Handbook of Perception Volume 6A - 1st Edition

Handbook of Perception Volume 6A, Volume 6A

1st Edition

Authors: Edward C. Carterette
eBook ISBN: 9780323140492
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1978
Page Count: 488
Description

Handbook of Perception, Volume VIA Tasting and Smelling focuses on the psychophysics of tasting and smelling and covers topics ranging from food technology and the neurophysiology of taste to the chemistry of odor, the neural code, the olfactory process, and chemical signals in the environment.

This volume is organized into five sections encompassing 10 chapters and begins with a historical overview of taste research, followed by a discussion on the biophysics and chemistry of taste and its phylogenetic basis in vertebrates. The focus then shifts to the nature of taste qualities, the psychophysical methods of studying them, and the influence on taste sensation of factors such as intensity, duration and area of stimulation. The important phenomenon of adaptation is well covered, with attention to the role of water. The book methodically introduces the reader to the pleasantness or unpleasantness of a food, the physicochemical basis of olfaction, information processing in the olfactory nerve pathway, and the relationship between molecular structure and odor. A chapter on the extraneous stimulation caused by industrial processes, the psychophysical foundation for applications of olfactory research, and real and potential applications in the realm of odor abatement concludes the volume. This book will serve as a basic source and reference work for psychologists and natural scientists, as well as for those who are interested in human perception.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Part I. History of Research on Taste

Chapter 1. History of Taste Research

I. Introduction

II. Taste Research from the Time of the Ancient Greeks to the Late Nineteenth Century

III. The Late Nineteenth Century: Kiesow and Öhrwall

IV. The Early Twentieth Century: Final Contributions from Classical Taste Psychophysics

V. Electrophysiological Techniques: Sensory Coding of Taste Quality

VI. Renaissance of Human Taste Psychophysics

References

Part II. Biophysics, Neurophysiology, and Psychology of Taste

Chapter 2. Biophysics and Chemistry of Taste

I. Introduction

II. Taste Structures

III. Taste-Cell Transduction

IV. Permeability of Tongue Epithelium

V. A Quantitative Theory of Taste-Cell Stimulation

V. Isolation of Taste Receptor Proteins

VII. Chemical Characterization of Taste Stimuli

VIII. New Horizons

References

Chapter 3. The Vertebrate Phylogeny, Neural Code, and Integrative Processes of Taste

I. Introduction

II. Peripheral Afferents

III. Central Nervous System

IV. The Taste Coding Problem

V. Some Behavioral Significances

References

Chapter 4. Psychological Dimensions and Perceptual Analyses of Taste

I. Introduction

II. The Nature of Taste Qualities

III. Methods of Stimulation

IV. Energy Relationships

V. Effects of Locus of Stimulation

VI. Lateral Interaction

VII. Mixtures

VIII. Temperature

IX. Adaptation

X. Phenylthiourea

XI. Pathology of Taste

XII. Electric Taste

XIII. Taste-Altering Substances

XIV. Smoking

References

Chapter 5. Taste and Food Technology: Acceptability, Aesthetics, and Preference

I. Introduction

II. The Hedonics of Simple Taste Stimuli

III. The Hedonics of Foods

IV. Preferences for Foods (Attitudes)

V. Preferences for Entire Menus

VI. The Question of Validity

VII. The Effect of Body State on Preference

VIII. The Ontogeny of Taste Preferences in Humans

IX. Other Aspects of Taste Preferences

X. Flavor and Taste Description

XI. Optimization of Taste and Flavor

XII. An Overview

References

Part III. History of Research on Smell

Chapter 6. History of Research on Smell

I. Introduction

II. Functions of Olfaction

III. Classification of Odor Quality

IV. The Stimulus

V. Hendrik Zwaardemaker (1857-1930)

VI. Anatomy and Physiology

References

Part IV. Biophysics and Chemistry of Odor

Chapter 7. Biophysics of Smell

I. Olfactory Receptor

II. Electrical Phenomena Accompanying Olfactory Reception

III. Odorous Molecules and Receptive Sites

IV. Origins and Generative Mechanisms of Electro-olfactograms

V. Information Processing in the Olfactory Nerve Pathway

References

Chapter 8. Odor and Stimulant Structure

I. Introduction

II. The Olfactory Process

III. Olfactory Information

IV. Molecular Structure and Olfactory Response

V. Enantiomers

VI. Electrophysiology

VII. Indirect Relationships

References

Part V. Neurophysiology and Psychology of Smell

Chapter 9. The Neural Code: Integrative Neural Mechanisms

I. Fundamental Questions

II. The Receptors

III. The Olfactory Bulb

IV. Central Projections

References

Chapter 10. The Odoriferous Environment and the Application of Olfactory Research

I. Introduction

II. Odor Pollution

III. Psychophysical Foundation for Applications

IV. Chemical Signals in the Environment

References

Author Index

Subject Index


No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323140492

Edward C. Carterette

