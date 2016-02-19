Handbook of Natural Resource and Energy Economics, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Some Basic Concepts. Welfare economics and the environment (K.-G. Mäler). Bioeconomics of renewable resource use (J.E. Wilen). Spatial aspects of environmental economics (H. Siebert). Economics of nature preservation (A.C. Fisher, J.V. Krutilla). Ethics and environmental economics (A.V. Kneese, W.H. Schulze). Selected Methods and Applications of Economics to Environmental Problems. Methods for assessing the benefits of environmental programs (A.M. Freeman, III). Environmental economics, industrial process models, and regional-residual management models (D. James). Input-output models, national economic models and the environment (F.R. Førsund). The Economics of Environmental Policy. Distributional and macroeconomic aspects of environmental policy (G.B. Christainsen, T.H. Tietenberg). Comparative analysis of alternative policy instruments (P. Bohm, C.S. Russell).
Description
The three volumes comprising the Handbook of Natural Resource and Energy Economics examine the current theory, and sample current application methods for natural resource and energy economics. Volumes 1 & 2 deal with the economics of environmental and renewable resources, and are divided into six parts. The first deals with basic concepts, and subsequent sections are concerned with ethics and environmental topics. Volume 3 deals primarily with non-renewable resources. It analyzes the economics of energy and minerals and includes chapters on the economics of environmental policy.
For more information on the Handbooks in Economics series, please see our home page on http://www.elsevier.nl/locate/hes
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1985
- Published:
- 1st August 1985
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080933771
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444876447