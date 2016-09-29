Handbook of Low Carbon Concrete - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128045244, 9780128045404

Handbook of Low Carbon Concrete

1st Edition

Authors: Ali Nazari Jay Sanjayan
eBook ISBN: 9780128045404
Paperback ISBN: 9780128045244
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 29th September 2016
Page Count: 442
Description

Handbook of Low Carbon Concrete brings together the latest breakthroughs in the design, production, and application of low carbon concrete. In this handbook, the editors and contributors have paid extra attention to the emissions generated by coarse aggregates, emissions due to fine aggregates, and emissions due to cement, fly ash, GGBFS, and admixtures.

In addition, the book provides expert coverage on emissions due to concrete batching, transport and placement, and emissions generated by typical commercially produced concretes.

Key Features

  • Includes the tools and methods for reducing the emissions of greenhouse gases
  • Explores technologies, such as carbon capture, storage, and substitute cements
  • Provides essential data that helps determine the unique factors involved in designing large, new green cement plants

Readership

Civil Engineers, Researchers, Designers, Material Engineers, and Environmental Engineers

Table of Contents

  1. Greenhouse Gas Emissions Due to Concrete Manufacture

  2. Life Cycle CO 2 Evaluation on Reinforced Concrete Structures With High-Strength Concrete

  3. Assessment of CO 2 Emissions Reduction in High-Rise Concrete Office Buildings Using Different Material-Use Options

  4. Eco-Friendly Concretes With Reduced Water and Cement Content: Mix Design Principles and Experimental Tests

  5. Effect of Supplementary Cementitious Materials on Reduction of CO 2 Emissions From Concrete

  6. Binder and Carbon Dioxide Intensity Indexes as a Useful Tool to Estimate the Ecological Influence of Type and Maximum Aggregate Size on Some High-Strength Concrete Properties

  7. CO 2 Reduction Assessment of Alkali-Activated Concrete Based on Korean Life-Cycle Inventory Database

  8. Introducing Bayer Liquor–Derived Geopolymers

  9. Alkali-Activated Cement-Based Binders (AACBs) as Durable and Cost-Competitive Low-CO 2 Binder Materials: Some Shortcomings That Need to be Addressed

  10. Progress in the Adoption of Geopolymer Cement

  11. An Overview on the Influence of Various Factors on the Properties of Geopolymer Concrete Derived From Industrial Byproducts

  12. Performance on an Alkali-Activated Cement-Based Binder (AACB) for Coating of an OPC Infrastructure Exposed to Chemical Attack: A Case Study

  13. Alkali-Activated Cement (AAC) From Fly Ash and High-Magnesium Nickel Slag

  14. Bond Between Steel Reinforcement and Geopolymer Concrete

  15. Boroaluminosilicate Geopolymers: Current Development and Future Potentials

 

 

 

 

About the Author

Ali Nazari

Ali Nazari is a Postdoctoral research Fellow at Centre for Sustainable Infrastructure, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology, Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, 3122, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, Australia

Jay Sanjayan

Jay G Sanjayan is a Professor at Centre for Sustainable Infrastructure, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology, Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, 3122, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, Australia

