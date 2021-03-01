Handbook of Modern Coating Technologies
1st Edition
Applications and Development
Description
Handbook of Modern Coating Technologies: Applications and Development focuses on new aspects of surface engineering surrounding nanocoatings and biocoatings, from their fabrication methods to properties and usages. This five part volume explores the detection of surface features that destroy pieces and how most technological advancements are constrained with surface requirements. Subjects cover the production of new, advanced coatings and the characteristics of abrasion, corrosion, fatigue and disruption. Both electronic and optical electronic apparatuses are great examples to be studied.
Key Features
- Describes new methods, including plasma-based treatments
- Show properties and mechanisms that can be compared for the industrialization of new methods for specific components with desired properties
- Classifies methods, providing a better understanding of treatments and showing which treatments are possible replacements for conventional methods
- Includes new applications such as chromate plating
- Illustrates new methods and their ability to optimize properties
Readership
Surface scienstits and reserach students in the area of nano-coatings and their applications.Chemists, chemical engineers and material scientists as well as coating engineers in industry
Table of Contents
1. Applications of coatings
2. Usage of modern coatings in different industries such as electronic industry or glass protection industries will be discussed. These applications include but not limit to this list
3. Anti-abrasive nanocoatings
4. Anti-corrosive nanocoatings
5. Optical coatings
6. Fog and vapor resistant layers
7. Self-cleaning glasses
8. Medical and hygienic applications
9. Nano-coating for medical applications (nano/biocoatings)
10. Hydroxyapatite nano-coating
11. Nanocomposite coating for food packaging
12. Antipollution materials in shipping industry
13. Anti-virus nano-coating
14. Antibacterial coatings
15. Self-healing nano/bio-coatings
16. Electrical and electronic applications
17. Transparent conductor coatings
18. Application of nano-coating on solar cells
19. Polarizer nano-layers on LCD monitors
20. Applications of Graphene
21. Electrically conductive transparence nano-coatings
22. Data storing capacity with magnetic nano-layers
23. Lubricating applications (self-lubricative nanocoatings)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444632371
About the Editors
Mahmood Aliofkhazraei
Mahmood Aliofkhazraei is assistant professor in the department of materials science at the Tarbiat Modares University, where he also earned his master's degree and Ph.D. in corrosion and protection of materials. Dr. Aliofkhazraei has authored over 60 scientific publications on nanostructured coatings and thin films and has received numerous scientific awards, such as Khwarizmi award. He was selected among the 10 top best nanotechnologists in his country.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Materials Science, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran
Ali Nasar
Nasar Ali’s research interests are focused on different coating materials, such as carbon and deposition methods (e.g. CVD, PVD), plasma assisted treatments and nanomaterials. Dr. Nasar Ali has published extensively with over 120 research publications in the field. Dr Ali serves on the editorial board of several nanotechnology related journals, such as Journal of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Journal of Nano Research etc. Furthermore, Dr Ali chairs some high profile international conferences such as NANOSMAT and MPA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and Chairman, Nanosmart
Mircea Chipara
Mircea Chipara is Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics and Geology. The research of Dr. Chipara is focused on materials obtained by dispersing nanometer - sized particles with different physical properties (mechanical, optical, thermal, electrical, or magnetic) within polymeric matrices (nanocomposites). Such materials may exhibit multifunctional properties and may present smart capabilities. Due to their low weight and outstanding physical properties, nanocomposites have potential applications as space materials. The research of Dr. Chipara also includes a thorough investigation of the fundamental mechanisms and processes responsible for the degradation of polymers and polymer – based nanocomposites.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Texas, USA
Nadhira Bensaada Laidani
Nadhira Laidani is a Senior Scientist and Research Unit leader at the Center for Materials and Microsystems of FBK, Trento, Italy. She received her diploma of “Engineer in Petrochemistry” from the National Institute of Hydrocarbons and Chemistry (INHC) of Algiers, Algeria, and her Ph.D degree in Applied Chemistry from P.& M. Curie University, Paris, France. She joined FBK (former ITC) in 1991 to conduct her research activity in thin film deposition and characterization, plasma surface treatment and plasma chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist and Research Unit leader, Center for Materials and Microsystems of FBK, Trento, Italy
Jeff Th.M. De Hosson
Professor Jeff Th.M. DeHosson (born 1950) holds a PhD in Physics of the Groningen University (with highest distinction, thesis supervisor Andre Wegener Sleeswijk) and after his postdoctoral years in USA (Northwestern Un. and UCBerkeley) was appointed in 1977 by the Crown to full Professor Applied Physics. His research focuses on the structure-property relationship in structural and functional nanostructured materials, in which ultra-high resolution transmission electron microscopy and surface modification techniques are key issues. He is elected member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Sciences (division physics), Royal Holland Society for Sciences, editor of 3 international journals, including Scripta Materialia, member of editorial board of 12 journals and elected Fellow of various foreign scientific societies, including TMS and ASM-International. He holds Honorary professorships of Tsinghua Un -Beijing, UST-Beijing and Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Un PortElisabeth –SA. He received a number of international awards, including the Eminent Scientist Medal Wessex-Great Brittain/Un. of Southampton, the prestigious European Materials God Medal in 2005 and NanoSmat prize 2009. He published more than 800 articles, including 77 papers in Acta Materialia and supervised up to 2011 in total 69 PhD theses and 316 master students.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Groningen, Department of Applied Physics Zernike Institute for Advanced Materials
Tax Exemption
