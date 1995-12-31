Handbook of Plastic Foams

This book is intended to be a source of practical information on all types of plastic foams (cellular plastics) in use, including the new structural plastic foams. Elastomer (rubber-like) foams are also considered. The book is intended primarily for those who require a non-theoretical, authoritative, easy-to-use handbook in the subject area. It should be of value to materials engineers, plastics fabricators, chemists, chemical engineers and students. Recognized authorities have written several chapters and parts of chapters in their fields of expertise.

The book is organized in such a way that information on a desired subject can be found rapidly. An unusual feature is a comprehensive listing of all known standardization documents (test methods, practices, and specifications), including some international standards. Each document includes a brief description of its contents.