Handbook of Mathematical Economics, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Historical introduction. Mathematical Methods in Economics. Mathematical analysis and convexity, with applications to economics (J. Green, W.P. Heller). Mathematical programming, with applications to economics (M.D. Intriligator). Dynamical systems, with applications to economics (H.R. Varian). Control theory, with applications to economics (D. Kendrick). Measure theory with applications to economics (A.P. Kirman). The economics of uncertainty: Selected topics and probabilistic methods (S.A. Lippman, J.J. McCall). Game theory models and methods in political economy (M. Shubik). Global analysis and economics (S. Smale).
Description
The Handbook of Mathematical Economics aims to provide a definitive source, reference, and teaching supplement for the field of mathematical economics. It surveys, as of the late 1970's the state of the art of mathematical economics. This is a constantly developing field and all authors were invited to review and to appraise the current status and recent developments in their presentations. In addition to its use as a reference, it is intended that this Handbook will assist researchers and students working in one branch of mathematical economics to become acquainted with other branches of this field.
Volume 1 deals with Mathematical Methods in Economics, including reviews of the concepts and techniques that have been most useful for the mathematical development of economic theory.
For more information on the Handbooks in Economics series, please see our home page on http://www.elsevier.nl/locate/hes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080933580
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444861269
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493302550
Reviews
@qu:Opinions/Reviews on Volumes I, II and III:
All in all this is an excellent set of surveys which any institution with a serious graduate programme will want to have in their library. @source:Economic Journal @qu:All of the surveys in this book are written by recognized leaders in their respective areas of mathematical economics... The editors of the Handbook have been remarkably successful in recruiting distinguished authors and in including them to write careful and detailed surveys. @source:Journal of the American Statistical Association @qu:Judging from the quality of this Handbook, the publisher and the Editors are to be praised for an impressive start, and the reader can expect more good stuff to come.
Readers who are mathematically equipped will find this Handbook the most efficient tool of gaining access to the economics discipline and the research problems that are being actively pursued. @source:Zeitschrift für Operations Research: Series A-Theory @qu:...it will serve for many years as a definitive source, reference, and teaching supplement for the field of mathematical economics. @source:Optima
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kenneth Arrow Editor
Kenneth Arrow is the Joan Kenney Professor of Economics and Professor of Operations Research, emeritus; a CHP/PCOR fellow; and an FSI senior fellow by courtesy. He is the joint winner of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics with John Hicks in 1972. To date, he is the youngest person to have received this award, at 51. In economics, he is a figure in post-World War II neo-classical economic theory. Many of his former graduate students have gone on to win the Nobel Memorial Prize themselves. His most significant works are his contributions to social choice theory, notably "Arrow's impossibility theorem", and his work on general equilibrium analysis. He has also provided foundational work in many other areas of economics, including endogenous growth theory and the economics of information. He has been co-editor of the Handbooks in Economics series since the mid-1980s.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kenneth Arrow, Joan Kenney Professor of Economics and Professor of Operations Research, Emeritus, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA
M.D. Intriligator Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA