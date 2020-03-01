The first in a four-volume set, Handbook of Mineral Spectroscopy, Volume 1: X-ray Photoelectron Spectra, presents a database of X-ray Photoelectron spectra showing both survey (with chemical analysis) and high-resolution spectra of more than 200 rock- forming and major ore minerals. XPS of minerals is a very powerful technique for analyzing not only the chemical composition of minerals – including, for other techniques, difficult elements such as F and Cl, but also the local environment of atoms in a crystal structure. The book is divided in a section on silicates as well as a section on non-silicates, further subdivided according to the normal mineral classes.

The Handbook of Mineral Spectroscopy, Volume 1: X-ray Photoelectron Spectra is a go-to guide for anyone working with minerals and can be used for research and writing or as a handbook in the laboratory while running analyses of minerals.