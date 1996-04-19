Handbook of Perception and Action
1st Edition
Motor Skills
Description
This up-to-date handbook focuses on the study of action, or"motor control,"which examines movement and skill and the internal processes that lead to them. As action is interrelated with cognition, this is a vigorous field of investigation.Written by international experts, Motor Skills provides current reviews on general processes important to motor control--learning, coordination, timing, planning, and control--and on the individual skills of throwing, catching, reaching, and typing.The text describes important conceptual and methodological advances regarding control theory and timing, and is divided into two sections which analyze skill from the perspectives of general processes and individual skills.
Readership
Researchers, technicians, graduate students, and final year undergraduates in psychology, speech and hearing, developmental psychology, neuropsychology, neuroscience, neurobiology, and physiology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors. Preface.
S.W. Keele and H. Heuer, Introduction.
General Concepts:
D.A. Rosenbaum and H. Krist, Antecedents of Action.
M.I. Jordan, Computational Aspects of Motor Control and Motor Learning.
H. Heuer, Coordination.
D. Vorberg and A.M. Wing, Modeling Variability and Dependence in Timing.
R. Ivry, Representational Issues in Motor Learning: Phenomena and Theory.
Particular Skills:
M.H. Woollacott and J.L. Jensen, Posture and Locomotion.
M. Jeannerod, Reaching and Grasping: Parallel Specification of Visuomotor Channels.
G.J.P. Savelsbergh and H.T.A. Whiting, Catching: A Motor Learning and Developmental Perspective.
C.A. Fowler, Speaking.
H.-L. Teulings, Handwriting Movement Control. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 617
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 19th April 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533155
About the Editor
Herbert Heuer
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut fur Arbeitsphysiologie, Universitat Dortmund, Dortmund, Germany
Steven Keele
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oregon, Eugene, U.S.A.