Handbook of Natural Resource and Energy Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444876447, 9780080933771

Handbook of Natural Resource and Energy Economics, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: A.V. Kneese J. Sweeney
eBook ISBN: 9780080933771
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444876447
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st August 1985
Table of Contents

Some Basic Concepts. Welfare economics and the environment (K.-G. Mäler). Bioeconomics of renewable resource use (J.E. Wilen). Spatial aspects of environmental economics (H. Siebert). Economics of nature preservation (A.C. Fisher, J.V. Krutilla). Ethics and environmental economics (A.V. Kneese, W.H. Schulze). Selected Methods and Applications of Economics to Environmental Problems. Methods for assessing the benefits of environmental programs (A.M. Freeman, III). Environmental economics, industrial process models, and regional-residual management models (D. James). Input-output models, national economic models and the environment (F.R. Førsund). The Economics of Environmental Policy. Distributional and macroeconomic aspects of environmental policy (G.B. Christainsen, T.H. Tietenberg). Comparative analysis of alternative policy instruments (P. Bohm, C.S. Russell).

Description

The three volumes comprising the Handbook of Natural Resource and Energy Economics examine the current theory, and sample current application methods for natural resource and energy economics. Volumes 1 & 2 deal with the economics of environmental and renewable resources, and are divided into six parts. The first deals with basic concepts, and subsequent sections are concerned with ethics and environmental topics. Volume 3 deals primarily with non-renewable resources. It analyzes the economics of energy and minerals and includes chapters on the economics of environmental policy.
