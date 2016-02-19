Handbook of Mathematical Logic - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444863881, 9780080933641

Handbook of Mathematical Logic, Volume 90

1st Edition

Editors: J. Barwise
eBook ISBN: 9780080933641
Paperback ISBN: 9780444863881
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st March 1982
Page Count: 1164
Table of Contents

Model Theory (Contributors: J. Barwise, P.C. Eklof, H.J. Keisler, A. Kock, A. Macintyre, M. Makkai, M. Morley, G.E. Reyes, K.D. Stroyan). Set Theory (Contributors: J.P. Burgess, K.J. Devlin, T.J. Jech, I. Juhász, K. Kunen, M.E. Rudin, J.R. Schoenfield). Recursion Theory (Contributors: P. Aczel, M. Davis, H.B. Enderton, A. Kechris, D.A. Martin, Y.N. Moschovakis, M.O. Rabin, R.A. Shore, S.G. Simpson). Proof Theory and Constructive Mathematics (Contributors: H. Barendregt, S. Feferman, M.P. Fourman, L. Harrington, J. Paris, H. Schwichtenberg, C. Smorynski, R. Statman, A.S. Troelstra). Indices.

Description

The handbook is divided into four parts: model theory, set theory, recursion theory and proof theory. Each of the four parts begins with a short guide to the chapters that follow. Each chapter is written for non-specialists in the field in question. Mathematicians will find that this book provides them with a unique opportunity to apprise themselves of developments in areas other than their own.

No. of pages:
1164
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1977
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080933641
Paperback ISBN:
9780444863881

@qu:Outstanding collection of thirty-one survey articles covering in some detail every major area of current research in mathematical logic. Each article is written by a prominent logician specifically for this volume... A very inviting book in which to browse as well as to obtain considerable detail on specific topics, considering the breadth of coverage. The handbook should be welcomed by the entire mathematical community. @source:American Mathematical Monthly @qu:This book will also serve as a valuable reference work for any course in mathematical logic. @source:Zentralblatt für Didaktik der Mathematik @qu:Briefly, this is a magnificent book... there is nothing to compare with it for breadth of coverage... exceedingly high standards of expertise and exposition. @source:Australasian Journal of Philosophy @qu:...the role of standard logic reference is fulfilled by the present volume... excellent value for money... the standard logic text for the 1980's... The book is certainly a gold-mine of information on modern logic... the only reliable reference in classical logic... deserves the widest possible use... @source:Canadian Journal of Philosophy

J. Barwise Editor

