Ensure high-quality diagnostic images with this practical scanning reference! Designed to help you plan and acquire MRI images, Handbook of MRI Scanning, by Geraldine Burghart and Carol Ann Finn, includes the step-by-step scanning protocols you need to produce optimal images. Coverage of all body regions prepares you to perform virtually any scan. Going beyond the referencing and recognition of three-plane, cross-sectional anatomy, each chapter demonstrates appropriate slice placements, typical midline images of each plane, and detailed line drawings of the pertinent anatomy corresponding to the midline images. With this handbook, you can conceptualize an entire scan and its intended outcome prior to performing the scan on a patient. Keep the book at your console -- it’s ideal for quick reference!