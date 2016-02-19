Handbook of Public Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444876126, 9780080547220

Handbook of Public Economics, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: Martin Feldstein A.J. Auerbach
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st August 1985
Page Count: 483
Table of Contents

Introduction (A. Auerbach, M. Feldstein). A brief history of fiscal doctrine (R.A. Musgrave). The theory of excess burden and optimal taxation (A.J. Auerbach). Public sector pricing (D. Bos). Taxes and labor supply (J.A. Hausman). The effects of taxation on savings and risk-taking (A. Sandmo). Tax policy in open economies (A. Dixit). Housing subsidies: Effects on housing decisions, efficiency and equity (H.S. Rosen). The taxation of natural resources (T. Heaps and J.F. Helliwell).

Description

The first volume of the Handbook of Public Economics contains eight essays on various topics in Public Economics by international leaders in the field. It begins with an historical perspective on the growth of the area as a whole, and subsequent essays focus on the theory and evidence about the impact of taxation on economic behavior.

The material presents an up-to-date survey of the field of public economics by those actually doing work on the frontier of the subject, and is written in a manner that renders it useful to the public finance specialist, whilst remaining understandable for the student and non-specialist.

Details

No. of pages:
483
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1985
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080547220
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444876126

About the Editors

Martin Feldstein Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

A.J. Auerbach Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA

