Handbook of Networking & Connectivity

Table of Contents



Foreword

Contributors

Introduction

Part 1 Enterprise-Wide Networks

1 Open Systems Interconnection

Purpose of OSI

Principles of OSI

Basic Principles of Layering

Protocols and Services

Application Layer

Presentation Layer

Session Layer

Transport Layer

Addressing

Network Layer

Data Link Layer

Physical Layer

Application Program Interfaces

Some Other Topics

Conformance Testing

Coexistence and Transition

References

About the Author

2 Guide to Digital Communications

Introduction

Architectures

DECnet: Host-to-Host Communications

LAT: Terminal I/O

MOP: Down-Line Loads

LAST: Fast PC Network Services

PATHWORKS: A Multiple Transport Integration Product

Summary

Glossary of Acronyms

About the Author

3 Implementing TCP/IP in an SNA Environment

Introduction

The OSI Model

TCP/IP Protocols and Applications

Internet Concepts

Connectionless Versus Connection-Oriented Networks

Routing SNA Over Internets

TCP/IP and SNA Integration Strategies

Dual SNA and TCP/IP Networks

Elimination of the SNA Backbone

SNA within the Data Center

Advanced Peer-To-Peer Networking (APPN)

TCP/IP Comparison To APPN

Managing Integrated Networks

Integration Questions and Issues To Be Considered

Glossary of Acronyms

About the Author

Part 2 Wide Area Networks

4 Integrated Services Digital Network

Introduction

ISDN Concept

Key Issues

Basic Structure

Standards

Prospects for ISDN

Applications of ISDN

Broadband ISDN

Conclusion

References

About the Author

5 An Overview of the Synchronous Optical Network

Digital Carriers

SONET Overview

SONET Interface Layers

SONET Frame Format

Virtual Tributaries (Subrate Channels)

Pointers and SPEs

Making STS-N Frames

Making Super Rate Payloads by Concatenation

Operations Data Networking in SONET

SONET Deployment Phase

Summary

Bibliography

About the Authors

6 X.25 and Worldwide Networking

Introduction

Packet Technology and X.25

What Is X.25?

General X.25 Operation

Physical Layer

Data Link Layer Operation

Packet Layer Operation

X.25-Based Enterprise Networking

Summary

References

About the Author

Part 3 Metropolitan Area Networks

7 Metropolitan Area Networks

Introduction

MAN Conception

MAN Technology

Key Issues

Standards

Applications

Conclusion

References

About the Author

8 An Overview of the Switched Multimegabit Data Service

Historical Development

Description and Applications

SMDS Overview

SMDS Specifications and Sources

SMDS Interface Protocol

Customer Network Management

SMDS Data Exchange Interface

Bridging and FDDI

SMDS and Frame Relay

SMDS and ATM

IP Over SMDS

SMDS Services and Products

Conclusions

Glossary of Acronyms and Abbreviations

Bibliography, Standards, and Further Reading

Sources of SMDS Information and Standards

About the Author

Part 4 Local Area Networks

9 Ethernet/802.3 and Token Ring/802.5

Introduction

Ethernet/802.3

Token Ring/802.5

Ethernet Versus Token Ring: Battle of the Network Stars

Summary

About the Author

10 Local Area Network Cabling Considerations

Introduction

Typical Layout of a Structured Wiring Facility

Planning for a Structured Wiring System

Selecting a Wiring System

Avoiding Problems

Summary of EIA/TIA-568 Specifications

Vendors of Structured Wiring Systems

Glossary of Common Terms

About the Author

11 Disaster Recovery Planning for Local Area Networks

Introduction

Analyze the Risks

Assess the Risks

Prioritize Application Systems

Define Recovery Requirements

Create a Detailed Plan

Implement and Test the Plan

Maintain the Plan and Continue Testing

The Backup and Recovery System

Other Techniques

About the Author

12 Selecting a Tape Backup System

Backup for Entry-Level and Portable Systems

Backup for Advanced PC Workstations

Backup for DePartment Networks and Large Network Servers

DAT Standards

Selecting a LAN Backup Solution

Data Management

Requirements for Effective Data Management

About the Author

Part 5 Data Communications

13 Electronic Messaging

Enterprise Messaging

Enter the Gateway

The Backbone Concept

Store and Forward

Directory Services

Backbone Management

Application Programming Interfaces

Secure Messaging

Nomadic Messaging

Mail-Enabled Applications

Intelligent Messaging

Using the Messaging Infrastructure

Summary

About the Author

14 Workgroup Applications

Electronic Mail

The Workgroup Applications Umbrella: Mapping the Capabilities of Workgroup Tools to Your Organizational Needs

Participativeness, or Overcoming the "What's in It for Me?"

Syndrome

The Distributed Database Model

The Dirty Secrets of Collaborative Computing

The Evaluation Cycle: Constructing the Feature Matrix

The Cost Justification for Workgroup Applications

A Product Evaluation Is Also a Company Evaluation

Security

Portability

Do a User Study

Summary

Additional Reading

About the Author

Index