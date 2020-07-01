This second edition of the Handbook of Nonwovens updates and expands its popular interdisciplinary treatment of properties, processing, and applications of nonwovens. Nonwovens are a unique class of textile material formed from fibres that are bonded together through various means to form a coherent structure. The range of properties they can embody make them an important part of a range of innovative products and solutions, which continues to attract interest from industry as well as academia.

Initial chapters review the development of the industry and the different classes of nonwoven material. The book then discusses methods of manufacture such as dry-laid, wet-laid and polymer-laid web formation. Other techniques analysed include mechanical, thermal and chemical bonding as well as chemical and mechanical finishing systems. The book concludes by assessing the characterisation, testing and modelling of nonwoven materials.

Covering an unmatched range of materials with a variety of compositions and manufacturing routes, this remains the indispensable reference to nonwovens for designers, engineers, materials scientists and researchers, particularly those interested in the manufacturing of automotive, aerospace, and medical products.