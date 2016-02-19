Handbook of Optical Holography
1st Edition
Authors: H. Caulfield
eBook ISBN: 9780323138413
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1979
Page Count: 638
Description
Handbook of Optical Holography is composed of 10 chapters that readers can turn to for specific questions regarding holography. This book begins by elucidating the classification of holograms, major types of holograms, and variations. The text then explains the image formation, cardinal points and principal rays for holography, equipment, and procedures. This book also tackles special problems and application areas of this technology. This text will be valuable to people who want to apply holography—whether to industry, government, health services, education, or research.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Introduction
References
2 Background
2.1 Integral Transforms
References
2.2 Interference and Diffraction
References
2.3 Partially Coherent Light
2.4 Image Evaluation
References
2.5 Communication Theory
References
2.6 Silver Halide Photography
References
3 Classification of Holograms
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Recording Media and Use
3.3 Object-Wave Parameters Recorded
3.4 The Modulated Parameter
3.5 Configuration
3.6 Source Properties
3.7 Description of a Hologram
References
4 Major Hologram Types
4.1 Fresnel Holography
References
4.2 Fraunhofer Holograms
References
4.3 Fourier Holography
References
5 Variations
5.1 Reflection Holograms
References
5.2 Multiplexed Holograms
References
5.3 Color Holograms
References
5.4 Polarization Holograms
References
5.5 Synthetic Holograms
References
5.6 Local Reference Beam Holograms
References
6 Image Formation
6.1 Image Formation with Coherent Light
6.2 Image Formation of Image Brightness
References
7 Cardinal Points and Principal Rays for Holography
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The Holographic Ray-Tracing Equations
7.3 The Principal Points of Holograms
7.4 The Cardinal Points of Holograms
7.5 The Conjugate Equations
7.6 Application to Hologram Types
References
8 Equipment and Procedures
8.1 Solid State Lasers
References
8.2 Gas Lasers
References
8.3 Recording Media
References
8.4 Holographic Systems
References
9 Special Problems
9.1 Photographic Handling
References
9.2 Speckle
References
9.3 Hologram Copying
10 Application Areas
10.1 Digital Data Storage
References
10.2 Two-Dimensional Display
References
10.3 Three-Dimensional Display
References
10.4 Holographic Interferometry
References
10.5 Pattern and Character Recognition
References
10.6 Image Processing
References
10.7 Microscopy
References
10.8 Optically Recorded Holographic Optical Elements
References
10.9 Spectroscopy
References
10.10 Holographic Contouring Methods
References
10.11 Multiple Image Generation
References
10.12 Particle Size Measurements
References
10.13 Holographic Portraiture
References
10.14 Photogrammetry
References
Index
