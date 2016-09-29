Handbook of Low Carbon Concrete
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Low Carbon Concrete brings together the latest breakthroughs in the design, production, and application of low carbon concrete. In this handbook, the editors and contributors have paid extra attention to the emissions generated by coarse aggregates, emissions due to fine aggregates, and emissions due to cement, fly ash, GGBFS, and admixtures.
In addition, the book provides expert coverage on emissions due to concrete batching, transport and placement, and emissions generated by typical commercially produced concretes.
Key Features
- Includes the tools and methods for reducing the emissions of greenhouse gases
- Explores technologies, such as carbon capture, storage, and substitute cements
- Provides essential data that helps determine the unique factors involved in designing large, new green cement plants
Readership
Civil Engineers, Researchers, Designers, Material Engineers, and Environmental Engineers
Table of Contents
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Due to Concrete Manufacture
- Life Cycle CO 2 Evaluation on Reinforced Concrete Structures With High-Strength Concrete
- Assessment of CO 2 Emissions Reduction in High-Rise Concrete Office Buildings Using Different Material-Use Options
- Eco-Friendly Concretes With Reduced Water and Cement Content: Mix Design Principles and Experimental Tests
- Effect of Supplementary Cementitious Materials on Reduction of CO 2 Emissions From Concrete
- Binder and Carbon Dioxide Intensity Indexes as a Useful Tool to Estimate the Ecological Influence of Type and Maximum Aggregate Size on Some High-Strength Concrete Properties
- CO 2 Reduction Assessment of Alkali-Activated Concrete Based on Korean Life-Cycle Inventory Database
- Introducing Bayer Liquor–Derived Geopolymers
- Alkali-Activated Cement-Based Binders (AACBs) as Durable and Cost-Competitive Low-CO 2 Binder Materials: Some Shortcomings That Need to be Addressed
- Progress in the Adoption of Geopolymer Cement
- An Overview on the Influence of Various Factors on the Properties of Geopolymer Concrete Derived From Industrial Byproducts
- Performance on an Alkali-Activated Cement-Based Binder (AACB) for Coating of an OPC Infrastructure Exposed to Chemical Attack: A Case Study
- Alkali-Activated Cement (AAC) From Fly Ash and High-Magnesium Nickel Slag
- Bond Between Steel Reinforcement and Geopolymer Concrete
- Boroaluminosilicate Geopolymers: Current Development and Future Potentials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 29th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128045404
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128045244
About the Author
Ali Nazari
Ali Nazari is a Postdoctoral research Fellow at Centre for Sustainable Infrastructure, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology, Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, 3122, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, Australia
Jay Sanjayan
Jay G Sanjayan is a Professor at Centre for Sustainable Infrastructure, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology, Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, 3122, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, Australia