Handbook of Mathematical Fluid Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515568, 9780080472911

Handbook of Mathematical Fluid Dynamics, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: S. Friedlander D. Serre
eBook ISBN: 9780080472911
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515568
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 6th October 2004
Page Count: 680
Description

The Handbook of Mathematical Fluid Dynamics is a compendium of essays that provides a survey of the major topics in the subject. Each article traces developments, surveys the results of the past decade, discusses the current state of knowledge and presents major future directions and open problems. Extensive bibliographic material is provided. The book is intended to be useful both to experts in the field and to mathematicians and other scientists who wish to learn about or begin research in mathematical fluid dynamics. The Handbook illuminates an exciting subject that involves rigorous mathematical theory applied to an important physical problem, namely the motion of fluids.

Readership

  1. Mathematics departments and institutes.
  2. Physics departments and institutes, geophysics.
  3. Engineering establishments, oceanography, meteorology.

Table of Contents

Contents Preface.

  1. From particles to fluids (R. Esposito, M. Pulvirenti).

  2. Two dimensional Euler system and the vortex patches problem (J.-Y. Chemin).

  3. Harmonic analysis tools for solving the incompressible Navier-Stokes equations (M. Cannone).

  4. Boundary layers (E. Grenier).

  5. Stability of large-amplitude shock waves of compressible Navier-Stokes equations (K. Zumbrun, H. K. Jenssen, G. Lyng).

  6. Some mathematical problems in geophysical fluid dynamics (R. Temam, M. Ziane).

About the Editor

S. Friedlander

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, Chicago, USA

D. Serre

Affiliations and Expertise

Ecole Normale Superieur de Lyon, Lyon, France.

Reviews

"This three volume Handbook provides a comprehensive overview of the fascinating variety of mathematics that arise from the study of fluid motion. Altogether 3388 references are cited. The Handbook will certainly become the standard work in Mathematical Fluid Dynamics." K. Gersten in: ZAMM 85, No. 9, 617 (2005) "This volume is an excellent resource for both physicists and mathematicians at the level of graduate student and above, and is recommended for academic libraries serving researchers in these fields." in: E-STREAMS Vol. 8, No. 5 - May 2005

Ratings and Reviews

