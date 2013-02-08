Handbook of Membrane Reactors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857094148, 9780857097330

Handbook of Membrane Reactors

1st Edition

Fundamental Materials Science, Design and Optimisation

Editors: Angelo Basile
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy

Foreword

Preface

Part I: Polymeric, dense metallic and composite membranes for membrane reactors

Chapter 1: Polymeric membranes for membrane reactors

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction: polymer properties for membrane reactors

1.2 Basics of polymer membranes

1.3 Membrane reactors

1.4 Modelling of polymeric catalytic membrane reactors

1.5 Conclusions

1.7 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 2: Inorganic membrane reactors for hydrogen production: an overview with particular emphasis on dense metallic membrane materials

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Development of inorganic membrane reactors (MRs)

2.3 Types of membranes

2.4 Preparation of dense metallic membranes

2.5 Preparation of Pd-composite membranes

2.6 Preparation of Pd–Ag alloy membranes

2.7 Preparation of Pd–Cu alloy composite membranes

2.8 Preparation of Pd–Au membranes

2.9 Preparation of amorphous alloy membranes

2.10 Degradation of dense metallic membranes

2.11 Conclusions and future trends

2.12 Acknowledgements

2.14 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 3: Palladium-based composite membranes for hydrogen separation in membrane reactors

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Development of composite membranes

3.3 Palladium and palladium-alloy composite membranes for hydrogen separation

3.4 Performances in membrane reactors

3.5 Conclusions and future trends

3.6 Acknowledgements

3.8 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 4: Alternatives to palladium in membranes for hydrogen separation: nickel, niobium and vanadium alloys, ceramic supports for metal alloys and porous glass membranes

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Materials

4.3 Membrane synthesis and characterization

4.4 Applications

4.5 Conclusions

4.7 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 5: Nanocomposite membranes for membrane reactors

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 An overview of fabrication techniques

5.3 Examples of organic/inorganic nanocomposite membranes

5.4 Structure-property relationships in nanostructured composite membranes

5.5 Major application of hybrid nanocomposites in membrane reactors

5.6 Conclusions and future trends

5.8 Appendix: nomenclature

Part II: Zeolite, ceramic and carbon membranes and catalysts for membrane reactors

Chapter 6: Zeolite membrane reactors

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Separation using zeolite membranes

6.3 Zeolite membrane reactors

6.4 Modeling of zeolite membrane reactors

6.5 Scale-up and scale-down of zeolite membranes

6.6 Conclusion and future trends

6.8 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 7: Dense ceramic membranes for membrane reactors

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Principles of dense ceramic membrane reactors

7.3 Membrane preparation and catalyst incorporation

7.4 Fabrication of membrane reactors

7.5 Conclusion and future trends

7.6 Acknowledgements

7.8 Appendices

Chapter 8: Porous ceramic membranes for membrane reactors

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Preparation of porous ceramic membranes

8.3 Characterisation of ceramic membranes

8.4 Transport and separation of gases in ceramic membranes

8.5 Ceramic membrane reactors

8.6 Conclusions and future trends

8.7 Acknowledgements

8.9 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 9: Microporous silica membranes: fundamentals and applications in membrane reactors for hydrogen separation

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Microporous silica membranes

9.3 Membrane reactor function and arrangement

9.4 Membrane reactor performance metrics and design parameters

9.5 Catalytic reactions in a membrane reactor configuration

9.6 Industrial considerations

9.7 Future trends and conclusions

9.8 Acknowledgements

9.10 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 10: Carbon-based membranes for membrane reactors

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Unsupported carbon membranes

10.3 Supported carbon membranes

10.4 Carbon membrane reactors (CMRs)

10.5 Micro carbon-based membrane reactors

10.6 Conclusions and future trends

10.7 Acknowledgements

10.9 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 11: Advances in catalysts for membrane reactors

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Requirements of catalysts for membrane reactors

11.3 Catalyst design, preparation and formulation

11.4 Case studies in membrane reactors

11.5 Deactivation of catalysts

11.6 The role of catalysts in supporting sustainability

11.7 Conclusions and future trends

11.9 Appendix: nomenclature

Part III: Membrane reactor modelling, simulation and optimisation

Chapter 12: Mathematical modelling of membrane reactors: overview of strategies and applications for the modelling of a hydrogen-selective membrane reactor

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Membrane reactor concept and modelling

12.3 A hydrogen-selective membrane reactor application: natural gas steam reforming

12.4 Conclusions

12.5 Acknowledgements

12.7 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 13: Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis of membrane reactors: simulation of single-and multi-tube palladium membrane reactors for hydrogen recovery from cyclohexane

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Single palladium membrane tube reactor

