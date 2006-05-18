Handbook of Immunohistochemistry and in situ Hybridization of Human Carcinomas
1st Edition
Molecular Genetics, Gastrointestinal Carcinoma, and Ovarian Carcinoma
Description
Classical histology has been augmented by immunohistochemistry (the use of specific antibodies to stain particular molecular species in situ). Immunohistochemistry has allowed the identification of many more cell types than could be visualized by classical histology, particularly in the immune system and among the scattered hormone-secreting cells of the endocrine system.
This book discusses all aspects of immunohistochemistry and in situ hybridization technologies and the important role they play in reaching a cancer diagnosis. It provides step-by-step instructions on the methods of additional molecular technologies such as DNA microarrays, and microdissection, along with the benefits and limitations of each method.
Key Features
- The only book available that translates molecular genetics into cancer diagnosis
- Methods were developed by internationally-recognized experts and presented in step-by-step manner
- Results of each Immunohistochemical and in situ hybridization are presented in the form of color illustrations
Readership
Academic/clinical professors, post-doctoral fellows, graduate and medical students in cancer research, oncology, pathology, biology, immunology, bioinformatics, endocrinology, gastroenterology, and reproductive oncology.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Authors and Coauthors of Volume 4
Foreword
Preface
Selected Definitions
Classification Scheme of Human Cancers
Identification of Tumor-Specific Genes
Tumor-Specific and Tumor-Associated Genes
Identification of Tumor-Associated Antigens
Identification of Tumor-Specific Genes via Differential Ribonucleic Acid Expression
Identification of Tumor-Specific Genes by Proteomic Approaches
Conclusion
Role of Bioinformatics in Identification of Tumor-Specific Genes
The Molecular Signature of a Tumor
Acknowledgment
The Post-Translational Phase of Gene Expression in Tumor Diagnosis
Introduction
General Aspects of Proprotein Processing
Examples of Proprotein Processing
Processing-Independent Analysis
Problems and Pitfalls of Processing-Independent Analysis Measurements
Processing-Independent Analysis in Tumor Diagnosis
Perspective
Summary
Acknowledgments
Role of Tumor Suppressor BARD1 in Apoptosis and Cancer
Epidemiology and Prognostic Factors of Cancer
Breast Cancer and the BRCA Genes
BARD1 Discovery and Structure Overview
BARD1 Expression Pattern and Subcellular Localization
Biological Functions of BARD1
BRCA1-Independent Function of BARD1 in Apoptosis
Expression of BARD1 in Cancer
Summary
Acknowledgments
Angiogenesis, Metastasis, and Epigenetics in Cancer
Introduction
Epigenetic Influence on Gene Expression
Tumor Angiogenesis
Tissue Invasion and the Metastatic Process
Epigenetic Influence on Angiogenesis and Metastasis
Therapeutic Implications
Beyond the Epigenome
Can Effector Cells Really “Effect” an Anti-Tumor Response as Cancer Therapy?
How Do We See the Immune System?
Diversity: Is It a True Reflection of Function?
