Handbook of Mineral Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Volume 1: X-ray Photoelectron Spectra
Description
The first in a four-volume set, Handbook of Mineral Spectroscopy, Volume 1: X-ray Photoelectron Spectra, presents a database of X-ray Photoelectron spectra showing both survey (with chemical analysis) and high-resolution spectra of more than 200 rock- forming and major ore minerals. XPS of minerals is a very powerful technique for analyzing not only the chemical composition of minerals – including, for other techniques, difficult elements such as F and Cl, but also the local environment of atoms in a crystal structure. The book is divided in a section on silicates as well as a section on non-silicates, further subdivided according to the normal mineral classes.
The Handbook of Mineral Spectroscopy, Volume 1: X-ray Photoelectron Spectra is a go-to guide for anyone working with minerals and can be used for research and writing or as a handbook in the laboratory while running analyses of minerals.
Key Features
- Brings together and expands the limited information available on the XPS of minerals into one handbook
- Features 2,500 full color, X-ray Photoelectron survey and high-resolution Spectra, for use by researchers in the lab and as a reference
- Includes chemical information of each mineral
- Written by experts with more than 50 years of combined mineral spectroscopy experience
Readership
Geologists, geoscientists, mineralogists, spectroscopists, chemists, material scientists
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Description of spectrometer
3. Experimental protocols
4. Organisation of the database
5. The database
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128045220
About the Author
J. Theo Kloprogge
J. Theo Kloprogge MSc Geology, PhD Geology/Chemistry, is currently an Honorary Senior Fellow at the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Queensland, Australia, and Adjunct Professor at the Department of Chemistry, College of Arts and Sciences, University of the Philippines Visayas, Philippines. He has been teaching analytical chemistry, inorganic chemistry and mineralogy/crystallography for many years. During the past 30+ years Dr. Kloprogge has been working as a mineralogist and spectroscopist. The results of his research have been published in nearly 300 papers, numerous book chapters, 5 books and 1 patent. He has been collecting minerals for more than 40 years and has built an extensive collection both for research and private use.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Queensland, St. Lucia, Australia and Department of Chemistry, College of Arts and Sciences, University of the Philippines Visayas, Miagao, Philippines
Barry Wood
Barry J. Wood, BSc Chemistry (Qld), PhD Materials Science (UNSW), is Scientific Manager for X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy in the Centre of Microscopy and Microanalysis (CMM) at the University of Queensland (UQ). He has 35 years’ experience in X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy and, prior to joining the CMM, was manager of the Brisbane Surface Analysis Facility in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Queensland where surface analysis and consultation for industry was carried out on a daily basis. He has also been involved with a host of research groups within UQ, Queensland University of Technology, Griffith University, The University of NSW, The University of Melbourne and North-West University Potchefstroom South Africa, which has resulted in co-author of 74 papers in international peer-reviewed journals. He was, for many years, Standards Australia’s representative for ISO TC201 - Surface Chemical Analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Manager, X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy, Centre of Microscopy and Microanalysis (CMM), University of Queensland, Australia