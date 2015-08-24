Handbook of Materials Failure Analysis with Case Studies from the Oil and Gas Industry
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Materials Failure Analysis: With Case Studies from the Oil and Gas Industry provides an updated understanding on why materials fail in specific situations, a vital element in developing and engineering new alternatives.
This handbook covers analysis of materials failure in the oil and gas industry, where a single failed pipe can result in devastating consequences for people, wildlife, the environment, and the economy of a region.
The book combines introductory sections on failure analysis with numerous real world case studies of pipelines and other types of materials failure in the oil and gas industry, including joint failure, leakage in crude oil storage tanks, failure of glass fibre reinforced epoxy pipes, and failure of stainless steel components in offshore platforms, amongst others.
Key Features
- Introduces readers to modern analytical techniques in materials failure analysis
- Combines foundational knowledge with current research on the latest developments and innovations in the field
- Includes numerous compelling case studies of materials failure in oil and gas pipelines and drilling platforms
Readership
Materials engineers, chemists, and research scientists working in materials engineering and failure analysis, primarily in the oil & gas industry.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Failure analysis of oil and gas transmission pipelines
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mechanical Damage
- 3 Longitudinal Seam-Weld Defects
- 4 Corrosion
- 5 Fatigue
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter 2: Modern analytical techniques in failure analysis of aerospace, chemical, and oil and gas industries
- Abstract
- 1 Microscopy Techniques
- 2 Chemical and Radiographic Analysis
- 3 Conclusion and Future Outlook
- Chapter 3: Methods for assessing defects leading to gas pipe failure
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Macroscopic and Microscopic Aspects of Pipe Failure
- 3 Brittle Fracture in a Pipe Emanating from a Crack
- 4 Assessment of Gouges Using Notch Fracture Mechanics
- 5 Pipe Failure Emanating from Corrosion Defect
- 6 Pipe Failure Emanating from Dents
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter 4: Failure of glass fiber-reinforced epoxy pipes in oil fields
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 In-Lab Studies
- 3 In-Service Degradation and Failure
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Failures and integrity of pipelines subjected to soil movements
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Recent Failures and Lessons Learned
- 3 Mitigation Measures During Operation
- 4 Prevention Measures at the Design Stage
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter 6: Oil field drill pipes failure
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Case 1: In-service Pitting
- 3 Case 2: Surface Oxide Cracking
- 4 Case 3: Hardbanding Failure
- Chapter 7: Failure analysis and solution studies on drill pipe thread gluing at the exit side of horizontal directional drilling
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methodology and Model
- 3 Results and Discussion
- 4 Conclusion and Recommendations
- Chapter 8: Causes and conditions for reamer blade balling during hole enlargement while drilling
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methodology and Model
- 3 Results and Discussion
- 4 Conclusion and Recommendations
- Chapter 9: Analysis of reamer failure based on vibration analysis of the rock breaking in horizontal directional drilling
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methodology and Model
- 3 Results and Discussion
- 4 Conclusion and Recommendations
- Chapter 10: Effect of artificial accelerated salt weathering on physical and mechanical behavior of sandstone samples from surface reservoirs
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental Program
- 3 Analysis of Results of the Experimental Program
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter 11: Stochastic failure analysis of defected oil and gas pipelines
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Research Significance
- 3 Time-Dependent Reliability Analysis
- 4 Worked Example
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter 12: Determining the cause of a carbon steel joint failure in a gas flow pipeline production facility
- Abstract
- 1 History and Visual Examination
- 2 Laboratory Evaluation of the Failed “T” Joint
- 3 Failure Analysis Summary
- 4 Conclusion
- 5 Recommendations
- Chapter 13: Experimental and numerical investigation of high-pressure water jetting effect toward NPS8 natural gas pipeline integrity—Establishing safety distance perimeter
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Description of the Ruptures Pipe Incident
