Handbook of Instruments
1st Edition
Description
This convenient, pocket-sized handbook aims to help the undergraduate nursing students to learn about the various instruments they are going to deal with. It will be useful to postgraduate nursing students and practising nurses. It will also aid medical students in rapid revision before the final MBBS surgery practical and viva voce examination. With this portable, visually detailed resource you can confidently recognize and manage more than 130 instruments.
Key Features
- Point-wise details with high-quality photographs presented in a convenient, pocket-sized format to help you quickly and accurately identify the instruments.
- Functions and Characteristics provide the introductory details about the instrument.
- Practice Points and Sterilization help you ensure compliance with common practice standards and state regulations.
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 Dissecting Forceps, 1
CHAPTER 2 Scissors, 19
CHAPTER 3 Haemostats, 29
CHAPTER 4 Tissue Forceps, 51
CHAPTER 5 Hand-Held Retractors, 59
CHAPTER 6 Self-Retaining Retractors, 93
CHAPTER 7 Needle Holders, 107
CHAPTER 8 Gynaecological and Obstetric Instruments, 117
CHAPTER 9 Urological, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Instruments, 139
CHAPTER 10 Neurosurgical Instruments, 151
CHAPTER 11 Plastic Surgery Instruments, 169
CHAPTER 12 Orthopaedic Instruments, 181
CHAPTER 13 Ophthalmological Instruments, 195
CHAPTER 14 Otorhinolaryngeal Instruments, 225
CHAPTER 15 Special Instruments, 257
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 25th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131237908
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131236581