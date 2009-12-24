Handbook of Pollution Prevention and Cleaner Production Vol. 2: Best Practices in the Wood and Paper Industries
1st Edition
Description
This new Handbook provides a series of reference guides to cleaner production methods, technologies, and practices for key industry sectors.
Each volume covers, for each industry sector:
the manufacturing technologies
waste management
pollution
methods for estimating and reporting emissions
treatment and control technologies
worker and community health risk exposures
cost data for pollution management
cleaner production and prevention alternatives
Best Practices in the Wood and Paper Industries provides an overview of the forestry, wood preserving, pulp and paper industries and identifies the key environmental aspects, supported by case studies of major incidents. It provides general explanations of the major unit operations and processes in pulp and paper mills and wood treating plants, covering new trends alongside traditional methods. The environmental issues regarding air, water and solid waste are all addressed, identifying all US plants and their TRI data, and the authors provide calculation methods for properly accounting for air emissions and P2 practices to reduce them.
Key Features
- Provides guidelines on cleaner production and pollution prevention practices for improving overall environmental performance
- Discusses emerging technologies and processes for cleaner air
- Contains an Inventory of Chemical Toxicity Properties
Readership
Engineers, professors, students, government agencies
Table of Contents
1. Wood Preservation Chemicals
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Wood Types and Products
1.3 Chemicals Used in Preservation
2. Wood Preserving Technology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 General Facility Overview
2.3 Timber Preparation
2.4 Wood Treating
3. Pollution and Pollution Controls
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Sources of Waste and Pollution
3.3 Drip Pads
3.4 Fate and Transport
3.5 Case Studies
4. Air Pollution from Wood Treating
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Emission Sources
4.3 Emission Factors
4.4 Wood Waste Burning
4.5 Emission Factors for Other Wood Manufacturing Practices
5. Pollution Prevention and Best Practices for the Wood Preserving Industry
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Recommended Best Management Practices and Technologies
5.3 Cleaner Production through Gasification
5.4 Commitment to Pollution Prevention and Environmental Management System
6. Sources of Air Emissions from Pulp and Paper Mills
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Manufacturing Technologies
6.3 Chemicals of Concern and Pollution Sources
6.4 Regulations
6.5 Emission Factors
6.6 Case Studies
6.7 References
7. Pollution Prevention and Best Practices for the Pulp and Paper Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 General P2 Practices
7.3 Cleaner Production
7.4 Audit Forms for Initial Environmental Reviews
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2010
- Published:
- 24th December 2009
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437778335
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080964461
About the Author
Nicholas P Cheremisinoff
Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff, Ph.D. (Ch.E.) is Director of Clean Technologies and Pollution Prevention Projects at PERI (Princeton Energy Resources International, LLC, Rockville, MD). He has led hundreds of pollution prevention audits and demonstrations; training programs on modern process design practices and plant safety; environmental management and product quality programs; and site assessments and remediation plans for both public and private sector clients throughout the world. He frequently serves as expert witness on personal injury and third-party property damage litigations arising from environmental catastrophes. Dr. Cheremisinoff has contributed extensively to the literature of environmental and chemical engineering as author, co-author, or editor of 150 technical reference books, including Butterworth-Heinemann’s Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment, and Green Profits.
He holds advanced degrees in chemical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology."
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. (Ch.E.). Consulting engineer
Paul Rosenfeld
Affiliations and Expertise
UCLA School of Public Health; Soil/Water/Air Protection Enterprise, Santa Monica