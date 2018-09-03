Handbook of in Vivo Neural Plasticity Techniques, Volume 28

1. Recording hippocampal field potentials and synaptic plasticity from freely behaving rats

2. Sleep electrophysiology in rodents

3. The special case of field potential recordings and examining synaptic plasticity in the hippocampus of freely behaving mice

4. Electrophysiology along the ventral hippocampal axis

5. Single unit recordings: place cells

6. Visually guided single-cell recordings in the hippocampus of awake mice

7. Decoding neural codes in in vivo (animal) preparations

8. Extracellular recordings in subcortical limbic structures in vivo

9. In vivo electrophysiological approaches for studying head direction cells

10. Barrel cortex

11. Neurophysiology Techniques in the Avian brain: Single Units and Field Recordings

12. Optical imaging with voltage sensors ─ capturing TMS-induced neuronal signals using light

13. Long-term two-photon calcium imaging in the visual cortex of awake mice

14. Long-term in vivo imaging of structural plasticity in rodents

15. A guide to optogenetic applications, with special focus on behavioral and in vivo electrophysiological experiments

16. Optogenetic approaches for controlling neuronal activity and plasticity

17. Auditory cortex

18. Bridging cellular and systems memory consolidation: the role of noradrenergic modulation

19. Using molecular biology to address locus coeruleus modulation of hippocampal plasticity and learning: Progress and pitfalls

20. Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation – A Non-Invasive Way to Induce Neural Plasticity in Vivo and in Vitro

21. Repetitive sensory stimulation – A canonical approach to control the induction of human learning at a behavioural and neural Level

22. Plastic network changes during brain disease: a MR imaging approach in rodents

23. A combined fMRI and electrophysiological approach to study signal processing and signal propagation in the rodent hippocampus

24. Functional MRI of synaptic plasticity

25. MRI: an ideal translational tool to explore the neural substrate of vocal communication in songbirds

26. Tracking human engrams using multivariate analysis techniques

27. Neural codes in human

28. Invasive Brain-Computer Interfaces and Neural Recordings from Humans