13.4 Conclusions and future trends

13.6 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 14: Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis of membrane reactors: simulation of a palladium-based membrane reactor in fuel cell micro-cogenerator system

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) micro-cogenerator systems and MREF

14.3 Model description and assumptions

14.4 Simulation results and discussion of modelling issues

14.5 Conclusion and future trends

14.6 Acknowledgements

14.8 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 15: Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis of membrane reactors: modelling of membrane bioreactors for municipal wastewater treatment

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Design of the membrane bioreactor (MBR)

15.3 Computational fluid dynamics (CFD)

15.4 CFD modelling for MBR applications

15.5 Model calibration and validation techniques

15.6 Future trends and conclusions

15.7 Acknowledgement

15.9 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 16: Models of membrane reactors based on artificial neural networks and hybrid approaches

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Fundamentals of artificial neural networks

16.3 An overview of hybrid modeling

16.4 Case study: prediction of permeate flux decay during ultrafiltration performed in pulsating conditions by a neural model

16.5 Case study: prediction of permeate flux decay during ultrafiltration performed in pulsating conditions by a hybrid neural model

16.6 Case study: implementation of feedback control systems based on hybrid neural models

16.7 Conclusions

16.9 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 17: Assessment of the key properties of materials used in membrane reactors by quantum computational approaches

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Basic concepts of computational approaches

17.3 Gas adsorption in porous nanostructured materials

17.4 Adsorption and absorption of hydrogen and small gases

17.5 Conclusions and future trends

17.7 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 18: Non-equilibrium thermodynamics for the description of transport of heat and mass across a zeolite membrane

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Fluxes and forces from the second law and transport coefficients

18.3 Case studies of heat and mass transport across the zeolite membrane

18.4 Conclusions and future trends

18.5 Acknowledgement

18.7 Appendix: nomenclature

Index

Description

Membrane reactors are increasingly replacing conventional separation, process and conversion technologies across a wide range of applications. Exploiting advanced membrane materials, they offer enhanced efficiency, are very adaptable and have great economic potential. There has therefore been increasing interest in membrane reactors from both the scientific and industrial communities, stimulating research and development. The two volumes of the Handbook of membrane reactors draw on this research to provide an authoritative review of this important field.

Volume 1 explores fundamental materials science, design and optimisation, beginning with a review of polymeric, dense metallic and composite membranes for membrane reactors in part one. Polymeric and nanocomposite membranes for membrane reactors, inorganic membrane reactors for hydrogen production, palladium-based composite membranes and alternatives to palladium-based membranes for hydrogen separation in membrane reactors are all discussed. Part two goes on to investigate zeolite, ceramic and carbon membranes and catalysts for membrane reactors in more depth. Finally, part three explores membrane reactor modelling, simulation and optimisation, including the use of mathematical modelling, computational fluid dynamics, artificial neural networks and non-equilibrium thermodynamics to analyse varied aspects of membrane reactor design and production enhancement.

With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, the two volumes of the Handbook of membrane reactors provide an authoritative guide for membrane reactor researchers and materials scientists, chemical and biochemical manufacturers, industrial separations and process engineers, and academics in this field.

Key Features

  • Considers polymeric, dense metallic and composite membranes for membrane reactors
  • Discusses cereamic and carbon for membrane reactors in detail
  • Reactor modelling, simulation and optimisation is also discussed

Readership

Membrane reactor researchers and materials scientists; Chemical and biochemial engineering/process engineers and manufacturers; Industrial separations and process engineers (including petrochemical, energy, environmental, biochemical and biomedical); Academics in this field

Details

No. of pages:
696
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857097330
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857094148

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Angelo Basile Editor

Angelo Basile, a Chemical Engineer, is a senior Researcher at the ITM-CNR where he is responsible for research related to both the ultra-pure hydrogen production and CO2 capture using Pd-based Membrane Reactors. He also holds a full professor of Chemical Engineering Processes. He has 140 scientific papers in peer to peer journals and 230 papers in international congresses; editor/author of more than 40 scientific books and 100 chapters on international books on membrane science and technology; 6 Italian patents, 2 European patents and 5 worldwide patents. He is referee of 116 international scientific journals and member of the Editorial Board for 22 of them. Professor Basile is also associate editor of the international journal Hydrogen Energy and of the Asia-Pacific journal Chemical Engineering, and is Editor-in-chief of the international journal Membrane Science & Technology and Editor-in-chief of Membrane Processes (Applications), a section of the international journal Membranes. Professor Basile also prepared 25 special issues on membrane science and technology for many international journals (IJHE, Chem Eng. J., Cat. Today, etc.). He participated to and was/is responsible for many national and international projects on membrane reactors and membrane science, and previously served as Director of the ITM-CNR.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Researcher, Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM), Italian National Research Council (CNR), University of Calabria, Rende, Italy

