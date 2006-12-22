Handbook of Nonwovens - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855736030, 9781845691998

Handbook of Nonwovens

1st Edition

Authors: S Russell
eBook ISBN: 9781845691998
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855736030
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 22nd December 2006
Page Count: 544
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
245.00
208.25
320.00
272.00
322.73
274.32
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
315.00
267.75
240.00
204.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Development of the nonwovens industry; Dry-laid web formation; Wet-laid formation; Polymer-laid web formation; Mechanical bonding; Thermal bonding; Chemical bonding; Chemical and mechanical finishing; Characterisation, testing and modelling of nonwoven fabrics.

Description

Nonwovens are a unique class of textile material formed from fibres that are bonded together through various means to form a coherent structure. Given their rapid industrial development and diverse markets, understanding and developing nonwovens is becoming increasingly important. With its distinguished editor and array of international contributors, the Handbook of nonwovens, offers a comprehensive review of the latest advances in this area and how they can be applied to particular products.

Initial chapters review the development of the industry and the different classes of nonwoven material. The book then discusses methods of manufacture such as dry-laid, wet-laid and polymer-laid web formation. Other techniques analysed include mechanical, thermal and chemical bonding as well as chemical and mechanical finishing systems. The book concludes by assessing the characterisation, testing and modelling of nonwoven materials.

Handbook of nonwovens is a valuable reference for those involved in the manufacturing and use of nonwoven products in such areas as; transport, medicine, hygiene and various branches of engineering.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive review of the latest advances in this important area
  • Written by leading experts in the field
  • Discusses different methods of manufacture, bonding and finishing

Readership

Those involved in the manufacturing and use of nonwoven products in such areas as: transport, medicine, hygiene and various branches of engineering

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845691998
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855736030

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

S Russell Author

Dr Stephen Russell is a Senior Lecturer in the Centre for Technical Textiles, University of Leeds and the Director of the Nonwovens Research Group (NRG), UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Leeds, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.