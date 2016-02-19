Handbook of Quality Integrated Circuit Manufacturing
1st Edition
Description
Here is a comprehensive practical guide to entire wafer fabrication process from A to Z. Written by a practicing process engineer with years of experience, this book provides a thorough introduction to the complex field of IC manufacturing, including wafer area layout and design, yield optimization, just-in-time management systems, statistical quality control, fabrication equipment and its setup, and cleanroom techniques. In addition, it contains a wealth of information on common process problems: How to detect them, how to confirm them, and how to solve them. Whether you are a new enginner or technician just entering the field, a fabrication manager looking for ways to improve quality and production, or someone who would just like to know more about IC manufacturing, this is the book you're looking for.
Key Features
- Provides a readable, practical overview of the entire wafer fabrication process for new engineers and those just entering this complex field
- Enables engineers and managers to improve production, raise quality levels, and solve problems that commonly occur in the fabrication process
- Presents the latest techniques and gives special attention to Japanese IC manufacturing techniques, showing how they obtain outstanding quality
Readership
Process engineers, wafer fabrication managers, engineers, and technicians
Table of Contents
Overview of Semiconductor Manufacturing. Yield Optimization. Methods of Semiconductor Analysis. Cleanroom Facilities and Procedures. Wafer Cleaning Techniques. Photolithography and Etch Processes. The Diffusion Processes. Low Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition Processes. Ion Implantation Processes. Metal Film Processes. Integrated Circuit Testing and Analysis. Statistical Quality Control. The People Who Make the Chips. Future Trends and Conclusions. Hazardous Chemical Toxicity Table. Experiment Design for Process and Product Development. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 583
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 20th February 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140553