Handbook of Instruments

Description

This convenient, pocket-sized handbook aims to help the undergraduate nursing students to learn about the various instruments they are going to deal with. It will be useful to postgraduate nursing students and practising nurses. It will also aid medical students in rapid revision before the final MBBS surgery practical and viva voce examination. With this portable, visually detailed resource you can confidently recognize and manage more than 130 instruments.

Key Features

  • Point-wise details with high-quality photographs presented in a convenient, pocket-sized format to help you quickly and accurately identify the instruments.

  • Functions and Characteristics provide the introductory details about the instrument.

  • Practice Points and Sterilization help you ensure compliance with common practice standards and state regulations.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 Dissecting Forceps, 1

CHAPTER 2 Scissors, 19

CHAPTER 3 Haemostats, 29

CHAPTER 4 Tissue Forceps, 51

CHAPTER 5 Hand-Held Retractors, 59

CHAPTER 6 Self-Retaining Retractors, 93

CHAPTER 7 Needle Holders, 107

CHAPTER 8 Gynaecological and Obstetric Instruments, 117

CHAPTER 9 Urological, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Instruments, 139

CHAPTER 10 Neurosurgical Instruments, 151

CHAPTER 11 Plastic Surgery Instruments, 169

CHAPTER 12 Orthopaedic Instruments, 181

CHAPTER 13 Ophthalmological Instruments, 195

CHAPTER 14 Otorhinolaryngeal Instruments, 225

CHAPTER 15 Special Instruments, 257

