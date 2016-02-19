Handbook of Networking & Connectivity
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Networking & Connectivity focuses on connectivity standards in use, including hardware and software options. The book serves as a guide for solving specific problems that arise in designing and maintaining organizational networks.
The selection first tackles open systems interconnection, guide to digital communications, and implementing TCP/IP in an SNA environment. Discussions focus on elimination of the SNA backbone, routing SNA over internets, connectionless versus connection-oriented networks, internet concepts, application program interfaces, basic principles of layering, protocols and services, application layer, and conformance testing. The book then takes a look at integrated services digital network, an overview of the synchronous optical network, and X.25 and worldwide networking. The publication ponders on Metropolitan Area Networks (MAN), an overview of the switched multimegabit data service, and Ethernet/802.3 and Token Ring/802.5. Topics include Ethernet versus token ring, Ethernet/802.3, customer network management, MAN conception and technology, and SMDS specifications and sources and interface protocol.
The selection is a vital source of data for systems professionals and researchers interested in networking and connectivity.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Contributors
Introduction
Part 1 Enterprise-Wide Networks
1 Open Systems Interconnection
Purpose of OSI
Principles of OSI
Basic Principles of Layering
Protocols and Services
Application Layer
Presentation Layer
Session Layer
Transport Layer
Addressing
Network Layer
Data Link Layer
Physical Layer
Application Program Interfaces
Some Other Topics
Conformance Testing
Coexistence and Transition
References
About the Author
2 Guide to Digital Communications
Introduction
Architectures
DECnet: Host-to-Host Communications
LAT: Terminal I/O
MOP: Down-Line Loads
LAST: Fast PC Network Services
PATHWORKS: A Multiple Transport Integration Product
Summary
Glossary of Acronyms
About the Author
3 Implementing TCP/IP in an SNA Environment
Introduction
The OSI Model
TCP/IP Protocols and Applications
Internet Concepts
Connectionless Versus Connection-Oriented Networks
Routing SNA Over Internets
TCP/IP and SNA Integration Strategies
Dual SNA and TCP/IP Networks
Elimination of the SNA Backbone
SNA within the Data Center
Advanced Peer-To-Peer Networking (APPN)
TCP/IP Comparison To APPN
Managing Integrated Networks
Integration Questions and Issues To Be Considered
Glossary of Acronyms
About the Author
Part 2 Wide Area Networks
4 Integrated Services Digital Network
Introduction
ISDN Concept
Key Issues
Basic Structure
Standards
Prospects for ISDN
Applications of ISDN
Broadband ISDN
Conclusion
References
About the Author
5 An Overview of the Synchronous Optical Network
Digital Carriers
SONET Overview
SONET Interface Layers
SONET Frame Format
Virtual Tributaries (Subrate Channels)
Pointers and SPEs
Making STS-N Frames
Making Super Rate Payloads by Concatenation
Operations Data Networking in SONET
SONET Deployment Phase
Summary
Bibliography
About the Authors
6 X.25 and Worldwide Networking
Introduction
Packet Technology and X.25
What Is X.25?
General X.25 Operation
Physical Layer
Data Link Layer Operation
Packet Layer Operation
X.25-Based Enterprise Networking
Summary
References
About the Author
Part 3 Metropolitan Area Networks
7 Metropolitan Area Networks
Introduction
MAN Conception
MAN Technology
Key Issues
Standards
Applications
Conclusion
References
About the Author
8 An Overview of the Switched Multimegabit Data Service
Historical Development
Description and Applications
SMDS Overview
SMDS Specifications and Sources
SMDS Interface Protocol
Customer Network Management
SMDS Data Exchange Interface
Bridging and FDDI
SMDS and Frame Relay
SMDS and ATM
IP Over SMDS
SMDS Services and Products
Conclusions
Glossary of Acronyms and Abbreviations
Bibliography, Standards, and Further Reading
Sources of SMDS Information and Standards
About the Author
Part 4 Local Area Networks
9 Ethernet/802.3 and Token Ring/802.5
Introduction
Ethernet/802.3
Token Ring/802.5
Ethernet Versus Token Ring: Battle of the Network Stars
Summary
About the Author
10 Local Area Network Cabling Considerations
Introduction
Typical Layout of a Structured Wiring Facility
Planning for a Structured Wiring System
Selecting a Wiring System
Avoiding Problems
Summary of EIA/TIA-568 Specifications
Vendors of Structured Wiring Systems
Glossary of Common Terms
About the Author
11 Disaster Recovery Planning for Local Area Networks
Introduction
Analyze the Risks
Assess the Risks
Prioritize Application Systems
Define Recovery Requirements
Create a Detailed Plan
Implement and Test the Plan
Maintain the Plan and Continue Testing
The Backup and Recovery System
Other Techniques
About the Author
12 Selecting a Tape Backup System
Backup for Entry-Level and Portable Systems
Backup for Advanced PC Workstations
Backup for DePartment Networks and Large Network Servers
DAT Standards
Selecting a LAN Backup Solution
Data Management
Requirements for Effective Data Management
About the Author
Part 5 Data Communications
13 Electronic Messaging
Enterprise Messaging
Enter the Gateway
The Backbone Concept
Store and Forward
Directory Services
Backbone Management
Application Programming Interfaces
Secure Messaging
Nomadic Messaging
Mail-Enabled Applications
Intelligent Messaging
Using the Messaging Infrastructure
Summary
About the Author
14 Workgroup Applications
Electronic Mail
The Workgroup Applications Umbrella: Mapping the Capabilities of Workgroup Tools to Your Organizational Needs
Participativeness, or Overcoming the "What's in It for Me?"
Syndrome
The Distributed Database Model
The Dirty Secrets of Collaborative Computing
The Evaluation Cycle: Constructing the Feature Matrix
The Cost Justification for Workgroup Applications
A Product Evaluation Is Also a Company Evaluation
Security
Portability
Do a User Study
Summary
Additional Reading
About the Author
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 7th April 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214160