Handbook of Plastics Joining - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780815515814, 9780815519768

Handbook of Plastics Joining

2nd Edition

A Practical Guide

Authors: Michael Troughton Michael Troughton
eBook ISBN: 9780815519768
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815515814
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 4th September 2008
Page Count: 600
Table of Contents

Heated Tool Welding; Ultrasonic Welding; Vibration Welding; Spin Welding; Radio Frequency Welding; Hot Gas Welding; Extrusion Welding; Laser Welding; Infrared Welding; Resistive Implant Welding; Induction Welding; Heat Sealing; Flash Free Welding; Friction Stir Welding; Microwave Welding; Solvent Welding; Adhesive Bonding; Mechanical Fastening; Material Specific Joining Information (25 Generic Polymer Families)

Description

The new edition of this bestselling reference provides fully updated and detailed descriptions of plastics joining processes, plus an extensive compilation of data on joining specific materials. The volume is divided into two main parts: processes and materials. The processing section has 18 chapters, each explaining a different joining technique. The materials section has joining information for 25 generic polymer families. Both sections contain data organized according to the joining methods used for that material.

Key Features

  • A significant and extensive update from experts at The Welding Institute
  • A systematic approach to discussing each joining method including: process, advantages and disadvantages, applications, materials, equipment, joint design, and welding parameters
  • Includes international suppliers’ directory and glossary of key joining terms
  • Includes new techniques such as flash free welding and friction stir welding
  • Covers thermoplastics, thermosets, elastomers, and rubbers.

Readership

Engineers, scientists and technicians in the automotive, medical, utilities, construction, electronics, packaging, and plastics manufacturing industries.

About the Authors

Michael Troughton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Welding Institute (UK)

Michael Troughton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Welding Institute (UK)

