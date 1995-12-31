Handbook of Plastic Foams - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815513575, 9780815517658

Handbook of Plastic Foams

1st Edition

Types, Properties, Manufacture and Applications

Authors: Arthur H. Landrock
eBook ISBN: 9780815517658
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513575
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1995
Page Count: 509
Description

This book is intended to be a source of practical information on all types of plastic foams (cellular plastics) in use, including the new structural plastic foams. Elastomer (rubber-like) foams are also considered. The book is intended primarily for those who require a non-theoretical, authoritative, easy-to-use handbook in the subject area. It should be of value to materials engineers, plastics fabricators, chemists, chemical engineers and students. Recognized authorities have written several chapters and parts of chapters in their fields of expertise.

The book is organized in such a way that information on a desired subject can be found rapidly. An unusual feature is a comprehensive listing of all known standardization documents (test methods, practices, and specifications), including some international standards. Each document includes a brief description of its contents.

Readership

Materials engineers, plastics fabricators, chemists, chemical engineers and students.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Foams and Foam Formation Introduction CFC Effects and Alternatives Fundamentals of Foam Formation References
  2. Thermosetting Foams Introduction Isocyanate-Based Foams References for Isocyanate-Based Foams Pyranyl Foams References for Pyranyl Foams Syntactic Foams References for Syntactic Foams Foamed Composites References for Foamed Composites Phenolic Foams References for Phenolic Foams
  3. Thermoplastic Foams Introduction Structural Foams (Rigid Foams) Semi-Rigid Foams References
  4. Elastomeric Foams Introduction Types of Elastomeric Foams References
  5. Miscellaneous and Specialty Foams Epoxy Foams Polyester Foams Silicone Foams Urea-Formaldehyde (UF) Foams Polybenzimidazole (PBI) Foams Polyimide Foams Polyphosphazene Foams Syntactic Foams References
  6. Solvent Cementing and Adhesive Bonding of Foams Introduction Solvent Cementing Adhesive Bonding References
  7. Additives, Fillers and Reinforcements Introduction Antistats (Antistatic Agents) Blowing Agents Foaming Agents Catalysts Fire Retardants (Flame Retardants) Mold-Release Agents (Parting Agents) Nucleating Agents (Nucleators) Reinforcements Stabilizers Surfactants References
  8. Methods of Manufacture Introduction Molding Spraying Frothing Laminating Structural Foam Preparation Syntactic Foam Preparation Foam-in-Place (Foam-in-Bag) Techniques References
  9. Sources of Information Introduction Journals and Other Periodicals Books Conferences, Proceedings, Technical Bulletins, and Technical Reports
  10. Test Methods Introduction Compilation of Standard Test Methods Discussion of Selected Test Methods Special Non-Standardized Test Methods
  11. Standardization Documents Introduction Industry Standards Military Standards Military Handbooks Federal Specifications ISO Standards References Glossary Index

Details

No. of pages:
509
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1995
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517658
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815513575

About the Author

Arthur H. Landrock

Affiliations and Expertise

PLASTEC (retired)

Reviews

"...a very practical book on plastic foams..." - Polymer News

Ratings and Reviews

