Handbook of Microdialysis, Volume 16

PART ONE

Interpretation and significance. What Did We Learn from Microdialysis? Microdialysis: fact or artefact . Insights into Glutamate Physiology: Contribution of Studies Utilizing In Vivo Microdialysis. The Validity of Intracerebral Microdialysis. Microdialysis in the Brain of Anaesthetized vs Freely Moving Animals. Quantitative Aspects of Brain Microdialysis: Insights from Voltammetric Measurements of Dopamine next to Microdialysis Probes.

Methods. New methodological aspects of microdialysis.

Principles of Quantitative Microdialysis. Automation of Blood and Microdialysis Sampling: Combinatorial Pharmacology. Dopamine-Acetylcholine Interactions in the Brain Studied by In Vivo Microdialysis. Microdialysis as a Platform for Multidisciplinary Strategies. Ultraslow Microfiltration and Microdialysis for in vivo Sampling: Principle, Techniques and Applications.

Analytical chemical aspects of microdialysis Liquid Chromatographic Methods Used for Microdialysis. Microdialysis Coupled with Liquid Chromatography / Mass Spectrometry. Sampling Improvement of the Temporal Resolution of Brain Microdialysis: Sampling in Seconds. In Vivo Peptidomics: Discovery and Monitoring of Neuropeptides Using Microdialysis and Liquid Chromatography with Mass Spectrometry.

PART TWO

Microdialysis and the study of behaviour. Microdialysis to Study the Effects of Stress on Serotonin, Corticosterone and Behaviour. Microdialysis of Dopamine and Norepinephrine During Conditioning and Operant Behaviour. Microdialysis in the Study of Behavior Reinforcement and Inhibition. Changes in Acetylcholine Extracellular Levels During Cognitive Processes.

CNS Pathology models. Microdialysis in Genetically Altered Animals. The Use of Microdialysis in Neuropsychiatric Disease Models. The Use of Microdialysis for the Study of Neurological Disorders. Online Glucose and Lactate Monitoring During Physiological and Pathological Conditions. Microdialysis in Pain Research.

Role of microdialysis in drug development. The Role of Microdialysis in Drug Discovery: Focus on Antipsychotic Agents. Use of Microdialysis in Drug Discovery and Development: Industry and Regulatory Perspectives. The Use of Brain Microdialysis in Antidepressant Drug Research. Microdialysis as a Method to Study Blood-Brain Barrier Transport Mechanisms. Assaying Protein Unbound Drugs Using Microdialysis Techniques. Microdialysis for Characterization of PK/PD Relationships. Application of Microdialysis in Pharmacokinetic Studies

Clinical applications. Microdialysis in Clinical Drug Delivery Studies. Transport of Glucose to a Probe in Adipose Tissue. Microdialysis in the Human Brain: Clinical applications.