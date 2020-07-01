Handbook of Nonwovens - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128189122, 9780128189139

Handbook of Nonwovens

2nd Edition

Authors: S. Russell
Paperback ISBN: 9780128189122
eBook ISBN: 9780128189139
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 556
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
265.00
230.00
300.00
419.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Status of the International Nonwovens Industry, Challenges, Opportunities and Future Directions
3. Overview of Nonwoven Product Applications (markets, product design, performance in use, design for end-of-life industry trends)
4. Raw Materials and Polymer Science for Nonwovens
5. Drylaid Web Formation (processes, structure and properties)
6. Wetlaid Web Formation (processes, structure and properties)
7. Spunmelt Nonwovens (processes, structure and properties)
8. Nanofibre Nonwovens (processes, structure and properties)
9. Composite Nonwovens (processes, structure and properties)
10. Mechanical Bonding (processes, structure and properties)
11. Chemical Bonding (processes, structure and properties)
12. Thermal Bonding (processes, structure and properties)
13. Nonwoven Finishes and Late-stage Functionalisation
14. Physical Testing and Characterisation of Nonwovens
15. Characterisation, 3D Imaging and Microscopic Features of Nonwoven Fabric Structure
16. Modelling of Fabric Properties

Description

This second edition of the Handbook of Nonwovens updates and expands its popular interdisciplinary treatment of properties, processing, and applications of nonwovens. Nonwovens are a unique class of textile material formed from fibres that are bonded together through various means to form a coherent structure. The range of properties they can embody make them an important part of a range of innovative products and solutions, which continues to attract interest from industry as well as academia.

Initial chapters review the development of the industry and the different classes of nonwoven material. The book then discusses methods of manufacture such as dry-laid, wet-laid and polymer-laid web formation. Other techniques analysed include mechanical, thermal and chemical bonding as well as chemical and mechanical finishing systems. The book concludes by assessing the characterisation, testing and modelling of nonwoven materials.

Covering an unmatched range of materials with a variety of compositions and manufacturing routes, this remains the indispensable reference to nonwovens for designers, engineers, materials scientists and researchers, particularly those interested in the manufacturing of automotive, aerospace, and medical products.

Key Features

  • The manufacturing processes of a range of nonwoven materials are described in detail
  • Provides detailed coverage of the mechanical and thermal properties of non-woven fabrics
  • Includes extensive updates throughout on characterisation and testing of nonwovens
  • Explains how to model nonwoven structures

Readership

MSc students and researchers with an interest in the properties of nonwoven materials. Product designers, technical managers, testing and characterisation staff, manufacturing engineers, and materials engineers working with nonwoven materials

Details

No. of pages:
556
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2020
Published:
1st July 2020
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128189122
eBook ISBN:
9780128189139

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

S. Russell Author

Dr Stephen Russell is a Senior Lecturer in the Centre for Technical Textiles, University of Leeds and the Director of the Nonwovens Research Group (NRG), UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Leeds, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.