Handbook of Intercultural Training
1st Edition
Area Studies in Intercultural Training
Description
Handbook of Intercultural Training, Volume III: Area Studies in Intercultural Training deals with information about the countries in which people will be living and working, where trainers want new and better country-specific information that can be incorporated into their programs.
This volume contains two parts, wherein the first part deals with training in educational institutions where existing programs are examined. An intercultural competence in bilingual teacher-training programs is presented, and the intercultural communications skills imparted to trainers/teachers are examined. Also addressed are methods to facilitate education on cross-cultural matters to college level students. To put cross-cultural relations in perspective, the topic of American and foreign students in the United States in a university context is discussed, and its implications for theory, future research, and applied intercultural programming are further examined. Part II is concerned with area studies and covers Sub-Sahara Africa, Islamic countries such as Iran, Americans in Australia, Oceania, India, Japan, Canada, and the American retiree abroad. The inclusion of this section shows the types of content that can be included in the preparation of training programs.
Trainers and cross-cultural workers, foreign workers, diplomats, foreign students, immigrants, and even transients working and living in a different culture will find this volume a wealthy source of information.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1 International Education, Area Studies, and Materials Acquisition
Part I: Training in Educational Institutions
Chapter 2 Intercultural Education in Elementary and Secondary Schools
Chapter 3 Developing Intercultural Competence in Bilingual Teacher-Training Programs
Chapter 4 Integrating Cross-Cultural Education in the Postsecondary Curriculum
Chapter 5 Cultures in Contact: On Intercultural Relations among American and Foreign Students in the U.S. University Context
Part II: Area Studies
Chapter 6 Sub-Saharan Africa: A Praxis Theory of Intercultural Training
Chapter 7 Intercultural Problems of Education in Islamic Countries, with Special Reference to Iran
Chapter 8 Americans in Australia: Intercultural Training for "The Lucky Country"
Chapter 9 Oceania: Cross-Cultural Adaptation
Chapter 10 Training and Preparation for Research in Intercultural Relations in the Indian Subcontinent
Chapter 11 Preparation of North Americans for Interaction with Japanese: Considerations of Language and Communication Style
Chapter 12 Canadian Multiculturalism: The Solution or the Problem?
Chapter 13 American Retirement Abroad
Name Index
Subject Index
About the Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158365