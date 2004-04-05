Handbook of Lithium and Natural Calcium Chloride
1st Edition
Handbook of Lithium and Natural Calcium Chloride is concerned with two major industrial minerals: Lithium and Calcium Chloride. The geology of their deposits is first reviewed, along with discussions of most of the major deposits and theories of their origin. The commercial mining and processing plants are next described, followed by a review of the rather extensive literature on other proposed processing methods. The more important uses for lithium and calcium chloride are next covered, along with their environmental considerations. This is followed by a brief review of the production statistics for each industry, and some of their compounds' phase data and physical properties.
- Describes the chemistry, chemical engineering, geology and mineral processing aspects of lithium and calcium chloride
- Collects in one source the most important information concerning these two industrial minerals
- Presents new concepts and more comprehensive theories on their origin
Chemical engineers, metallurgical engineers and geologists working in academia and industry, and private scientists and consultants.
Part 1. LITHIUM
GEOLOGY Brine Deposits Clayton Valley (Silver Peak), Nevada Salar de Atacama, Chile Salar de Hombre Muerto, Argentina Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia Searles Lake, California Potential Deposits (Great Salt Lake, Utah; Salton Sea Geothermal Brine, California; Dead Sea, Israel and Jordan; Chinese Dry Lakes; Oil Field Waters; Others) Ore Deposits; Origin of Lithium Pegmatites Commercial Lithium Minerals (Spodumene, Petalite, Lepidolite, Amblygonite, Eucryptite) Gwalia Consolidated Ltd. (Greenbushes),Western Australia Bikita Minerals, Zimbabwe Tantalum Mining Corp., Bernic Lake, Manitoba, Canada North Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt, Chemetall FMC Smaller United States Deposits Other Deposits (Canada, Brazil, Zaire, Namibia, China, Finland, Russia, Others) High-Lithium Clays (Hectorite); Other Rocks PROCESSING History of the Lithium Industry Brine Processing, Solar Ponds Clayton Valley (Silver Peak), Nevada; Chemetall Salar de Atacama, Chile; Chemetall Salar de Atacama, Chile; SQM Salar de Hombre Muerto, Argentina; FMC Searles Lake, California; American Potash & Chemical Co. Chinese Lakes Various Proposed Processing Methods (Liquid Extraction, Alumina Adsorption, Others) Ore Processing Greenbushes, Australia; Gwalia Bernic Lake, Canada; Tanco Zimbabwe; Bikita Minerals South Carolina; Chemetall (Foote) South Carolina; FMC (Lithium Corp.) American Lithium Chem.; Bikita Lepidolite Quebec Lithium Corp. Other Operations (Black Hills, South Dakota; Yichun, China; Brazil; Namibia) Various Proposed Processes Lithium Chemica1s TOXICOLOGY USES G1ass Ceramics Aluminum Batteries Grease Other Uses (Metal, Air Conditioning, Organic Compounds, Miscellaneous) INDUSTRY STATISTICS CHEMISTRY, PHASE DATA, PHYSICAL PROPERTIES REFERENCES
Part 2. NATURAL CALCIUM CHLORIDE
GEOLOGY
Calcium Chloride Dolomitization Brine
Michigan, USA
Various Other Dolomitization Brines
Calcium Chloride in Oil and Gas Field Brines
Calcium Chloride in Geothermal Brines
Deep Sea Vents
Red Sea Brines
Inland Geothermal Brines
Miscellaneous Springs
Salton Sea Geothermal Brine
Calcium Chloride Lakes
The Dead Sea, Israel and Jordan
Bristol and Cadiz Dry Lakes, California
Lake Giulietti, Dallol Salt Pan, Lake Asal
Qarhan Lake, China; Kazakhstan Lakes
Lake Vanda and the Don Juan Pond, Antarctica
Calcium Chloride Groundwater
Calcium Chloride Minerals: Tachyhydrite Deposits
Sergipe, Brazil
Congo
Thailand
Other Tachyhydrite Occurrences
Calcium Chloride Brine in Mineral Deposits
Reaction of Calcium Chloride with Minerals
Clay Minerals
Soils
PROCESSING
Michigan Dolomitization Brines
Bristol and Cadiz Lakes
General Processing Technology
USES OF CALCIUM CHLORIDE
Deicing
Dust Control, Soil Compaction
Concrete, Oil and Gas
Ballasting
Food Processing, Industrial
Drying
Miscellaneous
TOXICOLOGY AND SAFETY
PRODUCTION STATISTICS
PHASE DATA AND PHYSICAL PROPERTIES
Phase Data
Physical Properties
REFERENCES
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 5th April 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080472904
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122761522
Donald Garrett
Donald E. Garrett received his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and his graduate degrees from Ohio State University. He has worked as an engineer for many large companies and as a professor at several universities. Garrett has had over 200 technical papers published, and has rights to more than 200 patents. He is a recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award from Ohio State University, the Distinguished Achievement Award from Chemical Engineering Magazine, and a three-time recipient of the Kirkpatrick Award for best new chemical process of two-year period. He was named Chemical Engineer of the Year by AIChE., Los Angeles. He has been a member of the Department of the Interior Technical Review Committee, the University of California Engineering Advisory Committee, and the Ohio State University Advisory Committee.
Saline Processors, Inc., Ojai, California, U.S.A.
"...a useful reference for anybody wanting to understand more about the properties, occurrences, geology and processing of both calcium chloride and lithium. In particular, the book would be of interest to anybody wishing to understand how physical properties, geology and processing all influence each other. The book also comes with a lengthy reference section." --Industrial Minerals (May 2005)