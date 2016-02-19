Handbook of Magnetic Materials, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Contents of Volumes 1-4. 1. Quadrupolar interactions and magneto-elastic effects in rare-earth intermetallic compounds (P. Morin and D. Schmitt). 2. Magneto-optical spectroscopy of f-electron systems (W. Reim and J. Schoenes). 3. INVAR: Moment-volume instabilities in transition metals and alloys (E.F. Wasserman). 4. Strongly enhanced itinerant intermetallics and alloys (P.E. Brommer and J.J.M. Franse). 5. First-order magnetic processes (G. Asti). 6. Magnetic superconductors (O. Fischer). Author index. Subject index. Materials index.
Description
Since the publication of volume 3 in 1982 there has been a revival of research on magnetism and a pronounced increase in interest from both the scientific and the technological side. Volume 5 therefore contains chapters that provide the reader with an insight into modern trends in magnetism and new achievements in this area. The topics dealt with here include the increased activity and investigations of the magnetism of magnetic superconductors and investigations of the magnetic properties of hydrides, the understanding of first-order magnetic processes and of quadrupolar interactions in 4f systems and their role in magnetic ordering and magneto-elastic effects, and the magnetism of strongly enhanced itinerant alloys and compounds and the magnetism of Invar alloys.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1990
- Published:
- 8th June 1990
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080933740
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444874771
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
E.P. Wohlfarth Editor
K.H.J. Buschow Editor
Professor Kurt Heinz Jürgen Buschow is a member of the Experimental Physics Department of the University of Amsterdam, where he teaches Magnetism and Magnetic Materials. He studied Physical Chemistry at the Free University of Amsterdam, starting in 1954.
After having received his M.Sc. degree in 1960 he prepared his thesis work dealing with “Ion-pair Formation with Polyacene Mono and Dinegative Ions”. He received his Ph.D. degree at the Free University in 1963.
In 1964 he held a research position at the Philips Research Laboratories in Eindhoven. He was appointed Senior Scientist in 1976 and Chief Scientist in 1988. His research activities comprised fundamental as well as applied aspects. During this period he stayed for one year (1977) as a guest scientist at the Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, N.Y. In March 1994 he left the Philips Research Laboratories, taking a position at the Van der Waals-Zeeman Institute, University of Amsterdam and having simultaneously a part-time professorship at the University of Leiden.
His teaching activities are in the field of Metal Physics and Magnetic Materials. He has published more than 1100 papers in international scientific journals and is author of several review papers and handbook chapters on magnetic materials, metal hydrides and amorphous alloys. He is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Alloys and Compounds, Advisory Editor of the Journal of Magnetism and Magnetic Materials and is also Editor of the Series Handbook Magnetic Materials. Recently he became one of the Editors-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Materials: Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Van Der Waals-Zeeman Institute, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands