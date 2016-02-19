Handbook of Natural Resource and Energy Economics, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. The Economics of Renewable Resource Use. Economics of water resources: A survey (R.A. Young, R.H. Haveman). Multiple use of management of public forestlands (M.D. Bowes, J.V. Krutilla). Land resources and land markets (A. Randall, E.N. Castle). The Economics of Providing Renewable Resource Goods and Services. The economics of fisheries management (G.R. Munro, A.D. Scott). The economics of outdoor recreation (K.E. McConnell). Environment and Renewable Resources in Socialist Systems. Economics of environment and renewable resources in socialist systems. Part 1: Russia (M.I. Goldman). Part 2: China (S. Tsuru). Index.
Description
The three volumes comprising the Handbook of Natural Resource and Energy Economics examine the current theory, and sample current application methods for natural resource and energy economics. Volumes 1 & 2 deal with the economics of environmental and renewable resources, and are divided into six parts. The first deals with basic concepts, and subsequent sections are concerned with ethics and environmental topics. Volume 3 deals primarily with non-renewable resources. It analyzes the economics of energy and minerals and includes chapters on the economics of environmental policy.
For more information on the Handbooks in Economics series, please see our home page on http://www.elsevier.nl/locate/hes
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1985
- Published:
- 1st August 1985
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080933788
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444876454
Reviews
@qu:..... an important reference point for researchers in environmental economics, particularly in the theory area. @source:The Economic Record @qu:The two volumes under review display the high standard of scholarship that one has come to expect from contributors to the North-Holland's series of Handbooks in Economics. @source:Journal of Economics