Induction of Immunity
Passive Immunity
Chemokines as Regulators of T Cell Differentiation
Effector Populations and Breaking Immunologic Tolerance
Tumor Cell Escape from Effector Cells
Dendritic Cells as a Unique Immune Interloper
Vaccines for Cancer
Enhancing Cellular Immune Responses—The Prime-Boost Strategy
Acknowledgments
Circulating Cancer Cells
Introduction
Target Organ and Sample Collection
Investigation of Various Cancers
Future Prospects
Circulating Cancer Cells: Flow Cytometry, Video Microscopy, and Confocal Laser Scanning Microscopy
Introduction
Acknowledgments
Gastrointestinal Carcinoma: An Introduction
Early Gastric Cancer
Granulomatous Gastritis
Genetics of Gastric Cancer
Role of Microsatellite Instability and Loss of Heterozygosity
Biomarkers for Gastric Carcinoma
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of p53 in Gastric Carcinoma
Introduction
Acknowledgments
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of p53 and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor in Gastric Carcinoma
Introduction
Protocol
Acknowledgment
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of p150 in Gastric Carcinoma: The Association with p53, Apoptosis, and Cell Proliferation
Introduction
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Ki-67 in Adenocarcinoma of Large Intestine
Introduction
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of KIT/CD117 in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors
Introduction
Summary
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of BUB1 Protein in Gastric Cancer
Introduction
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Epidermal Growth Factor in Gastric Tumors
Introduction
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Beta-Catenin and Mucin in Stomach Cancer
Introduction
Loss of Cyclin D2 Expression in Gastric Cancer
Introduction
Overexpression of Cyclin D2 and Cancer
Low or Absent Cyclin D2 Expression in Gastric Cancer
Possible Mechanisms of Cyclin D2 Gene Silencing
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of E-Cadherin in Diffuse-Type Gastric Cancer
Introduction
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Adenomatous Polyposis Coli and E-Cadherin in Gastric Carcinoma
Introduction
Immunohistochemical Expression of Chromogranin A and Leu-7 in Gastrointestinal Carcinoids
Introduction
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of MUC5B in Gastric Carcinoma
Introduction
Immunohistochemical Evaluation of MUC5B Expression in Gastric Carcinoma
Association between MUC5B Expression and Clinicopathologic Parameters of Gastric Carcinoma
Association between MUC5B Expression and That of Mucins MUC1, MUC2, MUC5AC, and MUC6
Angiogenin in Gastric Cancer and Its Roles in Malignancy
Introduction
Future Perspectives
Conclusions
Role of Helicobacter pylori in Gastric Cancer
Introduction
Mechanisms Responsible for Helicobacter pylori-Related Gastric Cancer
Multistep Process of Intestinal-Type Gastric Cancer “Correa’s Model”
Concluding Remarks
Protein Alterations in Gastric Adenocarcinoma
Introduction
Concluding Remarks
Vesicle Proteins in Neuroendocrine and Nonendocrine Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Introduction
Acknowledgments
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Caspase-3 in Gastric Carcinoma
Introduction
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of PRL-3 Phosphatase in Gastric Carcinoma
Introduction
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of DNA Methyltransferase 1 Protein in Gastric Carcinoma
Introduction
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Cytoplasmic Trefoil Factor Family-2 in Gastric Cancer
Introduction
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Cytokeratins in Small Intestinal Adenocarcinoma
Introduction
Summary
Quantitative Immunohistochemistry by Determining the Norm of the Image Data File
Introduction
Ovarian Carcinoma: An Introduction
Ovarian Carcinoma Classification
Ovarian Cancer Genetics
Role of Loss of Heterozygosity
Ovarian Metastasis
Biomarkers for Ovarian Carcinoma
Selected Biomarkers
Chemotherapy
Methods for Detecting Genetic Abnormalities in Ovarian Carcinoma Using Fluorescence in situ Hybridization and Immunohistochemistry
Introduction
Ovarian Carcinoma Specimen Preparation
Ovarian Carcinoma Chromosome and Gene Analysis with Fluorescence in situ Hybridization
Principles and Methods of Fluorescence in situ Hybridization
Fluorescence in situ Hybridization Assay Procedure
Ovarian Carcinoma Immunohistochemistry
Acknowledgments
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of HER2/neu in High-Grade Ovarian Serous Papillary Cancer
Introduction
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of BRCA1 in Ovarian Carcinoma
Introduction
BRCA1 Antibodies for Immunohistochemical Analysis
Subcellular Localization of BRCA1 Assessed by Immunohistochemistry
Immunohistochemical Expression of BRCA1 as a Prognostic Factor in Sporadic Ovarian Carcinoma
Prediction for BRCA1 Mutation in Ovarian Carcinoma by Immunohistochemistry
Role of BRCA1/BRCA2 in Ovarian, Fallopian Tube, and Peritoneal Papillary Serous Carcinoma
Introduction
Conclusions
K-Ras Mutations in Serous Borderline Tumors of the Ovary
Introduction
Concluding Remarks
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Ki-67 in Ovarian Carcinoma
Introduction
Role of Expression of Estrogen Receptor β, Proliferating Cell Nuclear Antigen, and p53 in Ovarian Granulosa Cell Tumors
Introduction
Concluding Remarks
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Cyclooxygenase-2 in Ovarian Serous Carcinoma
Introduction
Evaluating/Scoring the Immunohistochemical for Cyclooxygenase-2 and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor
Discussion
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Cyclooxygenase and Peroxisome Proliferator–Activated Receptor γ in Epithelial Ovarian Tumors
Introduction
Study Population
CDX2 Immunostaining in Primary and Secondary Ovarian Carcinomas
Introduction
Epithelial Ovarian Cancer and the E-Cadherin–Catenin Complex
Introduction
Role of Cytokeratin Immunohistochemistry in the Differential Diagnosis of Ovarian Tumors
Introduction
Interpretive Guidelines
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Cytokeratins and Mucins in Ampullary Carcinomas
Introduction
Role of Integrins in Ovarian Cancer
Introduction
Pathology and Staging
Histologic Grading
Integrins in Ovarian Cancer
Immunohistochemical Localization of Integrins in Ovarian Cancer Tissues
Choice of Antibody
Antigen-Retrieval Protocols
Quality Control
Detection of Integrins in Ovarian Cancer Cells by Immunoprecipitation Techniques
Choice of Antibody
Detection of Integrins in Ovarian Cancer Cells by Immunoblotting Techniques
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor C and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor 2 in Ovarian Cancer
Introduction
Use of Microarray in Immunohistochemical Localization of SMAD in Ovarian Carcinoma
Introduction
Acknowledgments
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Fas in Ovarian Carcinoma
Introduction
Antibodies
Immunohistochemistry
Acknowledgments
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Lewis Y Antigen in Ovarian Carcinoma
Introduction
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of ETS-1 Factor in Ovarian Carcinoma
Introduction
Role of MCL-1 in Ovarian Carcinoma
Introduction
Acknowledgments
Role of Elf-1 in Epithelial Ovarian Carcinoma: Immunohistochemistry
Introduction
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of OCT4 in Ovarian Dysgerminoma
Introduction
Immunohistochemical Validation of B7-H4 (DD-O110) as a Biomarker of Ovarian Cancer: Correlation with CA-125
Introduction
Acknowledgments
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Alpha Glutathione S-Transferase in Ovarian Carcinoma
Introduction
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Aminopeptidases in Ovarian Carcinoma
Introduction
Expression of Angiopoietin-1, Angiopoietin-2, and Tie2 in Normal Ovary with Corpus Luteum and in Ovarian Carcinoma
Introduction
Sample Collection
Tissue Specimen and Ribonucleic Acid Preparation
Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction
Probe Synthesis
In situ Hybridization
Immunohistochemical Staining
Statistical Analysis
Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction and Ang1, Ang2, and Tie2 Gene Expression
Acknowledgments
The Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin-D3-Receptors in Ovarian Carcinoma
Introduction
Role of Immunohistochemical Expression of Antigens in Neuroendocrine Carcinoma of the Ovary and Its Differential Diagnostic Considerations
Introduction
Role of Immunohistochemistry
Adjunct Studies
Role of Immunohistochemistry in Elucidating Lung Cancer Metastatic to the Ovary from Primary Ovarian Carcinoma
Introduction
Immunohistochemistry Basics
Conclusion
M. Hayat
Dr. Hayat has published extensively in the fields of microscopy, cytology, immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, and antigen retrieval methods. He is Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, New Jersey, USA.
“The basics of cell biology and molecular biology precede each section that describes defects in genetic/epigenetic control. Gaining an understanding of molecular genetic defects in cancer, authors then proceed to tell you how to measure the defects, which reinforces your understanding of the basic pathobiologic process. The latest therapies are discussed in the context of how to repair these molecular defects. Timely chapters on specific molecular topics in ovarian and gastrointestinal tumors are presented in the format of formal research papers. Extremely well written and succinct, a perfect marriage of information for students at any level, from medical student to professors of oncology.” -- David J. Dabbs, M.D., Chief of Pathology, Magee Women’s Hospital University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine