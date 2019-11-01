Handbook of Magnetic Materials, Volume 28
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Contributions by:
Volodymyr Chernenko
Per Erik Nordblad
Launa Caron
Heinrich Nakotte
Description
Handbook of Magnetic Materials, Volume 28, covers the expansion of magnetism over the past few decades and its applications in research, notably the magnetism of several classes of novel materials that share the presence of magnetic moments with truly ferromagnetic materials. The book is an ideal reference for scientists active in magnetism research, providing readers with novel trends and achievements in magnetism. Each article contains an extensive description given in graphical, as well as tabular form, with much emphasis placed on the discussion of the experimental material within the framework of physics, chemistry and materials science.
Key Features
- Comprises topical review articles written by leading authorities
- Includes a variety of self-contained introductions to a given area in the field of magnetism without requiring recourse to the published literature
- Introduces given topics in the field of magnetism
- Describes novel trends and achievements in magnetism
Readership
Physicists, chemists and materials scientists, and all scientists active in magnetism research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444642950
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Ekkes Bruck Editor
Ekkes Brück, Fundamental Aspects of Materials and Energy, TU Delft, The Netherlands
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Fundamental Aspects of Materials and Energy section, TU Delft, The Netherlands