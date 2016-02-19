Handbook of Perception Volume 6A, Volume 6A
1st Edition
Handbook of Perception, Volume VIA Tasting and Smelling focuses on the psychophysics of tasting and smelling and covers topics ranging from food technology and the neurophysiology of taste to the chemistry of odor, the neural code, the olfactory process, and chemical signals in the environment.
This volume is organized into five sections encompassing 10 chapters and begins with a historical overview of taste research, followed by a discussion on the biophysics and chemistry of taste and its phylogenetic basis in vertebrates. The focus then shifts to the nature of taste qualities, the psychophysical methods of studying them, and the influence on taste sensation of factors such as intensity, duration and area of stimulation. The important phenomenon of adaptation is well covered, with attention to the role of water. The book methodically introduces the reader to the pleasantness or unpleasantness of a food, the physicochemical basis of olfaction, information processing in the olfactory nerve pathway, and the relationship between molecular structure and odor. A chapter on the extraneous stimulation caused by industrial processes, the psychophysical foundation for applications of olfactory research, and real and potential applications in the realm of odor abatement concludes the volume. This book will serve as a basic source and reference work for psychologists and natural scientists, as well as for those who are interested in human perception.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Part I. History of Research on Taste
Chapter 1. History of Taste Research
I. Introduction
II. Taste Research from the Time of the Ancient Greeks to the Late Nineteenth Century
III. The Late Nineteenth Century: Kiesow and Öhrwall
IV. The Early Twentieth Century: Final Contributions from Classical Taste Psychophysics
V. Electrophysiological Techniques: Sensory Coding of Taste Quality
VI. Renaissance of Human Taste Psychophysics
References
Part II. Biophysics, Neurophysiology, and Psychology of Taste
Chapter 2. Biophysics and Chemistry of Taste
I. Introduction
II. Taste Structures
III. Taste-Cell Transduction
IV. Permeability of Tongue Epithelium
V. A Quantitative Theory of Taste-Cell Stimulation
V. Isolation of Taste Receptor Proteins
VII. Chemical Characterization of Taste Stimuli
VIII. New Horizons
References
Chapter 3. The Vertebrate Phylogeny, Neural Code, and Integrative Processes of Taste
I. Introduction
II. Peripheral Afferents
III. Central Nervous System
IV. The Taste Coding Problem
V. Some Behavioral Significances
References
Chapter 4. Psychological Dimensions and Perceptual Analyses of Taste
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Taste Qualities
III. Methods of Stimulation
IV. Energy Relationships
V. Effects of Locus of Stimulation
VI. Lateral Interaction
VII. Mixtures
VIII. Temperature
IX. Adaptation
X. Phenylthiourea
XI. Pathology of Taste
XII. Electric Taste
XIII. Taste-Altering Substances
XIV. Smoking
References
Chapter 5. Taste and Food Technology: Acceptability, Aesthetics, and Preference
I. Introduction
II. The Hedonics of Simple Taste Stimuli
III. The Hedonics of Foods
IV. Preferences for Foods (Attitudes)
V. Preferences for Entire Menus
VI. The Question of Validity
VII. The Effect of Body State on Preference
VIII. The Ontogeny of Taste Preferences in Humans
IX. Other Aspects of Taste Preferences
X. Flavor and Taste Description
XI. Optimization of Taste and Flavor
XII. An Overview
References
Part III. History of Research on Smell
Chapter 6. History of Research on Smell
I. Introduction
II. Functions of Olfaction
III. Classification of Odor Quality
IV. The Stimulus
V. Hendrik Zwaardemaker (1857-1930)
VI. Anatomy and Physiology
References
Part IV. Biophysics and Chemistry of Odor
Chapter 7. Biophysics of Smell
I. Olfactory Receptor
II. Electrical Phenomena Accompanying Olfactory Reception
III. Odorous Molecules and Receptive Sites
IV. Origins and Generative Mechanisms of Electro-olfactograms
V. Information Processing in the Olfactory Nerve Pathway
References
Chapter 8. Odor and Stimulant Structure
I. Introduction
II. The Olfactory Process
III. Olfactory Information
IV. Molecular Structure and Olfactory Response
V. Enantiomers
VI. Electrophysiology
VII. Indirect Relationships
References
Part V. Neurophysiology and Psychology of Smell
Chapter 9. The Neural Code: Integrative Neural Mechanisms
I. Fundamental Questions
II. The Receptors
III. The Olfactory Bulb
IV. Central Projections
References
Chapter 10. The Odoriferous Environment and the Application of Olfactory Research
I. Introduction
II. Odor Pollution
III. Psychophysical Foundation for Applications
IV. Chemical Signals in the Environment
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th November 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140492