Handbook of Longitudinal Research
1st Edition
Design, Measurement, and Analysis
Description
Longitudinal research is a broad field in which substantial advances have been made over the past decade. Unlike many of the existing books that only address the analysis of information. The Handbook of Longitudinal Research covers design and measurement as well as the data analysis.
Designed for use by a wide-ranging audience, this Handbook not only includes perspective on the methodological and data analysis problems in longitudinal research but it also includes contributors' data sets that enable readers who lack sophisticated statistics skills to move from theories about longitudinal data into practice.
As the comprehensive reference, this Handbook has no direct competition as most books in this subject area are more narrowly specialized and are pitched at a high mathematical level.
Key Features
- Contributors and subject areas are interdisciplinary to reach the broadest possible audience (i.e., psychology, epidemiology, and economics research fields)
- Summary material will be included for less sohisticated readers
- Extensive coverage is provided of traditional advanced topics
Readership
Graduate level students, instructors, and practicing researchers in the social and behavioral sciences. Secondary market in related fields like epidemiology and biomedical research
Table of Contents
Part I. Longitudinal Research Designs
1. Introduction: Longitudinal Research Design and Analysis
Scott Menard
2. Using National Census Data to Study Change
Margo Anderson
3. Repeated Cross-Sectional Research: The General Social Surveys
Tom W. Smith
4. Structuring the National Crime Victim Survey for Use in Longitudinal Analysis
Lawrence Hotchkiss and Ronet Bachman
5. The Mellennium Cohort Study and Mature National Birth Cohorts in Britain
Heather E. Joshi
6. Retrospective Longitudinal Research: The German Life History Study
Karl Ulrich Mayer
Part II. Measurement Issues in Longitudinal Research
7. Respondent Recall
Jennifer K. Grotpeter
8. A Review and Summary of Studies on Panel Conditioning
David Cantor
9. Reliability Issues in Longitudinal Research
Toon W. Taris
10. Orderly Changes in a Stable World: The Antisocial Trait as a Chimera
Gerald R. Patterson
11. Minimizing Panel Attrition
Heather Laurie
12. Nonignorable Nonresponse in Longitudinal Studies
E. Michael Foster and Anna Krivelyova
Part III. Descriptive and Causal Analysis in Longitudinal Research
13. Graphical Techniques for Exploratory and Confirmatory Analyses of Longitudinal Data
Garrett M. Fitzmaurice
14. Separating Age, Period, and Cohort Effects in Developmental and Historical Research
Scott Menard
15. An Introduction to Pooling Cross-Sectional and Time Series Data
John L. Worrall
16. Dynamic Models and Cross-Sectional Data: The Consequences of Dynamic Misspecification
Ronald Schoenberg
17. Causal Analysis with Nonexperimental Panel Data
David F. Greenberg
18. Causal Inference in Longitudinal Experimental Research
Jos W. R. Twisk
Part IV. Description and Measurement of Qualitative Change
19. Analyzing Longitudinal Qualitative Observational Data
Johnny Saldaña
20. Configural Frequency Analysis of Longitudinal Data
Alexander von Eye and Eun Young Mun
21. Analysis of Longitudinal Categorical Data Using Optimal Scaling Techniques
Catrien C. J. H. Bijleveld
22. An Introduction to Laten Class Analysis
C. Mitchell Dayton
23. Latent Class Models in Longitudinal Research
Jeroen K. Vermunt, Bac Tran, and Jay Magidson
Part V. Timing of Qualitative Change: Event History Analysis
24. Nonparametric Methods for Event History Data: Descriptive Measures
C. M. Suchindran
25. The Cox Proportional Hazards Model, Diagnostics, and Extensions
Janet M. Box-Steffensmeier and Lyndsey Stanfill
26. Parametric Event History Analysis: An Application to the Analysis of Recidivism
Hee-Jong Joo
27. Discrete-Time Survival Analysis: Predicting Whether, and if so When, an Event Occures
Margaret K. Keiley, Nina C. Martin, Janet Canino, Judith D. Singer and John B. Willett
Part VI. Panel Analysis, Structural Equation Models, and Multilevel Models
28. Generalized Estimating Equations for Longitudinal Panel Analysis
Joseph M. Hilbe and James W. Hardin
29. Linear Panel Analysis
Steven E. Finkel
30. Panel Analysis with Logistic Regression
Scott Menard
31. Latent Growth Curve Models
Michael Stoolmiller
32. Multilevel Growth Curve Analysis for Quantitative Outcomes
Douglas A. Luke
33. Multilevel analysis with Categorical Outcomes
Scott Menard
Part VII. Time Series Analysis and Deterministic Dynamic Models
34. A Brief Introduction to Time Series Analysis
Scott Menard
35. Spectral Analysis
William W. S. Wei
36. Time-Series Techniques for Repeated Cross-Section Data
David Sanders and Hugh Ward
37. Differential Equation Models for Longitudinal Data
Steven M. Boker
38. Nonlinear Dynamics, Chaos, and Catastrophe Theory
Courtney Brown
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 11th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554228
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123704818
About the Editor
Scott Menard
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Criminal Justice, Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, Texas, USA.
Reviews
"The Handbook of Longitudinal Research provides a set of chapters that treat the topic of longitudinal research in an informative and comprehensive fashion. With an increasing emphasis on accountability and evaluation for funded programs and for the precision that more sophisticated questions demands, this collection of chapters provides a valuable resource." --Neil J. Salkind, Studio B
"This is an impressively thorough treatment of important issues in design and analysis of longitudinal research. It will serve as a definitive handbook. The first chapter is particularly useful as guidance for the selection of analytic methods that are presented in detail in subsequent chapters." --Dr. Rebecca Warner, University of New Hampshire
"Menard has assembled an excellent collection of essays (all but three are original contributions) on a wide array to topics related to longitudinal research. Whether you are a novice to longitudinal research or a seasoned veteran, this collection will prove to be a valuable resource, with topics ranging from basic methodological issues (e.g., respondent recall, panel attrition, and panel conditioning) to advanced analytical concerns (e.g., spectral analysis, latent growth curve analysis, and discrete time event history analysis)." --Finn Esbensen, University of Missouri-St. Louis
"The Handbook of Longitudinal Research will be an invaluable reference for organizational scientists engaged in serious longitudinal work. In particular, it should prove quite useful for designing investigations of organizational change—an arena where the use of longitudinal research designs has become essential." --Richard W. Woodman, Texas A & M University