Handbook of Nucleating Agents
2nd Edition
Description
Handbook of Nucleating Agents, Second Edition gives engineers and materials scientists the information they need to increase the production rate, modify structure and morphology, improve mechanical performance, and reduce the haze of polymeric products through proper selection of nucleating agents (and/or the so-called clarifying agents). The book analyzes the existing literature paying special attention to recent developments, and is divided into 14 chapters, each of which concentrates on essential performances of nucleating agents. Chemical origin and related properties of nucleating agents are analyzed in general terms to highlight the differences in their properties and the book also provides the most essential theoretical knowledge required for proper selection and use of nucleating and clarifying agents. This includes polymer crystallization with and without nucleating agents, parameters of crystallization, essential influences on the nucleation processes, the measures of nucleation efficiency, the mechanisms of nucleation, and the effective methods of dispersion of nucleating agents. Later chapters concentrate on the application aspects in different formulations, outlining nineteen polymer processing methods which require use of nucleating agents, forty different polymers which are known to use nucleating agents, and sixteen applied examples of commercial products with nucleating agents. The final three chapters discuss the effects of nucleating agents on physical and mechanical properties of materials, the most essential analytical techniques, and health and safety in use of nucleating agents.
Key Features
- Enables engineers to use nucleating agents more effectively to increase production rate, modify structure and morphology, and reduce haze of polymer products
- Provides a theoretical grounding required for proper selection and use of nucleating and clarifying agents
- Offers an extensive review of current applications of nucleating agents in different formulations
- Includes analysis of the chemical origin and related properties of nucleating agents to highlight differences in their properties
Readership
Researchers in materials science and engineering; professional material scientists and engineers
Secondary audience: Grad students and professors
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Chemical origin of nucleating agents
3. Polymer crystallization with and without nucleating agents
4. Parameters of crystallization
5. What influences nucleation?
6. Nucleation efficiency measures
7. Mechanisms of crystallization
8. Dispersion of nucleating agents
9. Nucleating agents in different processing methods
10. Application of nucleating agents in specific polymers
11. Nucleating agents in various products
12. Effect of nucleating agents on physical-mechanical properties
13. Important analytical methods used in the studies of nucleating agents
14. Health and safety with nucleating agents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781927885819
About the Author
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
