Laser welding is a rapidly developing and versatile technology which has found increasing applications in industry and manufacturing. It allows the precision welding of small and hard-to-reach areas, and is particularly suitable for operation under computer or robotic control. The Handbook of laser welding technologies reviews the latest developments in the field and how they can be used across a variety of applications.



Part one provides an introduction to the fundamentals of laser welding before moving on to explore developments in established technologies including CO2 laser welding, disk laser welding and laser micro welding technology. Part two highlights laser welding technologies for various materials including aluminium and titanium alloys, plastics and glass. Part three focuses on developments in emerging laser welding technologies with chapters on the applications of robotics in laser welding and developments in the modelling and simulation of laser and hybrid laser welding. Finally, part four explores the applications of laser welding in the automotive, railway and shipbuilding industries.



The Handbook of laser welding technologies is a technical resource for researchers and engineers using laser welding technologies, professionals requiring an understanding of laser welding techniques and academics interested in the field.