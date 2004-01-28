Handbook of Pediatric Transfusion Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Structured to be a companion to the recently published Handbook of Transfusion Medicine, the Handbook of Pediatric Transfusion Medicine is dedicated to pediatric hematology-oncology and transfusion medicine, a field which remains ambiguous and which has generated few comprehensive texts. This book stands alone as one of the few texts that addresses transfusion issues specific to pediatric medicine. Written in an eminently readable style, this authoritative handbook is a requirement for any pediatric physician or caregiver.
Key Features
- Neonatal and fetal immune response and in utero development issues
- Blood compatability and pre-transfusion testing issues specific to pediatric and neonatal transfusion
- Therapeutic apheresis including red blood cell exchange and prophylactic chronic erythrocytapheresis for sickle cell patients
- Also includes a section that concentrates on the consent, quality and legal issues of blood transfusion and donation
Readership
Hematology and oncology fellows and practitioners, some surgeons and anethesiologists.
Table of Contents
Blood Donation Component Preparation and Storage Blood Components Red Blood Cell Antigens and Human Blood Groups Pretransfusion Compatibility Testing Serologic Investigation of Unexpected Antibodies Leukoreduced Products: Prevention of Leukocyte-Related Transfusion-Associated Adverse Effects Preparation of Blood Components to Reduce Cytomegalovirus and Other Infectious Risks Irradiated Products Washed and/or Volume-Reduced Blood Components Technical Considerations/Mechanical Devices Red Blood Cell Transfusions in the Neonate, Infant, Child, and Adolescent Transfusion of the Pediatric Surgery, Trauma, and Intensive Care Unit Patient Pediatric Transfusion in Developing Countries Exchange Transfusion in the Infant Granulocyte Transfusions in the Neonate and Child Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation and Cardiopulmonary Bypass Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn Hemoglobinopathies The Bleeding Child: Congenital and Acquired Disorders Transfusion of the Patient with Autoimmune Hemolysis Platelet Transfusions in the Infant and Child Bone Marrow–Derived Stem Cells Peripheral Blood Stem Cells Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cells Transfusion Reactions Noninfectious Complications of Pediatric Transfusion Infectious Complications Therapeutic Apheresis Therapeutic Cytapheresis Therapeutic Plasma Exchange: Rationales and Indications Appendix Transfusion Formulas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 28th January 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491431
About the Editor
Christopher Hillyer
Christopher D. Hillyer, MD, is President and CEO of New York Blood Center and Professor, Department of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY. Previously, he was the tenured, endowed Distinguished Service Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine and served as director of the Emory Center for Transfusion and Cellular Therapies with responsibility for all aspects of clinical and academic transfusion medicine at Emory’s seven principle hospitals. Dr. Hillyer is an editor of twelve textbooks in transfusion medicine, author of over 160 articles pertaining to transfusion, human immunodeficiency virus, and herpes viruses, most notably cytomegalovirus. Nationally recognized as an expert in hematology and blood transfusion, Dr. Hillyer is also a past-president, board of directors of AABB and a former trustee of the National Blood Foundation. Dr. Hillyer has been awarded many million dollars in research funding from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies. He was an associate editor of Transfusion and serves on several other editorial boards. Dr. Hillyer was formally recognized for his work in Africa as part of the AABB/Emory cooperative agreement from the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and is a recipient of two Tiffany Awards from the American Red Cross where he also served as a medical director and a member of their national Medical Advisory Board. He also received the 2014 Emily Cooley Award from AABB for his “significant commitment and contributions to the field of transfusion medicine through extensive teaching, mentoring and professional leadership, and the countless clinical, scientific and innovative resource materials he has created to educate others”. He is a co-founder of Transfusion & Transplantation Technologies, Inc (3Ti) and holds over 20 patents or patents pending. Dr. Hillyer is board certified in transfusion medicine, hematology, medical oncology and internal medicine. He received his BS from Trinity College, and his MD from the University of Rochester School of Medicine, with postgraduate training and fellowships in hematology-oncology, transfusion medicine and bone marrow transplantation at Tufts-New England Medical Center.
Affiliations and Expertise
President and Chief Executive Officer, New York Blood Center, New York, New York, USA Professor, Department of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York, USA
Christopher Hillyer
Affiliations and Expertise
Emory University, School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A.