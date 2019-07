Handbook of Preparative Inorganic Chemistry V1

Handbook of Preparative Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 1, Second Edition focuses on the methods and mechanisms involved in conducting experiments on inorganic chemistry. Composed of contributions of various authors, the first part of the handbook focuses on special methods and devices for inorganic preparations. The materials mentioned include metals, plastics, pure solvents, and mercury. The text also looks at the importance of temperature and electrical discharges at the laboratory. The second part focuses on elements and compounds, hydrogen peroxide, and fluorine. Schematic diagrams and numerical representations are presented. The chemical reactions of these compounds when exposed to different laboratory conditions are analyzed through numerical representations and schematic diagrams. The handbook also presents lengthy discussions on the properties, compositions, and chemical responses of elements, compound, alkali metals, and earth metals. The formulas, reactions, and methodologies used in the experiments are presented. Considering the value of experiments contained, this manual is a valuable reference for readers interested in studying inorganic chemistry.