Handbook of Numerical Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444509062

Handbook of Numerical Analysis, Volume 8

1st Edition

Solution of Equations in Rn (Part 4), Techniques of Scientific Computer (Part 4), Numerical Methods for Fluids (Part 2)

Authors: Philippe G. Ciarlet
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444509062
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th December 2001
Page Count: 650
This series of volumes covers all the major aspects of numerical analysis, serving as the basic reference work on the subject. Each volume concentrates on one to three particular topics. Each article, written by an expert, is an in-depth survey, reflecting up-to-date trends in the field, and is essentially self-contained. The handbook will cover the basic methods of numerical analysis, under the following general headings: solution of equations in Rn; finite difference methods; finite element methods; techniques of scientific computing; optimization theory; and systems science. It will also cover the numerical solution of actual problems of contemporary interest in applied mathematics, under the following headings: numerical methods for fluids; numerical methods for solids; and specific applications - including meteorology, seismology, petroleum mechanics and celestial mechanics.

© Elsevier 2001
Elsevier
"...the volume would be a delight to the mathematically-oriented readers..." --Journal of Scientific and Industrial Research, Vol. 59

"...this is an immensely thorough text, densely filled..." --Ultramiscroscopy, Vol. 80

"A clear and detailed overview of the concepts, methods and problems encountered using numerical path following." --Newsletter on Computational and Applied Mathematics

About the Authors

Philippe G. Ciarlet Author

Universite Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris

