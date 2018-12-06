Handbook of Organic Materials for Electronic and Photonic Devices
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1: Materials
1. Organic materials for (opto)electronic applications: overview
2. Key trends in sustainable approaches to the synthesis of semiconducting polymers
3. Functional Blends of Organic Materials for Optoelectronic Applications
4. Organic photonic nanostructures
5. Molecular engineering of organic and organometallic second-order non-linear optical materials
6. Molecular crystals and thin films for photonic applications
7. Hybrid Perovskites for Device Applications
Part 2: Mechanisms
8. Frenkel Exciton Dynamics. A Theoretical Perspective
9. Strong light-matter interactions and exciton-polaritons in organic materials
10. Advances in modeling the physics of disordered organic electronic devices
11. Doping in organic semiconductors
12. Spintronics and magnetic field effects in organic materials and devices
13. Doping and processing of organic semiconductors for plastic thermoelectrics
Part 3: Characterization, structure-property relationships, processing, and stability
14. Conductivity measurements of organic materials using field-effect transistors (FETs) and space-charge-limited current (SCLC) techniques
15. Organic Thin Films Microstructure Characterization
16. Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS) as a Characterization Method for Metal-Organic Interactions
17. Advances in solution processing of organic materials for devices
18. Advances in device fabrication scale-up methods
19. Device stability in organic optoelectronics
Part 4: Applications
20. Organic photovoltaics: device physics
21. Organic light-emitting diodes
22. Materials and physics of light-emitting electrochemical cells
23. Vertical organic transistors
24. Vapor sensing using organic, polymer, and nanomaterial field-effect transistors
25. Processing and patterning of conducting polymers for flexible, stretchable and biomedical Electronics
26. Organic electronic memory devices
Description
Handbook of Organic Materials for Electronic and Photonic Devices, Second Edition, provides an overview of the materials, mechanisms, characterization techniques, structure-property relationships, and most promising applications of organic materials. This new release includes new content on emerging organic materials, expanded content on the basic physics behind electronic properties, and new chapters on organic photonics. As advances in organic materials design, fabrication, and processing that enabled charge unprecedented carrier mobilities and power conversion efficiencies have made dramatic advances since the first edition, this latest release presents a necessary understanding of the underlying physics that enabled novel material design and improved organic device design.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of the materials, mechanisms, characterization techniques, and structure property relationships of organic electronic and photonic materials
- Reviews key applications, including organic solar cells, light-emitting diodes electrochemical cells, sensors, transistors, bioelectronics, and memory devices
- New content to reflect latest advances in our understanding of underlying physics to enable material design and device fabrication
Readership
Materials Scientists, Physicists, Chemists in academia and R&D
Details
- No. of pages:
- 911
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 6th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022856
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081022849
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Oksana Ostroverkhova Editor
Oksana Ostroverkhova is Professor in Physics at the Department of Physics, Oregon State University, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Physics, Oregon State University, USA