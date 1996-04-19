Handbook of Perception and Action - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125161626, 9780080533155

Handbook of Perception and Action

1st Edition

Motor Skills

Editors: Herbert Heuer Steven Keele
eBook ISBN: 9780080533155
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th April 1996
Page Count: 617
Description

This up-to-date handbook focuses on the study of action, or"motor control,"which examines movement and skill and the internal processes that lead to them. As action is interrelated with cognition, this is a vigorous field of investigation.Written by international experts, Motor Skills provides current reviews on general processes important to motor control--learning, coordination, timing, planning, and control--and on the individual skills of throwing, catching, reaching, and typing.The text describes important conceptual and methodological advances regarding control theory and timing, and is divided into two sections which analyze skill from the perspectives of general processes and individual skills.

Readership

Researchers, technicians, graduate students, and final year undergraduates in psychology, speech and hearing, developmental psychology, neuropsychology, neuroscience, neurobiology, and physiology.

Table of Contents

List of Contributors. Preface.

S.W. Keele and H. Heuer, Introduction.

General Concepts:

D.A. Rosenbaum and H. Krist, Antecedents of Action.

M.I. Jordan, Computational Aspects of Motor Control and Motor Learning.

H. Heuer, Coordination.

D. Vorberg and A.M. Wing, Modeling Variability and Dependence in Timing.

R. Ivry, Representational Issues in Motor Learning: Phenomena and Theory.

Particular Skills:

M.H. Woollacott and J.L. Jensen, Posture and Locomotion.

M. Jeannerod, Reaching and Grasping: Parallel Specification of Visuomotor Channels.

G.J.P. Savelsbergh and H.T.A. Whiting, Catching: A Motor Learning and Developmental Perspective.

C.A. Fowler, Speaking.

H.-L. Teulings, Handwriting Movement Control. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
617
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080533155

About the Editor

Herbert Heuer

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut fur Arbeitsphysiologie, Universitat Dortmund, Dortmund, Germany

Steven Keele

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oregon, Eugene, U.S.A.

