Handbook of Nanofabrication - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123751768, 9780123751775

Handbook of Nanofabrication

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Gary Wiederrecht
eBook ISBN: 9780123751775
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123751768
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd October 2009
Page Count: 310
Description

Many of the devices and systems used in modern industry are becoming progressively smaller and have reached the nanoscale domain. Nanofabrication aims at building nanoscale structures, which can act as components, devices, or systems, in large quantities at potentially low cost. Nanofabrication is vital to all nanotechnology fields, especially for the realization of nanotechnology that involves the traditional areas across engineering and science.

Key Features

  • Includes chapters covering the most important Nanofabrication techniques, which aids comprehensive understanding of the latest manufacturing technologies encountered in the field of nano-level manufacturing which is essential for preparing for advanced study and application in nanofabrication techniques by enabling thorough understanding of the entire nanofabrication process as it applies to advanced electronic and related manufacturing technologies.
  • Each chapter covers a nanofabrication technique comprehensively, which allows the reader to learn to produce nanometer-level products as well as collect, process, and analyze data, improve process parameters, and how to assist engineers in research, development and manufacture of the same.

  • Includes contributions from recognized experts from around the globe, making the reader aware of variations in similar techniques applied in different geographical locations and is better positioned to establish all possible global applications.

Readership

Scientists, engineers, researchers, upper-level undergraduate and graduate students, both in academia and industry working in the many fields across chemistry, physics, material science and engineering

Table of Contents

Scanning probe-based lithography; E-beam lithography; E-beam lithography; Nanoimprint lithography; Attoliter inkjet printing; Patterned molecular binding on surfaces as a route to nanostructured surfaces; Convection assisted assembly of nanostructures; Directed assembly of nanostructures; Bio-inspired self-assembled films

About the Editor-in-Chief

Gary Wiederrecht

Gary Wiederrecht

Gary Wiederrecht is the Group Leader of the Nanophotonics Group in the Center for Nanoscale Materials at Argonne National Laboratory. His research interests center on the photochemistry and photophysics of nanoparticles and periodic assemblies, hybrid nanostructures, photochemical energy conversion, and non-linear optical responses resulting from photoinduced charge separation. His experimental expertise is in the areas of ultrafast optical spectroscopy and scanning probe microscopy, including near-field scanning optical microscopy. He has received an R&D100 award, the Department of Energy Young Scientist Award, and the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers. He has authored or co-authored approximately 80 peer-reviewed research articles, and works collaboratively with scientists around the world. He enjoys traveling, nature, and spending time with his family.

Chemist, Group Leader, Nanophotonics Group

Argonne National Laboratory

Chemistry Division, E161

9700 South Cass Avenue

Argonne, IL 60439-4831

Affiliations and Expertise

Group Leader, Nanophotonics Group, Argonne National Laboratory, Argonne, IL, USA

