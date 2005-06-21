Handbook of Offshore Engineering (2-volume set) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080443812, 9780080523811

Handbook of Offshore Engineering (2-volume set)

1st Edition

Authors: Subrata Chakrabarti
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080443812
eBook ISBN: 9780080523811
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st June 2005
Page Count: 1321
Description

  • Each chapter is written by one or more invited world-renowned experts
  • Information provided in handy reference tables and design charts
  • Numerous examples demonstrate how the theory outlined in the book is applied in the design of structures
    Tremendous strides have been made in the last decades in the advancement of offshore exploration and production of minerals.
    This book fills the need for a practical reference work for the state-of-the-art in offshore engineering.
    All the basic background material and its application in offshore engineering is covered. Particular emphasis is placed in the application of the theory to practical problems. It includes the practical aspects of the offshore structures with handy design guides, simple description of the various components of the offshore engineering and their functions.
    The primary purpose of the book is to provide the important practical aspects of offshore engineering without going into the nitty-gritty of the actual detailed design.

Key Features

· Provides all the important practical aspects of ocean engineering without going into the ‘nitty-gritty' of actual design details·
· Simple to use - with handy design guides, references tables and charts·
· Numerous examples demonstrate how theory is applied in the design of structures

Readership

Offshore Structure designers and fabricators; Offshore Field Engineers; Operators of rigs and offshore structures; Consulting Engineers; Undergraduate & Graduate Students; Faculty Members in Ocean/Offshore Eng. & Naval Architectural Depts.; University libraries; Offshore industry personnel; Design firm personnel

Table of Contents

Historical Development of Offshore Structures; Novel and Marginal Offshore Structures; Ocean Environment; Loads and Responses; Statistical Design of Offshore Structure; Fixed Structure Design; Floating Structure Design; Mooring, Cables & Anchoring; Drilling & Production Risers & Tendon Systems; Topside Structure; Pipeline Design ; Design for Reliability: Human and Organizational Factors; Physical Modeling of Offshore Structures; Installation & Field Operations; Materials for Offshore Applications; Geophysical and Geotechnical Design

About the Author

Subrata Chakrabarti

Affiliations and Expertise

Offshore Structure Analysis, Inc., Design, Testing and Analysis - Offshore, USA

Reviews

“This handbook meets the challenge of presenting a depth of knowledge and references that will bring the reader up to date on the new concepts and structures that have emerged in the application of technology to deep ocean structures. Each of the 16 chapters is written by a professional deeply steeped in experiences pertaining to the chapter written.” – Alice Trussell, Director, Kansas State University

