Handbook of Optical Holography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121653507, 9780323138413

Handbook of Optical Holography

1st Edition

Authors: H. Caulfield
eBook ISBN: 9780323138413
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1979
Page Count: 638
Description

Handbook of Optical Holography is composed of 10 chapters that readers can turn to for specific questions regarding holography. This book begins by elucidating the classification of holograms, major types of holograms, and variations. The text then explains the image formation, cardinal points and principal rays for holography, equipment, and procedures. This book also tackles special problems and application areas of this technology. This text will be valuable to people who want to apply holography—whether to industry, government, health services, education, or research.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 Introduction

References

2 Background

2.1 Integral Transforms

References

2.2 Interference and Diffraction

References

2.3 Partially Coherent Light

2.4 Image Evaluation

References

2.5 Communication Theory

References

2.6 Silver Halide Photography

References

3 Classification of Holograms

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Recording Media and Use

3.3 Object-Wave Parameters Recorded

3.4 The Modulated Parameter

3.5 Configuration

3.6 Source Properties

3.7 Description of a Hologram

References

4 Major Hologram Types

4.1 Fresnel Holography

References

4.2 Fraunhofer Holograms

References

4.3 Fourier Holography

References

5 Variations

5.1 Reflection Holograms

References

5.2 Multiplexed Holograms

References

5.3 Color Holograms

References

5.4 Polarization Holograms

References

5.5 Synthetic Holograms

References

5.6 Local Reference Beam Holograms

References

6 Image Formation

6.1 Image Formation with Coherent Light

6.2 Image Formation of Image Brightness

References

7 Cardinal Points and Principal Rays for Holography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 The Holographic Ray-Tracing Equations

7.3 The Principal Points of Holograms

7.4 The Cardinal Points of Holograms

7.5 The Conjugate Equations

7.6 Application to Hologram Types

References

8 Equipment and Procedures

8.1 Solid State Lasers

References

8.2 Gas Lasers

References

8.3 Recording Media

References

8.4 Holographic Systems

References

9 Special Problems

9.1 Photographic Handling

References

9.2 Speckle

References

9.3 Hologram Copying

10 Application Areas

10.1 Digital Data Storage

References

10.2 Two-Dimensional Display

References

10.3 Three-Dimensional Display

References

10.4 Holographic Interferometry

References

10.5 Pattern and Character Recognition

References

10.6 Image Processing

References

10.7 Microscopy

References

10.8 Optically Recorded Holographic Optical Elements

References

10.9 Spectroscopy

References

10.10 Holographic Contouring Methods

References

10.11 Multiple Image Generation

References

10.12 Particle Size Measurements

References

10.13 Holographic Portraiture

References

10.14 Photogrammetry

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
638
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138413

About the Author

H. Caulfield

Affiliations and Expertise

Aerodyne Research, Inc.

