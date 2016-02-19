Handbook of Intercultural Training - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080275352, 9781483158365

Handbook of Intercultural Training

1st Edition

Area Studies in Intercultural Training

Editors: Dan Landis Richard W. Brislin
eBook ISBN: 9781483158365
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 326
Description

Handbook of Intercultural Training, Volume III: Area Studies in Intercultural Training deals with information about the countries in which people will be living and working, where trainers want new and better country-specific information that can be incorporated into their programs.
This volume contains two parts, wherein the first part deals with training in educational institutions where existing programs are examined. An intercultural competence in bilingual teacher-training programs is presented, and the intercultural communications skills imparted to trainers/teachers are examined. Also addressed are methods to facilitate education on cross-cultural matters to college level students. To put cross-cultural relations in perspective, the topic of American and foreign students in the United States in a university context is discussed, and its implications for theory, future research, and applied intercultural programming are further examined. Part II is concerned with area studies and covers Sub-Sahara Africa, Islamic countries such as Iran, Americans in Australia, Oceania, India, Japan, Canada, and the American retiree abroad. The inclusion of this section shows the types of content that can be included in the preparation of training programs.
Trainers and cross-cultural workers, foreign workers, diplomats, foreign students, immigrants, and even transients working and living in a different culture will find this volume a wealthy source of information.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1 International Education, Area Studies, and Materials Acquisition

Part I: Training in Educational Institutions

Chapter 2 Intercultural Education in Elementary and Secondary Schools

Chapter 3 Developing Intercultural Competence in Bilingual Teacher-Training Programs

Chapter 4 Integrating Cross-Cultural Education in the Postsecondary Curriculum

Chapter 5 Cultures in Contact: On Intercultural Relations among American and Foreign Students in the U.S. University Context

Part II: Area Studies

Chapter 6 Sub-Saharan Africa: A Praxis Theory of Intercultural Training

Chapter 7 Intercultural Problems of Education in Islamic Countries, with Special Reference to Iran

Chapter 8 Americans in Australia: Intercultural Training for "The Lucky Country"

Chapter 9 Oceania: Cross-Cultural Adaptation

Chapter 10 Training and Preparation for Research in Intercultural Relations in the Indian Subcontinent

Chapter 11 Preparation of North Americans for Interaction with Japanese: Considerations of Language and Communication Style

Chapter 12 Canadian Multiculturalism: The Solution or the Problem?

Chapter 13 American Retirement Abroad

Name Index

Subject Index

About the Contributors

About the Editor

Dan Landis

Richard W. Brislin

