Handbook of Numerical Analysis, Volume 8
1st Edition
Solution of Equations in Rn (Part 4), Techniques of Scientific Computer (Part 4), Numerical Methods for Fluids (Part 2)
This series of volumes covers all the major aspects of numerical analysis, serving as the basic reference work on the subject. Each volume concentrates on one to three particular topics. Each article, written by an expert, is an in-depth survey, reflecting up-to-date trends in the field, and is essentially self-contained. The handbook will cover the basic methods of numerical analysis, under the following general headings: solution of equations in Rn; finite difference methods; finite element methods; techniques of scientific computing; optimization theory; and systems science. It will also cover the numerical solution of actual problems of contemporary interest in applied mathematics, under the following headings: numerical methods for fluids; numerical methods for solids; and specific applications - including meteorology, seismology, petroleum mechanics and celestial mechanics.
"...the volume would be a delight to the mathematically-oriented readers..." --Journal of Scientific and Industrial Research, Vol. 59
"...this is an immensely thorough text, densely filled..." --Ultramiscroscopy, Vol. 80
"A clear and detailed overview of the concepts, methods and problems encountered using numerical path following." --Newsletter on Computational and Applied Mathematics
Philippe G. Ciarlet Author
Universite Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris