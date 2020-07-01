Handbook of Nonwovens
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Status of the International Nonwovens Industry, Challenges, Opportunities and Future Directions
3. Overview of Nonwoven Product Applications (markets, product design, performance in use, design for end-of-life industry trends)
4. Raw Materials and Polymer Science for Nonwovens
5. Drylaid Web Formation (processes, structure and properties)
6. Wetlaid Web Formation (processes, structure and properties)
7. Spunmelt Nonwovens (processes, structure and properties)
8. Nanofibre Nonwovens (processes, structure and properties)
9. Composite Nonwovens (processes, structure and properties)
10. Mechanical Bonding (processes, structure and properties)
11. Chemical Bonding (processes, structure and properties)
12. Thermal Bonding (processes, structure and properties)
13. Nonwoven Finishes and Late-stage Functionalisation
14. Physical Testing and Characterisation of Nonwovens
15. Characterisation, 3D Imaging and Microscopic Features of Nonwoven Fabric Structure
16. Modelling of Fabric Properties
Description
This second edition of the Handbook of Nonwovens updates and expands its popular interdisciplinary treatment of properties, processing, and applications of nonwovens. Nonwovens are a unique class of textile material formed from fibres that are bonded together through various means to form a coherent structure. The range of properties they can embody make them an important part of a range of innovative products and solutions, which continues to attract interest from industry as well as academia.
Initial chapters review the development of the industry and the different classes of nonwoven material. The book then discusses methods of manufacture such as dry-laid, wet-laid and polymer-laid web formation. Other techniques analysed include mechanical, thermal and chemical bonding as well as chemical and mechanical finishing systems. The book concludes by assessing the characterisation, testing and modelling of nonwoven materials.
Covering an unmatched range of materials with a variety of compositions and manufacturing routes, this remains the indispensable reference to nonwovens for designers, engineers, materials scientists and researchers, particularly those interested in the manufacturing of automotive, aerospace, and medical products.
Key Features
- The manufacturing processes of a range of nonwoven materials are described in detail
- Provides detailed coverage of the mechanical and thermal properties of non-woven fabrics
- Includes extensive updates throughout on characterisation and testing of nonwovens
- Explains how to model nonwoven structures
Readership
MSc students and researchers with an interest in the properties of nonwoven materials. Product designers, technical managers, testing and characterisation staff, manufacturing engineers, and materials engineers working with nonwoven materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128189122
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128189139
About the Authors
S. Russell Author
Dr Stephen Russell is a Senior Lecturer in the Centre for Technical Textiles, University of Leeds and the Director of the Nonwovens Research Group (NRG), UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leeds, UK