- 3 Methodology
- 4 Results and Discussion
- 5 CFD Simulation Study
- 6 Experimental and CFD Study on Safety Distance
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter 14: Graphitization in pressure vessels and piping
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Industrial Cases
- 3 Discussion
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter 15: Cases of failure analysis in petrochemical industry
- Abstract
- 1 Methodology
- 2 Cases of Failure Analysis
- 3 Conclusion
- Chapter 16: Failure analysis of heat exchanger tubes in petrochemical industry: Microscopic analysis approach
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Case 1: Pitting Corrosion of PTA Equipment From Inappropriate Maintenance Practices
- 3 Case 2: Acidic/Caustic Alternating Corrosion of Ethylene Plant From Operational Mistakes
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter 17: Failure of 17-4 PH stainless steel components in offshore platforms
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Precipitation Hardening Stainless Steels (PH)
- 3 17-4 PH Steel
- 4 Case 1: Failure of Studs and Nuts by Galling
- 5 Case 2: Failure of PSV Spring
- 6 Case 3: Nondestructive Detection of Cracks is Studs of 17-4PH
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter 18: Fracture representation and assessment for tubular offshore structures
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Evaluation of Crack Driving Forces in Tubular Joints
- 3 Damage Mechanics Approach
- 4 Failure Assessment
- 5 Fracture Resistance at the Joint Level
- 6 Fracture Resistance in Structures
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter 19: Manufacturing, testing, and operational techniques to prevent sour service damages
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Case Histories
- 3 Quality Control of Plate Manufacturing Process and Testing Requirements
- 4 Quality Control of Pipe Manufacturing Process and Testing Requirements
- 5 Pipe Specification Selection Criteria and Field Application Quality Control
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter 20: The role of microfractography in failure analysis of machine components and structures
- Abstract
- 1 Development of Microfractography in Failure Analysis
- 2 Corrosion Fatigue Failure in Steam Turbine Blade
- 3 Corrosion Fatigue Failure of Cargo Oil Tank Structural Member in Very Large Crude Oil Carrier
- 4 The Role of Stretched Zone in Unstable Fracture of Hot and Cold Forging Dies for Automotive Components
- 5 Conclusion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 24th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001264
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081001172
About the Editor
Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf
Professor Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf has 26 years of experience working in R&D with a blend of both industrial and academic leadership as a Professor of Materials Science, Professor of Advanced “nano-bio” Manufacturing Engineering, and Materials & Metallurgical Engineering Consultant. He is the recipient of numerous national and international prizes and awards including the Humboldt Research Award for Experienced Scientists, Max Planck Institute, Germany; Fulbright, NSF, and Dept. of Energy Fellowships, USA; Shoman Award in Engineering Science; and the State Prize of Egypt in Advanced Science and Technology. His research has focussed on five critical areas: Energy, Health, Environment, Advanced manufacturing, and Advanced materials. Dr. Makhlouf has published over 200 journal articles, as well as 17 books and handbooks for Springer and Elsevier on a broad range of cross‐disciplinary research fields including advanced multifunctional materials, nanotechnology, smart coatings, corrosion, biomaterials, waste/water treatment, and materials for energy applications. Dr. Makhouf has served as both a Senior Editor and board member of many international journals, as well as reviewer for several international funding agencies in the USA, Germany, UK, Qatar, Belgium, EU, and Kazakhstan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Central Metallurgical Research and Development Institute, Cairo, Egypt, Materials & Metallurgical Engineering Consultant, ORC International Expert Advisory Services, USA
Mahmood Aliofkhazraei
Mahmood Aliofkhazraei is assistant professor in the department of materials science at the Tarbiat Modares University, where he also earned his master's degree and Ph.D. in corrosion and protection of materials. Dr. Aliofkhazraei has authored over 60 scientific publications on nanostructured coatings and thin films and has received numerous scientific awards, such as Khwarizmi award. He was selected among the 10 top best nanotechnologists in his country.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Materials Science, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran