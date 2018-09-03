Handbook of in Vivo Neural Plasticity Techniques, Volume 28
1st Edition
A Systems Neuroscience Approach to the Neural Basis of Memory and Cognition
Table of Contents
1. Recording hippocampal field potentials and synaptic plasticity from freely behaving rats
2. Sleep electrophysiology in rodents
3. The special case of field potential recordings and examining synaptic plasticity in the hippocampus of freely behaving mice
4. Electrophysiology along the ventral hippocampal axis
5. Single unit recordings: place cells
6. Visually guided single-cell recordings in the hippocampus of awake mice
7. Decoding neural codes in in vivo (animal) preparations
8. Extracellular recordings in subcortical limbic structures in vivo
9. In vivo electrophysiological approaches for studying head direction cells
10. Barrel cortex
11. Neurophysiology Techniques in the Avian brain: Single Units and Field Recordings
12. Optical imaging with voltage sensors ─ capturing TMS-induced neuronal signals using light
13. Long-term two-photon calcium imaging in the visual cortex of awake mice
14. Long-term in vivo imaging of structural plasticity in rodents
15. A guide to optogenetic applications, with special focus on behavioral and in vivo electrophysiological experiments
16. Optogenetic approaches for controlling neuronal activity and plasticity
17. Auditory cortex
18. Bridging cellular and systems memory consolidation: the role of noradrenergic modulation
19. Using molecular biology to address locus coeruleus modulation of hippocampal plasticity and learning: Progress and pitfalls
20. Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation – A Non-Invasive Way to Induce Neural Plasticity in Vivo and in Vitro
21. Repetitive sensory stimulation – A canonical approach to control the induction of human learning at a behavioural and neural Level
22. Plastic network changes during brain disease: a MR imaging approach in rodents
23. A combined fMRI and electrophysiological approach to study signal processing and signal propagation in the rodent hippocampus
24. Functional MRI of synaptic plasticity
25. MRI: an ideal translational tool to explore the neural substrate of vocal communication in songbirds
26. Tracking human engrams using multivariate analysis techniques
27. Neural codes in human
28. Invasive Brain-Computer Interfaces and Neural Recordings from Humans
Description
Handbook of in Vivo Neural Plasticity Techniques, Volume 28: A Systems Neuroscience Approach to the Neural Basis of Memory and Cognition gives a comprehensive overview of the current methods and approaches that are used to study neural plasticity from a systems neuroscience perspective. In addition, the book offers in-depth methodological advice that provides the necessary foundation for researchers establishing methods and students who need to understand the theoretical and methodological bases of these approaches. This is the ideal resource for anyone new to the study of cognitive and behavioral neuroscience who seeks an introduction to state-of-the-art techniques.
Key Features
- Offers a comprehensive overview of state-of-the-art approaches to studying neuroplasticity in vivo
- Combines discussions of theoretical underpinnings with the methodological and technical aspects necessary to guarantee success
- Arranged in a uniform format that clearly and concisely lays out descriptions, methods and the pitfalls of various techniques
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in behavioral neuroscience, cognitive neuroscience, developmental neuroscience, neuropsychology, and the behavioral and cognitive sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 574
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 3rd September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128120279
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128120286
About the Series Volume Editors
Denise Manahan-Vaughan Series Volume Editor
Prof. Dr. Denise Manahan-Vaughan is head of the Department of Neurophysiology, Dean of Studies and Director of the International Graduate School of Neuroscience, and Chair of the Research Department of Neuroscience of the Ruhr University Bochum. She has served as a member of the Executive Committee and Governing Council of the Federation of European Neuroscience Societies, and as speaker of the Competence Network for Neuroscience of the German Federal State of Northrhine Westphalia (NeuroNRW), and is currently speaker of the Collaborative Research Consortium on Integration and Representation of Sensory Processes (SFB 874), funded by the German Research Foundation. Her research focuses on characterization of hippocampal synaptic plasticity as a learning mechanism, primarily through investigations of two types of synaptic plasticity: long-term potentiation (LTP) and long-term depression (LTD). Her multidisciplinary approach incorporates in vivo electrophysiology in freely moving rodents with in vitro electrophysiology using the hippocampal slice preparation, as well as behavioral analysis of learning, confocal microscopy, immunohistochemical, biochemical and molecular biological analysis. On a physiological level, her research examines how synaptic plasticity, place cells and neuronal oscillations contribute to learning and how learning drives synaptic plasticity in health and disease; this work combines in vivo electrophysiology and EEG analysis with behavioral learning models and animal models of brain disorders. Manahan-Vaughan is the author of 130 scientific publications, and her findings regarding the role of hippocampal long-term depression in memory processing have contributed to a revised understanding of how synaptic plasticity may contribute to information encoding and memory.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Department of Neurophysiology, Faculty of Medicine, Ruhr University Bochum, Germany