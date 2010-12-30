Handbook of MRI Scanning
1st Edition
Description
Ensure high-quality diagnostic images with this practical scanning reference! Designed to help you plan and acquire MRI images, Handbook of MRI Scanning, by Geraldine Burghart and Carol Ann Finn, includes the step-by-step scanning protocols you need to produce optimal images. Coverage of all body regions prepares you to perform virtually any scan. Going beyond the referencing and recognition of three-plane, cross-sectional anatomy, each chapter demonstrates appropriate slice placements, typical midline images of each plane, and detailed line drawings of the pertinent anatomy corresponding to the midline images. With this handbook, you can conceptualize an entire scan and its intended outcome prior to performing the scan on a patient. Keep the book at your console -- it’s ideal for quick reference!
Key Features
- Consistent, clinically based layout of the sections makes scanning information easy to use with three images per page to demonstrate clinical sequences in MRI examinations.
- Handy, pocket size offers easy, immediate access right at the console.
- 600 images provide multiple views and superb anatomic detail.
- Suggested technical parameters are provided in convenient tables for quick reference with space to write in site-specific protocols or equipment variations.
Table of Contents
BRAIN
Routine
Intra-Auditory Canals (IAC)
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Seizure
Pituitary
Orbits/Optic Nerve
Temporomandibular Joints (TMJ)
Spectoscopy
MRA – Circle of Willis
MRV – Sagittal Sinus
SPINE
C-spine
Routine
MS – Multiple Sclerosis
Soft Tissue Neck
MRA – Carotid
T-Spine
Routine
Lumbar
Routine
Sacrum/Coccyx
Sacroiliac
Pelvis
Routine bony pelvis
Female Pelvis – Uterus
Male Pelvis – Prostate
Prostate spectroscopy
UPPER EXTREMITIES
Shoulder
Humerus
Elbow
Forearm
Wrist
Hand
LOWER EXTREMITIES
Hip
Bilateral
Unilateral
Femur
Knee
Tibia
Ankle
Foot
THORAX
Heart/Aorta
Bracheal Plexis
Breast
Bilateral
Unilateral
MRA chest
ABDOMEN
Liver
MR Cholangeographic Pancreotography (MRCP)
Kidneys
Adrenal Glands
MRA – Renal Arteries
MR Angiography
Run-off
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 30th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323170246
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323068178
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323068185
About the Author
Geraldine Burghart
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Radiologic Technology Program, Department of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, City University of New York, BCC, Bronx, New York
Carol Ann Finn
Affiliations and Expertise
Manager, MRI Department, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia Campus, New York, New York