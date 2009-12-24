Handbook of Pollution Prevention and Cleaner Production Vol. 2: Best Practices in the Wood and Paper Industries

This new Handbook provides a series of reference guides to cleaner production methods, technologies, and practices for key industry sectors.

Each volume covers, for each industry sector:

the manufacturing technologies

waste management

pollution

methods for estimating and reporting emissions

treatment and control technologies

worker and community health risk exposures

cost data for pollution management

cleaner production and prevention alternatives



Best Practices in the Wood and Paper Industries provides an overview of the forestry, wood preserving, pulp and paper industries and identifies the key environmental aspects, supported by case studies of major incidents. It provides general explanations of the major unit operations and processes in pulp and paper mills and wood treating plants, covering new trends alongside traditional methods. The environmental issues regarding air, water and solid waste are all addressed, identifying all US plants and their TRI data, and the authors provide calculation methods for properly accounting for air emissions and P2 practices to reduce them.