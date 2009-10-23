Handbook of Nanofabrication
1st Edition
Description
Many of the devices and systems used in modern industry are becoming progressively smaller and have reached the nanoscale domain. Nanofabrication aims at building nanoscale structures, which can act as components, devices, or systems, in large quantities at potentially low cost. Nanofabrication is vital to all nanotechnology fields, especially for the realization of nanotechnology that involves the traditional areas across engineering and science.
Key Features
- Includes chapters covering the most important Nanofabrication techniques, which aids comprehensive understanding of the latest manufacturing technologies encountered in the field of nano-level manufacturing which is essential for preparing for advanced study and application in nanofabrication techniques by enabling thorough understanding of the entire nanofabrication process as it applies to advanced electronic and related manufacturing technologies.
- Each chapter covers a nanofabrication technique comprehensively, which allows the reader to learn to produce nanometer-level products as well as collect, process, and analyze data, improve process parameters, and how to assist engineers in research, development and manufacture of the same.
Includes contributions from recognized experts from around the globe, making the reader aware of variations in similar techniques applied in different geographical locations and is better positioned to establish all possible global applications.
Readership
Scientists, engineers, researchers, upper-level undergraduate and graduate students, both in academia and industry working in the many fields across chemistry, physics, material science and engineering
Table of Contents
Scanning probe-based lithography; E-beam lithography; E-beam lithography; Nanoimprint lithography; Attoliter inkjet printing; Patterned molecular binding on surfaces as a route to nanostructured surfaces; Convection assisted assembly of nanostructures; Directed assembly of nanostructures; Bio-inspired self-assembled films
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 23rd October 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123751775
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123751768
About the Editor-in-Chief
Gary Wiederrecht
Gary Wiederrecht is the Group Leader of the Nanophotonics Group in the Center for Nanoscale Materials at Argonne National Laboratory. His research interests center on the photochemistry and photophysics of nanoparticles and periodic assemblies, hybrid nanostructures, photochemical energy conversion, and non-linear optical responses resulting from photoinduced charge separation. His experimental expertise is in the areas of ultrafast optical spectroscopy and scanning probe microscopy, including near-field scanning optical microscopy. He has received an R&D100 award, the Department of Energy Young Scientist Award, and the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers. He has authored or co-authored approximately 80 peer-reviewed research articles, and works collaboratively with scientists around the world. He enjoys traveling, nature, and spending time with his family.
Chemist, Group Leader, Nanophotonics Group
Argonne National Laboratory
Chemistry Division, E161
9700 South Cass Avenue
Argonne, IL 60439-4831
Affiliations and Expertise
Group Leader, Nanophotonics Group, Argonne National Laboratory, Argonne, IL, USA