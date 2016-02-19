Handbook of Intercultural Training, Volume III: Area Studies in Intercultural Training deals with information about the countries in which people will be living and working, where trainers want new and better country-specific information that can be incorporated into their programs.

This volume contains two parts, wherein the first part deals with training in educational institutions where existing programs are examined. An intercultural competence in bilingual teacher-training programs is presented, and the intercultural communications skills imparted to trainers/teachers are examined. Also addressed are methods to facilitate education on cross-cultural matters to college level students. To put cross-cultural relations in perspective, the topic of American and foreign students in the United States in a university context is discussed, and its implications for theory, future research, and applied intercultural programming are further examined. Part II is concerned with area studies and covers Sub-Sahara Africa, Islamic countries such as Iran, Americans in Australia, Oceania, India, Japan, Canada, and the American retiree abroad. The inclusion of this section shows the types of content that can be included in the preparation of training programs.

Trainers and cross-cultural workers, foreign workers, diplomats, foreign students, immigrants, and even transients working and living in a different culture will find this volume a wealthy source of information.