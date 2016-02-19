Handbook of Perception: Perceptual Processing v. 9

Handbook of Perception, Volume IX: Perceptual Processing covers perceptual processing mechanisms, such as attention, search, selection, pattern recognition, and perceptual learning. This volume contains articles that tackle topics on the mechanisms of attention, perceptual structure and selection, selection and categorization in visual search, and the psychological processes in pattern recognition. Subjects on how individual letters are processed, eye movements, perceptual learning, possible explanations of stimulus ambiguity, and perceptual anomalies, distortions, and disorders. This book will be of use to psychologists, biologists, and those interested in the study of perceptual processing.

Table of Contents



﻿List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Part I. Attention and Selection

Chapter 1. Mechanisms of Attention

I. Introduction

II. Two Kinds of Processing Limitations

III. Illustrative Difficulties for Single-Channel Theory

IV. Processing Multiple Signals

V. Elaborations of Attention Theory

VI. The Final Model

Chapter 2. Perceptual Structure and Selection

I. Introduction

II. Measurement of Structure

III. Ontogeny of Perceptual Selection

IV. General Discussion and Conclusions

Chapter 3. Sorting, Categorization, and Visual Search

I. Introduction

II. Neisser's Experiments Reevaluated

III. Learning and Remembering the Target Set

IV. Categorization in Terms of Critical Perceptual Distinctions

V. Discriminations Between Classes of Letters and Digits: Categorization Independent of Naming

VI. Semantic Class and Visual Search

VII. The Use of Acoustic Properties of Letter Names to Separate Target and Background Categories in Visual Search

VIII. The Bases of Word Superiority Effects in Visual Search for Individual Letters

IX. Rapid Serial Visual Presentation of Displays for Visual Search

X. Control Processes in Self-Paced Visual Search and Scanning of Text

XI. Conclusions

Part II. Pattern Processing

Chapter 4. Schemes and Theories of Pattern Recognition

I. Introduction

II. Template Theories

III. Feature Theories

IV. Structural Theories

V . Analysis by Synthesis

VI. Topological Theories

VII. Prototypes

VIII. Overview

Chapter 5. Perceptual Processing in Letter Recognition and Reading

I. Some Strategic Considerations

II. Properties of the Visual System Basic to Reading

III. Perception of Individual Letters

IV. Perception of Multiple-Letter Displays

V. Target-Background Relationships and Category Effects

VI. Parallel versus Serial Processing

VII. Linguistic Factors in Letter Recognition

VIII. Afterthoughts

Chapter 6. Eye Movements and Visual Perception

I. Introduction

II. Types of Eye Movement

III. Measurement of Eye Position

IV. The Value of Eye Movements for Perception

V. Problems Introduced by Eye Movements

Chapter 7. Perceptual Learning

I. Introduction

II. Examples of Perceptual Learning

III. Development and Perceptual Learning

IV. Theoretical and Research Issues

V. Conclusion

Chapter 8. Size, Distance, and Depth Perception

I. Introduction

II. Instances of Stimulus Ambiguity

III. Theories of the Resolution of Stimulus Ambiguity

IV. Résumé

Part III. Illusions and Disorders

Chapter 9. Illusions and Hallucinations

I. Introduction

II. Processes of Perception

III. Physiological and Cognitive Illusions

IV. The Theory of Inappropriate Constancy Scaling

V. Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10. Disorders of Perceptual Processing

I. Introduction

II. Lesions of the Visual Pathways

III. The Concept of Agnosia

IV. Visual Agnosia

V. The Somatosensory System and Tactile Agnosia

VI. Nociception and "Asymbolia for Pain"

VII. Lesions of the Auditory Pathways

VIII. Sensory Aphasia

IX. Auditory Agnosia

X. Related Disorders

XI. The Chemical Senses

XII. Developmental Disorders of Perceptual Processing

XIII. Conclusions

