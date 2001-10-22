Handbook of Production Management Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750650885, 9780080523101

Handbook of Production Management Methods

1st Edition

Authors: Gideon Halevi
eBook ISBN: 9780080523101
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750650885
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd October 2001
Page Count: 313
Description

This unique book provides a guide to the selection of appropriate production and manufacturing methods for postgraduate and professional manufacturing engineers.

It starts by helping the reader to identify the required objectives of industrial management for their particular situation. Having identified the objectives an analytical assessment of the available production and management methods is made. The analytical system presents an objective method of production selection. For example, this practical book will help the reader to decide whether or not a local Just-in-Time process is needed or a full chain JIT method is needed. Alternatively the problem may be deciding between set-up time reduction or changeover time reduction. Should TQM be ceded to PCIs? This book covers nearly all methods of production and manufacturing and will prove the most comprehensive guide to choosing and using these methods.

Key Features

  • Only book of its kind available
  • Widest coverage of methods available
  • Analytical approach to decision making

Readership

Postgraduate students and industrial managers in manufacturing industry and academia. Relevant to all industries from food to cars to microchips and aircraft

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: TRENDS IN MANUFACTURING METHODS; Chapter 2: LIST OF MANUFACTURING METHODS - 2.1 List of manufacturing methods, 2.2 Classification of methods by type, 2.3 Mapping the methods by main class; Chapter 3: MAPPING SYSTEMS- 3.1 Mapping by method objective, 3.2 Mapping by functions that the method focuses on, 3.3 Mapping the manufacturing methods; Chapter 4: DECISION-MAKING- METHOD SELECTION- 4.1 Objective Grading Tables, 4.2 Function Grading Tables, 4.3 General selection method - based on the decision table technique, 4.4 Summary; Chapter 5: 110 MANUFACTURING METHODS - 5.1 Introduction to manufacturing methods, 5.2 Brief descriptions of the 110 manufacturing methods. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
313
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080523101
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750650885

About the Author

Gideon Halevi

Affiliations and Expertise

Technion University, Israel

