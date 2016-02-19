Handbook of Perception: Perceptual Processing v. 9
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Perception, Volume IX: Perceptual Processing covers perceptual processing mechanisms, such as attention, search, selection, pattern recognition, and perceptual learning. This volume contains articles that tackle topics on the mechanisms of attention, perceptual structure and selection, selection and categorization in visual search, and the psychological processes in pattern recognition. Subjects on how individual letters are processed, eye movements, perceptual learning, possible explanations of stimulus ambiguity, and perceptual anomalies, distortions, and disorders. This book will be of use to psychologists, biologists, and those interested in the study of perceptual processing.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Part I. Attention and Selection
Chapter 1. Mechanisms of Attention
I. Introduction
II. Two Kinds of Processing Limitations
III. Illustrative Difficulties for Single-Channel Theory
IV. Processing Multiple Signals
V. Elaborations of Attention Theory
VI. The Final Model
References
Chapter 2. Perceptual Structure and Selection
I. Introduction
II. Measurement of Structure
III. Ontogeny of Perceptual Selection
IV. General Discussion and Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Sorting, Categorization, and Visual Search
I. Introduction
II. Neisser's Experiments Reevaluated
III. Learning and Remembering the Target Set
IV. Categorization in Terms of Critical Perceptual Distinctions
V. Discriminations Between Classes of Letters and Digits: Categorization Independent of Naming
VI. Semantic Class and Visual Search
VII. The Use of Acoustic Properties of Letter Names to Separate Target and Background Categories in Visual Search
VIII. The Bases of Word Superiority Effects in Visual Search for Individual Letters
IX. Rapid Serial Visual Presentation of Displays for Visual Search
X. Control Processes in Self-Paced Visual Search and Scanning of Text
XI. Conclusions
References
Part II. Pattern Processing
Chapter 4. Schemes and Theories of Pattern Recognition
I. Introduction
II. Template Theories
III. Feature Theories
IV. Structural Theories
V . Analysis by Synthesis
VI. Topological Theories
VII. Prototypes
VIII. Overview
References
Chapter 5. Perceptual Processing in Letter Recognition and Reading
I. Some Strategic Considerations
II. Properties of the Visual System Basic to Reading
III. Perception of Individual Letters
IV. Perception of Multiple-Letter Displays
V. Target-Background Relationships and Category Effects
VI. Parallel versus Serial Processing
VII. Linguistic Factors in Letter Recognition
VIII. Afterthoughts
References
Chapter 6. Eye Movements and Visual Perception
I. Introduction
II. Types of Eye Movement
III. Measurement of Eye Position
IV. The Value of Eye Movements for Perception
V. Problems Introduced by Eye Movements
References
Chapter 7. Perceptual Learning
I. Introduction
II. Examples of Perceptual Learning
III. Development and Perceptual Learning
IV. Theoretical and Research Issues
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Size, Distance, and Depth Perception
I. Introduction
II. Instances of Stimulus Ambiguity
III. Theories of the Resolution of Stimulus Ambiguity
IV. Résumé
References
Part III. Illusions and Disorders
Chapter 9. Illusions and Hallucinations
I. Introduction
II. Processes of Perception
III. Physiological and Cognitive Illusions
IV. The Theory of Inappropriate Constancy Scaling
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 10. Disorders of Perceptual Processing
I. Introduction
II. Lesions of the Visual Pathways
III. The Concept of Agnosia
IV. Visual Agnosia
V. The Somatosensory System and Tactile Agnosia
VI. Nociception and "Asymbolia for Pain"
VII. Lesions of the Auditory Pathways
VIII. Sensory Aphasia
IX. Auditory Agnosia
X. Related Disorders
XI. The Chemical Senses
XII. Developmental Disorders of Perceptual Processing
XIII. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 433
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th November 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297576