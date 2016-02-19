Handbook of Infrared Standards

"The authors are scrupulous in their error analysis. All values (where known) have uncertainties attached. The experimental methodology has been referenced where appropriate, and copious and careful citiations are given....

The spectral and tabular information is first rate. The layout is easy to read and lines are easy to locate. For the workers to whom this precision and accuracy is a must, this text is a must." --SPECTROSCOPY

"The authors have succeeded in systematizing the multifarious IR-spectroscopic standards for wavenumber calibration. The handbook belongs on the bbokshelves of every library and laboratory concerned with high-resolution spectroscopy." --JENA REVIEW