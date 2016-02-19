Handbook of Infrared Standards - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123053602, 9780080886725

Handbook of Infrared Standards

1st Edition

With Spectral Maps and Transition Assignments Between 3 and 2600 x gmm

Authors: Guy Guelachvili K. Rao
eBook ISBN: 9780080886725
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th June 1986
Page Count: 851
Description

The development of infrared standards is an ongoing process in laboratories throughout the world. This handbook provides lists of standards based on spectra of easily available molecular species, from the upper end of the microwave region to the near infrared.

Key Features

  • The Introduction contains tables of saturated absorption spectroscopy data and heterodyne frequency measurements; The main body includes, in an easily accessible format: Spectral maps, Wavenumber tables,  Transition assignments

Readership

Atomic, molecular, and spectroscopy researchers and students

Table of Contents

Introduction. Pictorial Summary of Spectral Maps and Wavenumber Tables. Spectral Maps, Wavenumber Tables and Transition Assignments. CO (492-535); OCS (250-283); CO2 (90-119, 536-571); N2O (50-89, 284-365, 572-805); H2O (2-49, 366-491); 14NH3 (120-175); 15NH3 (176-249); C2H4 (806-851).

Details

About the Author

Guy Guelachvili

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire d'Infrarouge, Universite de Paris-Sud

K. Rao

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Electrical Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington

Reviews

"The authors are scrupulous in their error analysis. All values (where known) have uncertainties attached. The experimental methodology has been referenced where appropriate, and copious and careful citiations are given....
The spectral and tabular information is first rate. The layout is easy to read and lines are easy to locate. For the workers to whom this precision and accuracy is a must, this text is a must." --SPECTROSCOPY

"The authors have succeeded in systematizing the multifarious IR-spectroscopic standards for wavenumber calibration. The handbook belongs on the bbokshelves of every library and laboratory concerned with high-resolution spectroscopy." --JENA REVIEW

Ratings and Reviews

