Handbook of Palladium-Catalysed Organic Reactions
1st Edition
This comprehensive handbook will be an indispensable research tool for chemists. Handbook of Palladium Catalysed Organic Reactions provides a synoptic description of the main types of reactions which are catalyzed by Palladium and the mechanism which causes these reactions. Each reaction is presented in graphical form and classified according to the type of transformation involved. Other books covering the use of Palladium complexes as catalysts have been written, but the Handbook is the only to offer a synoptic view, showing the catalytic cycle of each reaction. This complete coverage provides the reader with a good understanding of the parameters involved. The tables included can be viewed from the point of view of the reagents, the product of the reaction, or the mechanism involved. The Handbook is a companion to the Database of Palladium Chemistry: Reactions andCatalytic Cycles, published on CD-ROM.
- Begins with explicit instructions from the authors, facilitating use of the Handbook
- Details the associated catalytic cycle for each class of reactions
- Offers a choice of references, allowing the reader to find the closest example for solving a given problem
- 84 types of mechanism covered, plus over 2500 references
- Presents graphical abstracts for all reactions described, making it easy to search a type of reaction
- Comb-bound for easy reference
- Free demo disk included for the Database of Palladium Chemistry
- A versatile tool for chemists in the academic community, this handbook will be an invaluable tool in the laboratory
The book is a tool for the chemist, to be used in the lab. It is aimed at the academic scientist who does not have access to the software necessary to run the CD-ROM.
Abbreviations. Introduction. Graphical Abstracts of Reaction Numbers (RXN). Reactions Catalyzed by Palladium Complexes: Cross-Coupling of Organometallics with RX Derivatives. Cross-Coupling of Organometallicswith RCOX Derivatives. Cross-Coupling of Siloxycyclopropanes with RX and RCOX Derivatives. Cross-Coupling of Terminal Alkynes with RX Derivatives. Intermolecular HECK Reaction. Intramolecular HECK Reaction. Intramolecular Coupling of Di(Vinyl Halides). Tandem HECK-Anion Capture Process of Alkenes, Alkyenes, Alkynes, Allenes and Dienes. Tandem HECK-Anion Capture Process of Norbonene and Related Compounds. Tandem Arylsulfonation-Cyclization Process. Tandem Cyclization-Anion Capture (-Carbonylation) Processof Alkenes and Alkynes. Tandem Cyclization-Anion Capture (-Carbonylation) Process of Ene-Vinyl, Ene-Aryl, and Ene-Alkyl Halides. Tandem Cyclization-Anion Capture Process of Yne-Vinyl and Yne-Aryl Halides. Hydroarylation and Hydrovinylation of Alkenes andAlkynes. Reduction of Alkenes. Semihydrogenation of Alkynes and 1,3-Dienes. Hydroboration, Hydrogennyladon, Hydrosilylation and Hydrostannation of Alkynes, Allenes, Dienes, and Enynes. Hydroselenation of Alkynes. 1,4-Disilyation of Conjugated Enones. Hydrocarboxylation, Hydrocarboalkoxylation and Hydrocarboamination of Alkenes and Alkynes. Tandem Carbonylation-Arylation with Alkynes. 1,2-Dimetallation of Alkynes and Alkenes and Related Reactions. 1,2-Dimetallation of Isonitriles. 1,2-Dimetallation of Allenes. Coupling of Aryl Derivatives with Alkenes Involving a Pd(II) Catalyst. Homocoupling of Aryl and Vinyl Derivatives. Codimerization of Alkynes. Codimerization of Terminal Alkynes with Allenes. Codimerization of Alkynes and Allyl Halides. Cyclopropanation of Alkenes and 1,3-Dienes by Diazomethane. Rearrangement of (-Hydroxy Diazo Compounds. Substitution, Addition, and Elimination on Pro-(-Allyl Substrates. [3,3]-Sigmatropic Rearrangement and [1,3]-Shift on Allylic Derivatives. 1,3-Diene Monoepoxide Rearrangement. Ring Extension of Cyclobutane Derivatives. [3+2], [3+4], [3+6], [1+2] Cycloadditions. Intramolecular Ene-Like Reactions. Cyclization of Hexatrienolate Derivatives. Amination or Amidation of Alkenes. Alkoxylation of Alkenes and Alkynes. Acetalization of Alkenes. Allylic Acyloxylation of Cycloalkenes. Tandem Acyloxylation-Cyclization of 1,5-Dienes. Tandem Acycloxychlorination-Cyclization of 1,6-Dienes. 1,4-Acycloxychlorination of 1,3-Dienes. 1,4-Diacyloxylation of 1,3-Dienes and Related Reactions. Intramolecular Amination, Alkoxylation of Acyloxylation of Alkynes. Tandem Intramolecular Amination, Alkoxylation, or Acyloxylation-Allylation of Alkynes and Allenes. Tandem Intramolecular Amination, Alkoxylation, or Acyloxylation-Carbonylation of Alkynes. Intramolecular Amination or Alkoxylation of Alkenes. Tandem Intramolecular Amination or Alkoxylation-Carbonylation of Alkenes and Allenes. Reductive Cyclization with Diynes and Enynes. Cycloisomerization of Diynes and Enynes. Cycloaddition of Aziridines with Carbodiimides. Telomerization of 1,3-Dienes with Nucleophiles. WACKER Process. Preparation of Ketones from Alcohols or Derivatives via a (-Hydride Elimination. Preparation of ((-Unsaturated Carbonyl Derivatives via a (-Hydride Elimination. Preparation of (-Diketones Derivatives via an Oxidative Rearrangement of a Propargyl Acetate. Carbonylation. Isomerization of Alkynes. Addition of Thiols to Alkynes. Preparation of Allylic Acetates from Alkynes by Tandem Redox-Addition. Tandem Cyclization-Capture Process of Enynes. Aldol-Like Condensation of Enol Esters with Aldehydes. Addition of Fluoroalkyl Iodides to Alkenes or Alkynes via a Pd(I) Species. Intermolecular Tandem Carbonylation-Coupling-Cyclization Process of Aryl Halides with Terminal Alkynes.Intramolecular Coupling of Aryl Halides with Arenes. Tandem Intramolecular Alkoxylation-Vinylation of Alkenes. Carbonylative [2+2] Cycloaddition. Dicarboalkoxylation of Alkenes. Addition of Pronucleophiles on 1,3-Dienes or Allenes. Tandem Cycloisomerization-Cycloaddition of Dienynes with 1,3-Dienes via Metallodienes. Acylcyanation of Terminal Alkynes. 1,4-Carbochlorination of 1,3-Dienes. Tandem Chlorination-Cyclization and Tandem Chlorination-Carbonylation-Cyclization of 1,6-Enynes. Intramolecular Cyclocarbonylation of Alkenes. Abbreviations and Symbols. Notes. Subject Index.
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 18th February 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533148
J. Fiaud
Universite Paris-Sud Orsay,France
Jean-Luc Malleron
Jean-Luc Malleron received his graduate degree from the school of chemistry at Montpellier and then went on to obtain his Ph.D. at the Université Paris Sud. Malleron has been Senior Research Fellow in medicinal chemistry at Rhône-Poulec Rorer Company since 1981.
Rhône-Poulenc Rorer, France
J. Legros
Universite Paris-Sud Orsay, France