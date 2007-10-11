Handbook of Longitudinal Research

Part I. Longitudinal Research Designs

1. Introduction: Longitudinal Research Design and Analysis

Scott Menard

2. Using National Census Data to Study Change

Margo Anderson

3. Repeated Cross-Sectional Research: The General Social Surveys

Tom W. Smith

4. Structuring the National Crime Victim Survey for Use in Longitudinal Analysis

Lawrence Hotchkiss and Ronet Bachman

5. The Mellennium Cohort Study and Mature National Birth Cohorts in Britain

Heather E. Joshi

6. Retrospective Longitudinal Research: The German Life History Study

Karl Ulrich Mayer

Part II. Measurement Issues in Longitudinal Research

7. Respondent Recall

Jennifer K. Grotpeter

8. A Review and Summary of Studies on Panel Conditioning

David Cantor

9. Reliability Issues in Longitudinal Research

Toon W. Taris

10. Orderly Changes in a Stable World: The Antisocial Trait as a Chimera

Gerald R. Patterson

11. Minimizing Panel Attrition

Heather Laurie

12. Nonignorable Nonresponse in Longitudinal Studies

E. Michael Foster and Anna Krivelyova

Part III. Descriptive and Causal Analysis in Longitudinal Research

13. Graphical Techniques for Exploratory and Confirmatory Analyses of Longitudinal Data

Garrett M. Fitzmaurice

14. Separating Age, Period, and Cohort Effects in Developmental and Historical Research

Scott Menard

15. An Introduction to Pooling Cross-Sectional and Time Series Data

John L. Worrall

16. Dynamic Models and Cross-Sectional Data: The Consequences of Dynamic Misspecification

Ronald Schoenberg

17. Causal Analysis with Nonexperimental Panel Data

David F. Greenberg

18. Causal Inference in Longitudinal Experimental Research

Jos W. R. Twisk

Part IV. Description and Measurement of Qualitative Change

19. Analyzing Longitudinal Qualitative Observational Data

Johnny Saldaña

20. Configural Frequency Analysis of Longitudinal Data

Alexander von Eye and Eun Young Mun

21. Analysis of Longitudinal Categorical Data Using Optimal Scaling Techniques

Catrien C. J. H. Bijleveld

22. An Introduction to Laten Class Analysis

C. Mitchell Dayton

23. Latent Class Models in Longitudinal Research

Jeroen K. Vermunt, Bac Tran, and Jay Magidson

Part V. Timing of Qualitative Change: Event History Analysis

24. Nonparametric Methods for Event History Data: Descriptive Measures

C. M. Suchindran

25. The Cox Proportional Hazards Model, Diagnostics, and Extensions

Janet M. Box-Steffensmeier and Lyndsey Stanfill

26. Parametric Event History Analysis: An Application to the Analysis of Recidivism

Hee-Jong Joo

27. Discrete-Time Survival Analysis: Predicting Whether, and if so When, an Event Occures

Margaret K. Keiley, Nina C. Martin, Janet Canino, Judith D. Singer and John B. Willett

Part VI. Panel Analysis, Structural Equation Models, and Multilevel Models

28. Generalized Estimating Equations for Longitudinal Panel Analysis

Joseph M. Hilbe and James W. Hardin

29. Linear Panel Analysis

Steven E. Finkel

30. Panel Analysis with Logistic Regression

Scott Menard

31. Latent Growth Curve Models

Michael Stoolmiller

32. Multilevel Growth Curve Analysis for Quantitative Outcomes

Douglas A. Luke

33. Multilevel analysis with Categorical Outcomes

Scott Menard

Part VII. Time Series Analysis and Deterministic Dynamic Models

34. A Brief Introduction to Time Series Analysis

Scott Menard

35. Spectral Analysis

William W. S. Wei

36. Time-Series Techniques for Repeated Cross-Section Data

David Sanders and Hugh Ward

37. Differential Equation Models for Longitudinal Data

Steven M. Boker

38. Nonlinear Dynamics, Chaos, and Catastrophe Theory

Courtney Brown