienced practitioners." @source: APPLIED RADIATION AND ISOTOPES 60 (2004) @qu: "The articles (chapters) are very up-to-date, and nearly all of them cover the literature up to 2002, in some cases up to 2003. It contains a systematic description of the principles underlying the methods available for radioactivity measurements, with over 2000 literature references that indicate with which radionuclides, in which substrates, and under what conditions a particular method can be used, and how well it has performed in those applications. This standard work should be available in every laboratory where radioactivity measurements are carried out on a scientific basis." @source: ANGEWANDTE CHEMIE INTERNATIONAL EDITION 42 (2004) @qu: "Many books about measurements of radioactivity in the fields of study and application are published in various forms such as textbooks, manuals, proceedings and so on. However, nothing but this Handbook, which describes radiation measuring devices of every type now in use and their application in detail, are found anywhere, this Handbook deserves recommendation to the readers..." @source: ISOPTOPE NEWS (JAPAN), JANUARY, No. 579 (2004) @qu: "Overall, this is a well presented and well illustrated volume, representing a comprehensive treatise on radiometric analysis. This book will act as a valuable reference work for students and practitioners in a wide range of disciplines." @source: THE ALCHEMIST, MARCH 2004 @qu: "Overall, the Handbook of Radioactivity Analysis is a useful reference for those involved in the analysis of radionuclides in environmental samples, bioassay, or other applications. I’m glad I have it on my shelf. I think the handbook would be a great place to start for anyone who has radioanalytical questions. I recommend this volume to those involved in radioactivity analysis, especially those who are interested in expanding their horizons..." @source: HEALTH PHYSICS 86 (2004) @qu: "This Handbook provides researchers with an up-to-date tool to place them into the forefront of the determination of radioactivity, a valuable textbook for teachers and students of universities and specific courses. Overall, the Handbook will serve to have ever lasting value for both novice and expert..." @source: JOURNAL OF RADIOANALYTICAL AND NUCLEAR CHEMISTRY, 260 (2004)