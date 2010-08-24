Handbook of Heterocyclic Chemistry
3rd Edition
Heterocyclic compounds play a vital role in the metabolism of living cells. Their practical applications range from extensive clinical use to fields as diverse as agriculture, photography, biocide formulation and polymer science.
Written by leading scholars and industry experts, the Handbook of Heterocyclic Chemistry is thoroughly updated with over 50% new content. It has been rewritten with a new expanded author team, who have carefully distilled essential information on the reactivity, structure and synthesis of heterocycles from the 2008 major reference work Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry III. To bring the work up to date the author team have also added new synthetic examples and structures, key applications and new references from 2008-2010.
Contains more than 1500 clearly drawn structures and reactions. The highly systematic coverage given to the subject makes this one of the most authoritative single-volume accounts of modern heterocyclic chemistry available and should be useful reference for those teaching a heterocyclic course.
- Covers the structure, reactivity and synthesis of all heterocyclic compounds as distilled from the larger 15-volume reference work
- Saves researchers time when they require important information on heterocycles--speeding them to thousands of clearly drawn chemical structures and pertinent reviews by leading experts
- Features 35% new material to compliment the completely revised text
Graduate or advanced undergraduate chemistry students and a convenient reference book for researchers and specialists involved in heterocyclic chemistry and other related areas including drug discovery, agrochemicals, and fine chemicals
Preliminaries.
Foreword to the Handbook.
Detailed Contents
Notes on Arrangement of Material in the Handbook.
Explanation of the reference system.
Structure of Heterocycles
Overview.
Structure of six-membered rings.
Structure of five-membered rings with one heteroatom.
Structure of five-membered rings with two or more heteroatoms.
Structure of small and large rings.
Reactivity of Heterocycles
Overview.
Reactivity of six-membered rings.
Reactivity of five-membered rings with one heteroatom.
Reactivity of five-membered rings with two or more heteroatoms.
Reactivity of small and large rings.
Synthesis of Heterocycles
Overview.
Synthesis of monocyclic rings with one heteroatom.
Synthesis of monocyclic rings with two or more heteroatoms.
Synthesis of bicyclic ring systems without ring junction heteroatoms.
Synthesis of tri- and poly-cyclic ring systems without ring junction heteroatoms.
Synthesis of fused ring systems with ring junction heteroatoms
- 1010
- English
- © Elsevier 2010
- 24th August 2010
- Elsevier
- 9780080958446
- 9780080958439
Alan Katritzky
Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.
Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA
Christopher Ramsden
Chris Ramsden was born in Manchester, UK in 1946. He is a graduate of Sheffield University and received his PhD in 1970 for a thesis entitled ‘Meso-ionic Compounds’ (W. D. Ollis) and a DSc in 1990. Subsequently he was a Robert A. Welch Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Texas (with M. J. S. Dewar)(1971-3), working on the development and application of semi-empirical MO methods, and an ICI Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of East Anglia (with A. R. Katritzky)(1973-6), working on the synthesis of novel heterocycles. In 1976 he moved to the pharmaceutical industry and was Head of Medicinal Chemistry (1986-1992) at Rhone-Poulenc, London. He moved to Keele University as Professor of Organic Chemistry in 1992, where he is now Emeritus Professor. His research interests include the structure and preparation of novel heterocycles, three-centre bonding in the context of the chemistry of betaines and hypervalent species, and the properties of the enzyme tyrosinase and related ortho-quinone chemistry. He was an Editor-in-Chief of ‘Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry III’ and a co-author of ‘The Handbook of Heterocyclic Chemistry, 3rd Edn, 2010.
Keele University, Staffordshire, UK
John Joule
John Arthur Joule did his BSc, MSc, and PhD degrees at The University of Manchester, obtaining his PhD in 1961. He then undertook post-doctoral work at Princeton University and Stanford University, before joining the academic staff of the Chemistry Department at The University of Manchester in 1963, where he is currently a Professor. In 1996 he received an RSC Medal for Heterocyclic Chemistry.
Emeritus Professor, The University of Manchester, UK
Viktor Zhdankin
University of Minnesota Duluth, USA
"Well into his fifth decade of authoring and editing research articles, books, and reference works on heterocyclic chemistry, Katritzky (Univ. of Florida) continues his bountiful production with this monograph… Three authors review and update the literature, and include references from the late 1990s though the late 2000s… Heterocyclic compounds are very numerous, as is the literature covering them. Given their importance in biochemistry, pharmaceutical chemistry, and the life sciences, this is an important reference work for academic and professional libraries… Highly recommended. Upper-division undergraduates through professionals/practitioners." --CHOICE