Handbook of Natural Resource and Energy Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444876454, 9780080933788

Handbook of Natural Resource and Energy Economics, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: A.V. Kneese J. Sweeney
eBook ISBN: 9780080933788
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444876454
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st August 1985
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
15700.00
13345.00
159.04
135.18
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction. The Economics of Renewable Resource Use. Economics of water resources: A survey (R.A. Young, R.H. Haveman). Multiple use of management of public forestlands (M.D. Bowes, J.V. Krutilla). Land resources and land markets (A. Randall, E.N. Castle). The Economics of Providing Renewable Resource Goods and Services. The economics of fisheries management (G.R. Munro, A.D. Scott). The economics of outdoor recreation (K.E. McConnell). Environment and Renewable Resources in Socialist Systems. Economics of environment and renewable resources in socialist systems. Part 1: Russia (M.I. Goldman). Part 2: China (S. Tsuru). Index.

Description

The three volumes comprising the Handbook of Natural Resource and Energy Economics examine the current theory, and sample current application methods for natural resource and energy economics. Volumes 1 & 2 deal with the economics of environmental and renewable resources, and are divided into six parts. The first deals with basic concepts, and subsequent sections are concerned with ethics and environmental topics. Volume 3 deals primarily with non-renewable resources. It analyzes the economics of energy and minerals and includes chapters on the economics of environmental policy.
For more information on the Handbooks in Economics series, please see our home page on http://www.elsevier.nl/locate/hes

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1985
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080933788
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444876454

Reviews

@qu:..... an important reference point for researchers in environmental economics, particularly in the theory area. @source:The Economic Record @qu:The two volumes under review display the high standard of scholarship that one has come to expect from contributors to the North-Holland's series of Handbooks in Economics. @source:Journal of Economics

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

A.V. Kneese Editor

J. Sweeney Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.